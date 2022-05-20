Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Taste of Louisiana and 5 Year Anniversary Burger Bash

May 20, 2022 4:00AM

FM Kitchen & Bar celebrates five years with burgers, brunch and giveaways. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

The Taste of Louisiana Festival 2022 at Crown Festival Park

Saturday, 2 to 9 p.m.
18533 Southwest Freeway

Crawfish. Boudin. Beer. It’s all up for grabs at the 7th annual Louisiana Crawfish Festival over in Sugar Land. Enjoy mudbugs and adult beverages in the Crawfish and Beer Garden, shop the Artisan Market and enjoy Brass and Bounce on the Bourbon Street "Experience New Orleans" Stage, a traditional Second line featuring New Orlean's own Bo Dollis Jr. and The Wild Magnolias, and Zydeco and Blues in the Crawfish and Beer Tent. Tickets are $25 GA and $55 VIP.

Sweet 16 Anniversary Party at The Spot Lounge & Bar

Saturday, 3 to 8 p.m.
4709 Emancipation
The Spot, believed to be the oldest operating Black-owned bar in the Third Ward, will say “cheers!” to 16 years with drinks and jams, fierce chess matches, live DJs and throwback specials at its “Sweet 16” Anniversary Party.

5 Year Anniversary Weekend Bash at FM Kitchen & Bar (Shepherd)

Saturday-Sunday
1112 Shepherd

FM Kitchen & Bar will be celebrating its five-year anniversary all weekend long, kicking things off with Yoga and Brunch on the FM patio with Southern Flow Yoga (free workout). Yoga starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by brunch; and on Saturday, Tenfold Coffee will be popping up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (FM Kitchen will be using its coffee for an espresso martini special). All day on both days there will be live music and DJs, free FM Burger and Ranch Water giveaways and other specials including whiskey flights and CBD cocktails.

Hot Sauce Fest at Karbach Brewery

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
2032 Karbach

Hot sauce enthusiasts will want to hit the brewery and biergarten for its second annual Hot Sauce Fest, adding heat to your day via local food and hot sauce vendors, live music, and an artists market.

Sunday Supper Pop-Up Series at Sunday Press Cafe & Coffee

Sunday, 6 to 9 p.m.
3315 Ella Blvd

Ordinary Concepts restaurant group (Sunday Press, Ginger Kale, Saigon Hustle, Crème de la Crumb) will kick off a new Sunday Supper pop-up dining series to promote awareness of how under-insured and underserved hospitality workers are and to provide information on available resources for the food and beverage community. The suppers will feature an all-female, chef-led culinary team alongside an educational component with wellness professionals, and proceeds will benefit Houston-based non-profit I’ll Have What She’s Having and its mission to improve health in the hospitality industry and support women's entrepreneurship in the food and beverage industry. Held every two months, this Sunday Supper features Sunday Press chef and co-owner Cassie Ghaffar crafting an Indo-Pak menu. A complimentary aperitif cocktail will be provided by Sarah Crowl of Better Luck Tomorrow and psychologist and author Jenny Wang, Ph.D., and restaurateur Diane Feng will be there to converse on the challenges to mental well-being in the current era. Tickets are $150. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer
