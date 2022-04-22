Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Top Chef Pop-Up and Aperol Spritz Patio Brunch

Sazerac Rye Single Barrel Launch Party at Eight Row FlintFriday, 6 to 10 p.m.
1039 Yale
Eight Row Flint is honored to be the first Texan bar to receive a Sazerac Rye Single Barrel from Warehouse I, and as such, it’s throwing a party to celebrate. Guests can taste the rye, hit with sweet apricots, orange peel, and plums along with traditional caramel and vanilla flavors and some light barrel char on the backend.
Aperol Spritz Brunch at Brasserie 19Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
1962 West Gray
The posh French brasserie will feature a menu of Aperol-crafted cocktails alongside its brunch menu. Dine on challah French toast, smoked salmon eggs Benedict and French onion chicken sandwiches alongside traditional Aperol Spritz, citrusy Frozen Naranja, the whiskey and cherry kissed Temporary Lover and the refreshing Concombre Amer with tequila and cold press cucumber.
The Great Taste of the Heights at All Saints Catholic CommunitySaturday, 5 to 10 p.m.
215 East 10th
This community food festival features samples from Heights area restaurants from 6 to 9 p.m., plus live music, drinks and entertainment. This year’s participating restaurants include BB’s, Bluestone Lane, Honeychild’s, Ike’s, Shokku Ramen, Sonoma Wine Bar and more. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the event, and all proceeds benefit the All Saints community.
Ten Year Anniversary at King’s Head PubSaturday-Sunday
1809 Eldridge
The westside British pub celebrates a decade with a weekend-long party featuring live music on the patio in the afternoons, crawfish, booze and bbq, swag giveaways and outdoor games both Saturday and Sunday, and fun stuff including a dart tournament at 7 p.m. and Lord of the Rings trivia at 9 p.m. on Saturday and a parking lot party featuring local artists and vendors starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Kin by Chef Evelyn Pop-Up at Tenfold CoffeeSunday, 5 to 8 p.m.
101 Aurora
While her two-night wine and tasting menu at Tenfold is sold out, hometown girl and "Top Chef Houston" contestant Evelyn Garcia will be popping back up at the coffee shop for a Sunday night fete with Khói Barbecue and fellow Top Chef contestant and Austinite Jo Chan. The walk-up pop-up (which we’re sure will draw a crowd) features dishes from fresh fish aguachile to Khói smoked brisket curry (a riff on the dish that won Garcia the Top Chef smoked brisket challenge).