Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get a Taste of Trill Burgers, the New Smashburger Concept from Bun B

Bun B's new smashburger concept makes its pop-up debut to the public this Sunday.

National Farmers Market Week at Urban Harvest Farmers Market

White Linen Night on White Oak

White Linen Night at Space Cowboy







Trill Burgers Pop-Up at Sticky’s Chicken.

Houston Restaurant Weeks







Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon2752 Buffalo SpeedwayIn honor of National Farmers Market Week (August 1–7), Urban Harvest will be hosting special activations at its Saturday Market . Guests can enjoy live music by Chapter & Verse, tote bag giveaways, children's activities including veggie temporary tattoos and a storybook giveaway, plus the return of live cooking demos with guest chef Mayank Istwal of. Urban Harvest will also be hosting Farmers Market Tours at 9:30 a.m. (sign up online ).Saturday, 2 p.m. onLive music and DJs, food trucks, patio parties, flowing drinks, fun giveaways and plenty of white linen-clad folks can be found at the annual White Linen Night happenings around the Heights. One of the hottest action spots will be at the bars on White Oak , includingandSaturday, 5 to 10 p.m.100 West CavalcadeTropical bar and lounge Space Cowboy will host a White Linen Night party over at its home at the Heights House Hotel, rocking several vendors including, Houston artist Mark Deleon and more. To add to the fun, Space Cowboy executive chef Lyle Bento will be roasting a whole kalua pig and there will be tasty drink specials at the bar.Sunday, noon2311 Edwards Trill Burgers , the hot new smashed burger concept from hometown rap legend Bun B, Andy Nguyen (and siblings Patsy and Benson Vivares (), is hosting its first pop-up at Sticky’s this Sunday. The pop-up menu will include an “OG Classic” burger and Grilled Onion Smashburger, featuring thin, crispy-edged smashburgers, available to customers first-come, first-served. Bun B, Andy Nguyen and partners will be on site to serve and interact with customers. The first 50 guests will receive a Trill Burgers giveaway.All month long through Labor Day Houston Restaurant Weeks is back, running through Labor Day while supporting restaurants and raising funds for the Houston Food Bank (the citywide charitable event has raised a whopping $16.6 million over the years). New to the lineup this year are exciting spots like, and downtown’s, alongside neighborhood favorites and HRW classics like Alice Blue, B&B Butchers, Davis St. at Hermann Park, Mastrantos, Rainbow Lodge and more. Peruse the entire library of participating restaurants and their HRW menus to start booking reservations now.