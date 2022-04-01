Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Go Beast Mode on Smoked Meats at the Houston Barbecue Festival

April 1, 2022 4:00AM

Newcomer J-Bar-M Barbecue will be one of the hot spots at this year's Houston Barbecue Festival.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Black Restaurant Week

Friday-Sunday, April 10

Celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine, Black Restaurant Week Houston joins the nationwide showcase this Friday through next Sunday, April 10. Locals can get special menus at restaurants, food trucks, sweet shops and more including Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill, Davis St. at Hermann Park, Frenchy’s Chicken, The Fry Guys, The Funnel Cake Place, Ray’s Real Pit BBQ Shack and Twisted Grilled Cheese, among others; with events including a Rooted Brunch series on April 2, Black Chef Table on April 9 and more.

Malaysian Curry Crawfish Launch at Yelo

Friday (launching)
23119 Colonial

Phat Eatery chef Alex Au-Yeung’s Malaysian curry crawfish will make a comeback beginning this Friday, and this time, to accommodate for quick in-and-out service for takeaway orders, you’ll find the addictive mudbugs at Yelo, next door to Phat Eatery. Crawfish are locally sourced from Lafitte’s Seafood, boiled and tossed in a flavorful curry sauce. Pre-orders welcome.

Houston Barbecue Festival at Humble Civic Center Arena Complex

Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.
8233 Will Clayton

The 9th annual Houston Barbecue Festival is all ready to close out your weekend with the meat sweats, featuring hot area bbq joints including Blood Bros BBQ, Brett's BBQ Shop, CorkScrew BBQ, Feges BBQ, Gatlin's BBQ, Harlem Road Texas BBQ, J-Bar-M Barbecue, JQ's Tex Mex BBQ, Killen's Barbecue, Ray's BBQ Shack, Roegels Barbecue Co, Truth BBQ and a whole lot more. Tickets are $70 general admission including unlimited sample portions and $130 for VIP with one hour early entry, unlimited sample portions, one drink ticket and a T-shirt.

93 Does the '90s at 93' Till

Sunday, 1 to 10 p.m
1601 West Main

This cool record bar and kitchen invites you to experience Sunday Funday, '90s style, hosting an all-day party with '90s themed bites, drinks, music and vibes. Guests can dress up for the ‘90s outfit contest, compete in classic games like Four Square and Twister, sing to ‘90s karaoke and dig into eats from corn dogs and mini pizza hot pockets to steak skewers and duck torta.

Kin by Chef Evelyn at Tenfold Coffee

Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m.
101 Aurora

Chef Evelyn Garcia, who is currently competing on Bravo’s “Top Chef: Houston,” will be recreating some of the season’s epic dishes at a pop-up at Tenfold Coffee. Show up early to get first dibs on your favorites. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
