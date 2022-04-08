Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Crawfish on the Patio and a Chef Fest at the Farm

April 8, 2022 4:00AM

Head to B.B. Lemon for a chic crawfish boil and brunch on the patio.
Head to B.B. Lemon for a chic crawfish boil and brunch on the patio. Photo by Leah Wilson
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Black Restaurant Week

Friday-Sunday

Black Restaurant Week Houston joins the nationwide showcase celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine, as locals can get special menus at restaurants, food trucks, sweet shops and more. This year's participants include Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill, Davis St. at Hermann Park, Frenchy’s Chicken, The Fry Guys, The Funnel Cake Place, Ray’s Real Pit BBQ Shack and Twisted Grilled Cheese, among others; with events include the Black Chef Table on Saturday, April 9 and more.

Crawfish Boil & Brunch at B.B. Lemon

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1809 Washington

Hit the patio at B.B. Lemon for a Crawfish Boil & Brunch, with mudbugs from Berg Hospitality's very own New Orleans native, Jeff Baron. Along with the regular menu and DJ tunes, crawfish will be available by the pound from 11 a.m. ‘til sold out at market price (minimum of two pounds/person).

Heads & Tails at 8th Wonder Brewery

Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.
2202 Dallas

8th Wonder’s all-day crawfish festival is back, featuring a stacked live music lineup, refreshing roster of 8th Wonder brews and crawfish by Marty’s Jackpot. Crawfish will be available for $25 for three pounds, and top food trucks Blk Mkt Birria and Seoulside Wings will also be onsite. The brewery will offer its year-round lineup alongside seasonal offerings including Instant Classic Helles Lager and Wild Berry Haterade, plus the new non-alcoholic hemp beverage, Trillionaire Delta-8 Watermelon Herbal Seltzer, a collaboration with hometown hero Bun B. No tickets or cover charge.

Creek Group Crawfish Festival at Cactus Cove

Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m.
3333 West 11th

Cactus Cove will host the 2022 Crawfish Cook-Off, featuring Creek Group restaurants, badass crawfish teams, live music and more. Tickets are $25 for a tasting wristband and People's Choice vote.

Chef Fest Houston at Harvest Green Village Farm

Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. (11 a.m. VIP)
8939 Harlem

Chef Fest 2022 will celebrate all things local at Richmond’s Harvest Green Village Farm, showcasing the agricultural offerings of the Houston region through the creative lense of Houston chefs. The day will feature small bites, local libations, add-on experiences, area musicians and Harvest Green farmers, and this year’s talented participants include chefs Evelyn Garcia (KIN), Angelo Emiliani (Angie's Pizza and Café Louie), David Cordua (The Lymbar), Jeff Potts (93’Til), Martha Wilcox (Indianola), Michelle Wallace (Gatlin’s BBQ), Paris Anton (Vegan AF-ish), Victoria Elizondo (Cochinita & Co.) and more.

General Admission event tickets cost $95 for adults and $20 for children and include unlimited bites, five drink tickets, farm tours and live music. VIP tickets cost $135 for adults and $20 for children and include one-hour early admission, entry into a soft-serve station, unlimited bites, six drink tickets, farm tours, and live music. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local farms that contribute to a healthier Houston food system for all.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation