Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Tequila, A Burger Pop-Up and Yacht Rock

Yacht Rock Bash at Urban South BrewerySaturday, noon to 5 p.m.
1201 Oliver
Urban South Brewery invites guests to “the party of the summer,” featuring all things Yacht Rock with live music, pop up vendors, food trucks and beer. The brewery will also rock specialties releases of its Summer Breeze coconut and kiwki fruited sour, citrusy Sailing fruited sour and Kokomo, a fruited cream IPA aged with passionfruit, pineapple, toasted macadamia nut and a pinch of nutmeg. Urban South will have a limited edition six pack box featuring the three specialty beer releases available for to-go purchase at the event.
2022 Houston Brewsology at Houston Museum of Natural ScienceSaturday, 8 to 11 p.m. (7 p.m. VIP and early entry)
5555 Hermann Park
Craft beer fans can explore the HMSN while sipping through a lineup of 150+ suds at the museum’s annual Brewsology event. All ticket tiers include beer and access throughout the museum with admission, with GA tickets for $50, early admission tickets for $65, and VIP for $90 and including $30 in food credit and commemorative glass.
National Margarita DaySunday (+ some weekend-long specials)
This Sunday is National Margarita Day, and several Houston bars and restaurants are getting in on the fun. Take a look at our 2022 Houston National Margarita Day Guide to find out which spots are honoring the agave-based spirit with drink specials, happy hours, margaritas and more.
A Night at the Bodega Pop-Up at Tenfold CoffeeSunday, 5 to 8 p.m.
101 Aurora
Smashburger sensation Burger Bodega is hosting its very last pop-up before it transitions to its brick-and-mortar setup, and it’s going out with a bang along with some friends at Tenfold Coffee in collaboration with the coffee shop’s second birthday. Join the inevitable line from 5 to 8 p.m. to enjoy smashburgers and eats from top pop-up vendors like Khói Barbecue. Follow Burger Bodega’s Instagram for details.
Sunday Supper Pop-Up Series at Sunday PressSunday, 7 to 9 p.m.
3315 Ella
Ordinary Concepts restaurant group (Sunday Press, Ginger Kale, Saigon Hustle, Crème de la Crumb) continues its all female chef led Sunday Supper pop-up dining series, featuring an an educational wellness component with proceeds benefiting Houston-based non-profit I’ll Have What She’s Having and its mission to improve health in the hospitality industry and support women's entrepreneurship in the food and beverage industry. Held every two months, this Sunday Supper will showcase Hidden Omakase’s Niki Vongthong offering a Thai-Lao-inspired meal. Tickets are $150.