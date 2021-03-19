Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Date Night, a BBQ Team-Up and Ten-Year Anniversaries

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Date Night Cooking Class at Brennan's Of Houston

Friday, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

3300 Smith

Brennan’s next Date Night Cooking Class is honoring National Women's History Month, with executive Joey Chavez introducing sous chef Lexy Garcia to host the interactive dine-in, in-room cooking demonstration with wines. The romantic meal pays homage to notable women, with courses including butter-dripping Matagorda Bay Oysters Ella (inspired by Ella Brennan), Gulf Shrimp Enchilada (Lexy Garcia) and Gateau a l'Orange (inspired by Julia Child). Cost is $150 for two and seating is limited.

Ravioli special at Doris Metropolitan

Friday-Saturday

2815 South Shepherd

The Israeli steakhouse is putting its twist on the ravioli this weekend, serving king crab stuffed ravioli topped with parmesan butter and a pepperoncini sauce. Pair it with butcher cut steaks, Moroccan tomato salad, stuffed beetroot, and the restaurant's impeccable selection of desserts and wines.

Tex-Mex BBQ collaboration at Dozier’s BBQ

Saturday, 11 a.m.

8222 Farm to Market 359

The historic Fulshear smokehouse will host Michael Wyont and Flores Tortillas for a Tex-Mex BBQ collaboration event, with Dozier’s pitmaster Jim Buchanan and Anthony McDonald. Wyont (formerly of Flores BBQ, a Texas Monthly Top 50 selection) will be making carnitas tacos and beef tallow-infused tortillas; while Buchanan and McDonald serve up brisket and smoked chicken tacos, borracho beans and Mexican rice, in addition to Dozier’s full menu. Dozier’s also will launch Flores Tortillas for sale in its grocery market, making it the only retail location in Greater Houston to offer the coveted smoked beef fat flour tortillas (get ‘em by the dozen for $10).

Ten-Year Anniversary Celebration at The Tasting Room City Centre

Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.

818 Town and Country

In honor of ten years of The Tasting Room, guests are invited to enjoy $10 boiled crawfish plates this Saturday. Stella Artois will be on-site creating custom-engraved chalices, as well as passing out complimentary samplings, and there will be live music by local rocker and musician Rick Horner, too. Reservations are encouraged.

Ten-Year Anniversary Celebration at Revival Market

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 2 to 5 p.m.

550 Heights

Neighborhood staple, butcher shop and cafe Revival Market is celebrating ten years of Houston love, taking a look back at the past and calling in some Revival vets for a mini food fest in the parking lot. To keep the celebration as COVID-friendly as possible, the outdoor event will be divided into two time slots, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. or 2-5 p.m. The chef lineup includes Ryan Pera, Marcelo Garcia, Amber Vandagriff, Adam Garcia, Adam Dorris, Matt Womack, Gary Ly, Rebecca Masson and more; and Morgan Weber will be leading drink tastings at each session. Tickets are $65 and include food from all participating chefs, two drink tickets, the drink tastings, live music and access to the raffle. All proceeds from the event will be donated to No Kid Hungry, and the goal is to raise $10k to honor Revival's ten years.