Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get a Taste of Trill Burgers, the New Smashburger Concept from Bun B

National Farmers Market Week at Urban Harvest Farmers MarketSaturday, 8 a.m. to noon
2752 Buffalo Speedway
In honor of National Farmers Market Week (August 1–7), Urban Harvest will be hosting special activations at its Saturday Market. Guests can enjoy live music by Chapter & Verse, tote bag giveaways, children's activities including veggie temporary tattoos and a storybook giveaway, plus the return of live cooking demos with guest chef Mayank Istwal of Musaafer. Urban Harvest will also be hosting Farmers Market Tours at 9:30 a.m. (sign up online).
White Linen Night on White OakSaturday, 2 p.m. on
Live music and DJs, food trucks, patio parties, flowing drinks, fun giveaways and plenty of white linen-clad folks can be found at the annual White Linen Night happenings around the Heights. One of the hottest action spots will be at the bars on White Oak, including Christian's Tailgate, Public House, BB’s Tex-Orleans and Bobcat Teddy’s.
White Linen Night at Space CowboySaturday, 5 to 10 p.m.
100 West Cavalcade
Tropical bar and lounge Space Cowboy will host a White Linen Night party over at its home at the Heights House Hotel, rocking several vendors including OSO Coffee Co., Planet Churro, Space Cowboy Snowcones, Houston artist Mark Deleon and more. To add to the fun, Space Cowboy executive chef Lyle Bento will be roasting a whole kalua pig and there will be tasty drink specials at the bar.
Trill Burgers Pop-Up at Sticky’s Chicken.Sunday, noon
2311 Edwards
Trill Burgers, the hot new smashed burger concept from hometown rap legend Bun B, Andy Nguyen (Afters Ice Cream, Dough and Arrow) and siblings Patsy and Benson Vivares (Sticky’s Chicken), is hosting its first pop-up at Sticky’s this Sunday. The pop-up menu will include an “OG Classic” burger and Grilled Onion Smashburger, featuring thin, crispy-edged smashburgers, available to customers first-come, first-served. Bun B, Andy Nguyen and partners will be on site to serve and interact with customers. The first 50 guests will receive a Trill Burgers giveaway.
Houston Restaurant WeeksAll month long through Labor Day
Houston Restaurant Weeks is back, running through Labor Day while supporting restaurants and raising funds for the Houston Food Bank (the citywide charitable event has raised a whopping $16.6 million over the years). New to the lineup this year are exciting spots like Fegen’s, Xin Chào, and downtown’s The Nash, alongside neighborhood favorites and HRW classics like Alice Blue, B&B Butchers, Davis St. at Hermann Park, Mastrantos, Rainbow Lodge and more. Peruse the entire library of participating restaurants and their HRW menus to start booking reservations now.