Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Say "Hello" to YELO

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Dine-In or Takeout at Yelo Banh Mi Artisans

23119 Colonial Parkway, Suite B-3

Over a year in the making, chefs Alex Au-Yeung (Phat Eatery) and Cuc Lam have officially opened Yelo Banh Mi Artisans in Katy Asian Town, offering a Southeast Asian menu anchored by craft banh mi sandwiches, rice and vermicelli bowls, savory snacks, specialty coffee drinks and fresh-pressed juices for lunch and dinner. Look out for standouts like Lam’s playful banh mi sandwiches like the Pho-rench Dip, stuffed with spiced brisket and accompanied by pho broth for dipping; and Phat Eatery-inspired Mango Papaya Shrimp Spring Rolls. Yelo currently serves lunch and dinner Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can place orders via counter service, or order online at yelohtx.com to pre-order for curbside pickup and delivery.

Friday

1440 Lamar; 1101-11 Uptown Park

Both Brasserie du Parc and Etoile will be celebrating the famed “Green Fairy” with a full menu of absinthe-based drinks at special prices. Beverage manager Kimberly Paul has created treats like the Blackberry Frappe’, a drink made with Jade Nouvelle-Orleans absinthe and house-made blackberry cordial; and the Arsenic and Old Lace, a potent cocktail made with Citadelle gin, Butterfly absinthe, Tempus Fugit liqueur de violettes, lemon juice and Cocchi Americano vermouth.

Tardy Gras at Brennan’s

Friday-Sunday

3300 Smith

With its Mardi Gras celebrations postponed due to the winter storm, Brennan’s is now ready to let the good times roll all weekend long, featuring a special Mardi Gras menu Friday-Sunday. Guests who wear a special Mardi Gras outfit or hat on will receive a special bonus: a complimentary Lemonade Jerez to toast the weekend.

Crawfish Kickoff at East End Backyard

Saturday, 1 p.m.

1105 Sampson

East End Backyard’s 16,000-square-foot patio is where you’ll want to be to kickoff crawfish season. The bar will welcome Voodoo Momma’s Crawfish for the day, with offerings including three pounds with two sides for $25, five pounds with three sides for $40, and 10 pounds with six sides for $70. Orders come with unlimited sauce and seasoning, with additional sides for 50 cents and boudin dip available, as well. East End Backyard also will be featuring Saint Arnold Brewing Company's new H-Town Pils beer. Crawfish will be available on the first and third Saturday in March, April and May.

Patio Opening and Pappa Charlies BBQ Collab at Dozier's BBQ

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8222 Farm to Market 359

Historic Fulshear smokehouse Dozier’s BBQ & Meat Market, 8222 Farm to Market 359, will unveil a new 140-seat patio at a collaboration event with Wesley Jurena of Pappa Charlies BBQ at 11 a.m. The event will serve as the grand opening of Dozier’s new patio space, with live music by Dan and Kev starting at noon.