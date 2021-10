Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Old Fashioned Week and Friday Lunch at the Tavern

Friday Lunch/Sunday Brunch at Georgia James Tavern

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:Friday, opens at 11 a.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.737 PrestonStarting this weekend, the Tavern is officially open for Friday lunch and Sunday brunch service. At lunch, feast on dishes like the colossal Javi’s Club (no longer on the dinner menu), made with house brined and smoked turkey breast and molasses-rubbed ham, as well as a new fried fish entree. Brunch features include French Toast Waffles, a smoked bbq cured salmon bagel, steak and eggs, a grit bowl inspired by Waffle House and more.Friday, 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.24th and WinnieThe 39th Annual Island Oktoberfest returns to historic downtown Galveston for two days of fun, starting with the tapping of the keg at 5 p.m. on Friday and followed by a full day of Oktoberfest celebrations on Saturday. Festival goers can expect German food and libations, a Cake Wheel, shopping for fine arts, crafts and gifts in the historic 1860 Lyceum, fun contests, beer and wine events, and family-friendly activities. Admission is free and German costumes are encouraged.Friday, 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. Oktoberfest Houston brings a mix of German and local craft brews, live polka music, Bavarian-style eats, games, costumes and more to a bayou setting under the Houston skyline. Advance tickets are $25 per day for GA and $100 per day for VIP.All weekend long (and through November 2)2105 DallasRodeo Goat is hosting another in-house burger competition with a special “Battle of the Burgers: Brewery Edition,” featuring two new battle burgers created in collaboration with Firestone Walker Brewing Company (Paso Robles, CA) and Bell’s Brewery (Comstock, MI). Try the Bell’s Cherry Bomb, feautring a beef patty, goat cheese, Two Hearted Ale tart cherry chipotle honey, black pepper crusted bacon, pickled habanero, arugula, pickles and mustard ($12); and the Fire Stone Walker’s West Coast Burger, with two mustard-fried smash patties, extra sharp cheddar, grilled tomato, caramelized onions, lettuce, pickles, thousand island dressing and 805 Blonde beer butter ($12). Both burgers are available through November 2 and the winning burger will advance to the next round.All weekend long Georgia James , 1100 Westheimer

Julep , 1919 Washington One Fifth Houston , 1658 Westheimer Rosie Cannonball , 1620 WestheimerRaising funds to support the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation , Elijah Craig's second annual Old Fashioned Week is taking place nationwide now through Sunday, and several Houston area spots have crafted special cocktails to join the fun. Stop by Rosie Cannonball to try the malty, rosemary and maple-kissed Pine For You or root beer inspired Sarsy Old Fashioned; Georgia James for the the smoky Georgia James Old Fashioned hit with brisket fat); One Fifth an Old Fashioned riff with red wine reduction; and Julep for its Cherry Bark Old Fashioned made with vanilla syrup has been aged since the beginning of the year. To help raise funds, simply upload a photo or video of your cocktail to Instagram using #HoustonOldFashionedWeek and tag @ElijahCraig, and Elijah Craig will donate $5 to the RWCF for each post.