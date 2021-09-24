Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Gumbo on the Strand and South African Heritage Day

September 24, 2021 5:00AM

Afro-Porto concept Mozmbik will celebrate the South African holiday of Heritage Day this weekend. Photo by Raul Casares
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Heritage Day Offerings at Mozambik South African Kitchen

All weekend long
1201 Lake Woodlands

The South African holiday Heritage Day, also known colloquially as Braai Day, is this Friday, and the new Mozambik South African Kitchen is offering “Braai and Fry” specials hrough Thursday, September 30 to celebrate. Guests can also stop in for the Heritage Day party on the patio from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 25.

Wines Under the Sea at Downtown Aquarium Houston

Friday, 7 to 10 p.m.
410 Bagby

The first annual Wines Under the Sea invites guests to stroll through aquarium exhibits while enjoying light appetizers, visits from animals and award-winning wines from Italy, France, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Argentina, South Africa and the International Rosé Station. Tickets start at $75 ($65 for Landry’s members) in advance and $85 day of.

Galveston Island Shrimp Festival at Historic Strand District

Friday-Saturday

The 12 annual Galveston Island Shrimp Festival will kick off with a VIP Sponsor Party and Texas Sized Fried Shrimp Dinner at Saengerfest Park on Friday, September 24; followed by the festival beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, 25. Stop by for popular events like the Shrimp Gumbo Cook-Off, Famous Gumbo Stroll ($12) and the Lil' Shrimps Parade.

Chef Fest at Harvest Green Village Farm

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
8939 Harlem

Chef Fest returns to Richmond’s stunning Harvest Green Village Farm for its fourth celebration this Sunday ,when nine Houston chefs will showcase their passion and creativity around local produce while simultaneously raising awareness and proceeds for the Houston Food System Collaborative. Guests can enjoy the chef’s offerings alongside craft cocktails, local beer and Texas wine, plus add-on experiences, farm tours and live music. This year’s chef lineup includes Brandon Silva of Degust, Dawn Burrell of Late August, Emmanuel Chavez of Tatemo and more. Tickets are $95 for adults and $20 for children.

Have a Nice Day Market at Sanman Studios

Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.
1109 Providence

Shop and support local businesses at the second Have a Nice Day pop-up market, which was created to celebrate and uplift the AAPI community and BIPOC makers, creators and causes. This go around, vendors include Burger Bodega, Butter Baby Bakery, Kano, Pudgys Fine Cookies and more.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

