Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Go Beast Mode on Smoked Meats at the Houston Barbecue Festival

Black Restaurant WeekFriday-Sunday, April 10
Celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine, Black Restaurant Week Houston joins the nationwide showcase this Friday through next Sunday, April 10. Locals can get special menus at restaurants, food trucks, sweet shops and more including Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill, Davis St. at Hermann Park, Frenchy’s Chicken, The Fry Guys, The Funnel Cake Place, Ray’s Real Pit BBQ Shack and Twisted Grilled Cheese, among others; with events including a Rooted Brunch series on April 2, Black Chef Table on April 9 and more.
Malaysian Curry Crawfish Launch at YeloFriday (launching)
23119 Colonial
Phat Eatery chef Alex Au-Yeung’s Malaysian curry crawfish will make a comeback beginning this Friday, and this time, to accommodate for quick in-and-out service for takeaway orders, you’ll find the addictive mudbugs at Yelo, next door to Phat Eatery. Crawfish are locally sourced from Lafitte’s Seafood, boiled and tossed in a flavorful curry sauce. Pre-orders welcome.
Houston Barbecue Festival at Humble Civic Center Arena ComplexSunday, 1 to 4 p.m.
8233 Will Clayton
The 9th annual Houston Barbecue Festival is all ready to close out your weekend with the meat sweats, featuring hot area bbq joints including Blood Bros BBQ, Brett's BBQ Shop, CorkScrew BBQ, Feges BBQ, Gatlin's BBQ, Harlem Road Texas BBQ, J-Bar-M Barbecue, JQ's Tex Mex BBQ, Killen's Barbecue, Ray's BBQ Shack, Roegels Barbecue Co, Truth BBQ and a whole lot more. Tickets are $70 general admission including unlimited sample portions and $130 for VIP with one hour early entry, unlimited sample portions, one drink ticket and a T-shirt.
93 Does the '90s at 93' TillSunday, 1 to 10 p.m
1601 West Main
This cool record bar and kitchen invites you to experience Sunday Funday, '90s style, hosting an all-day party with '90s themed bites, drinks, music and vibes. Guests can dress up for the ‘90s outfit contest, compete in classic games like Four Square and Twister, sing to ‘90s karaoke and dig into eats from corn dogs and mini pizza hot pockets to steak skewers and duck torta.
Kin by Chef Evelyn at Tenfold CoffeeSunday, 3 to 6 p.m.
101 Aurora
Chef Evelyn Garcia, who is currently competing on Bravo’s “Top Chef: Houston,” will be recreating some of the season’s epic dishes at a pop-up at Tenfold Coffee. Show up early to get first dibs on your favorites.