Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Crawfish on the Patio and a Chef Fest at the Farm

Black Restaurant WeekFriday-Sunday
Black Restaurant Week Houston joins the nationwide showcase celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine, as locals can get special menus at restaurants, food trucks, sweet shops and more. This year's participants include Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill, Davis St. at Hermann Park, Frenchy’s Chicken, The Fry Guys, The Funnel Cake Place, Ray’s Real Pit BBQ Shack and Twisted Grilled Cheese, among others; with events include the Black Chef Table on Saturday, April 9 and more.
Crawfish Boil & Brunch at B.B. LemonSaturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1809 Washington
Hit the patio at B.B. Lemon for a Crawfish Boil & Brunch, with mudbugs from Berg Hospitality's very own New Orleans native, Jeff Baron. Along with the regular menu and DJ tunes, crawfish will be available by the pound from 11 a.m. ‘til sold out at market price (minimum of two pounds/person).
Heads & Tails at 8th Wonder BrewerySaturday, noon to 8 p.m.
2202 Dallas
8th Wonder’s all-day crawfish festival is back, featuring a stacked live music lineup, refreshing roster of 8th Wonder brews and crawfish by Marty’s Jackpot. Crawfish will be available for $25 for three pounds, and top food trucks Blk Mkt Birria and Seoulside Wings will also be onsite. The brewery will offer its year-round lineup alongside seasonal offerings including Instant Classic Helles Lager and Wild Berry Haterade, plus the new non-alcoholic hemp beverage, Trillionaire Delta-8 Watermelon Herbal Seltzer, a collaboration with hometown hero Bun B. No tickets or cover charge.
Creek Group Crawfish Festival at Cactus CoveSaturday, 1 to 6 p.m.
3333 West 11th
Cactus Cove will host the 2022 Crawfish Cook-Off, featuring Creek Group restaurants, badass crawfish teams, live music and more. Tickets are $25 for a tasting wristband and People's Choice vote.
Chef Fest Houston at Harvest Green Village FarmSunday, noon to 4 p.m. (11 a.m. VIP)
8939 Harlem
Chef Fest 2022 will celebrate all things local at Richmond’s Harvest Green Village Farm, showcasing the agricultural offerings of the Houston region through the creative lense of Houston chefs. The day will feature small bites, local libations, add-on experiences, area musicians and Harvest Green farmers, and this year’s talented participants include chefs Evelyn Garcia (KIN), Angelo Emiliani (Angie's Pizza and Café Louie), David Cordua (The Lymbar), Jeff Potts (93’Til), Martha Wilcox (Indianola), Michelle Wallace (Gatlin’s BBQ), Paris Anton (Vegan AF-ish), Victoria Elizondo (Cochinita & Co.) and more.
General Admission event tickets cost $95 for adults and $20 for children and include unlimited bites, five drink tickets, farm tours and live music. VIP tickets cost $135 for adults and $20 for children and include one-hour early admission, entry into a soft-serve station, unlimited bites, six drink tickets, farm tours, and live music. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local farms that contribute to a healthier Houston food system for all.