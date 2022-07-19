These Houston Bars and Restaurants are Celebrating National Tequila Day with Happy Hours, Margs and More

National Tequila Day falls on Sunday, July 24, and as Houstonians love their tequila, many local bars and restaurants are getting in on the celebrations. Here’s where to honor the the agave-based spirit with drink specials, happy hours, margaritas and more this holiday:
Arnaldo Richards’ Picos
, 3601 Kirby
Picos is honoring National Tequila Day with tequila-infused specials, including 1800 Cristalino Tequila Garlic Gulf Shrimp ($21); Tequila Lime Chicken Tacos ($18) featuring Cuervo Tradicional Reposado; and the Filete Con Tuetano En Tabla de Sal ($59) with Cazadores Reposado. Guests can also enjoy six unique tequila flight options; and pregame for the big day with a Cuervo & Sauza Hornitos Tequila Tasting on Saturday July 23 on from 5 to 9 p.m.
Back Table Kitchen and Bar
, 2301 North Millbend
Back Table Kitchen & Bar’s creative cocktail offering is The Mobile Margarita Cart, a one-of-a-kind beverage cart serving 2-3 people and created table side with plenty of choices for margarita fans. For $45, guests can customize from options such as Cajun spices, cinnamon, jalapeño, mint, pineapple, basil, rosemary, cucumber, mango puree and prickly pear puree.
Bludorn
, 807 Taft
One of Houston’s hottest tickets, Bludorn features handcrafted cocktails like the This Must Be The Place, made with bell pepper infused tequila, genepy, ancho reyes and lime with a tajin salt rim.
Como Social Club
, 2 Waterway Square
The poolside terrace and bar is highlighting The Old Cadillac ($16), made with Casamigos Repasado, peach liqueur, Grand Marnier and lime.
Daily Gather
, 800 Sorella
Celebrate Tequila Day with Daily Gather’s Spicy Margarita ($13), El Gran Diablo ($13) made with Hornitos Blanco tequila, Bruxo Mezcal, agave, fresh lime, ginger beer and blackberry liqueur, or The Greenie ($12) featuring Ghost tequila and tomatillo bloody mary mix.
Eunice
, 3737 Buffalo Speedway
Head to the modern Cajun-Creole brasserie to sip specialty tequila cocktails like the Puro Passion ($14) featuring reposado tequila, passion fruit, black pepper syrup and lime.
Heights & Co.
, 1343 Yale
The picturesque Heights patio bar is celebrating National Tequila Day with four different tequila cocktails at $12 each, including the Pineapple Guava Spicy Margarita, tequila-based Espresso Martini, Heights H2O with tequila, lime, grapefruit, salt and Topo Chico, and the Texas Star crafted with mezcal, St. Germaine, lime and hibiscus.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
, multiple locations
From July 23-24, the burger bar is offering $5 margaritaS like the classic Strawberry Margarita or Doble Fina Margarita. Hopdoddy orders can be placed in-person at any Texas Hopdoddy Houston location or online at for pickup.
Kin Dee
, 1533 North Shepherd
Kin Dee will offer $2 off the Butterfly Thai Margarita (originally $16) featuringDon Julio silver tequila, Cointreau, lime, and Butterfly Tea infused with lemongrass syrup.
Le Colonial
, 4444 Westheimer
The Vietnamese restaurant features several exotic tequila-based cocktails such as Spring in Saigon ($19) made with Teremana Blanco tequila, white tea, rosemary, lemon and honey; and the Spicy Passion ($19) with Ilegal Joven Mezcal, Licor 43, Thai chili, passionfruit and lime.
Loch Bar
, 4444 Westheimer
The River Oaks District seafood tavern rocks tequila cocktails like the smoky Oaxacan Old Fashioned ($21) and sweet Piña Verde ($18) featuring Corazon Blanco tequila, Génépy, lime and pineapple. Happy hour runs from 3 to 7 p.m. or 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. (when the Piña Verde is $8) in the bar area only.
click to enlarge
Marmo
Consider cooling off with Marmo's Margherite at happy hour this National Tequila Day.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
, 888 Westheimer
Over in the buzzy Montrose Collective, Marmo will serve the Margherite – made with Corazón Blanco tequila, cantaloupe, honey, and smoked salt – for $8 (regularly $18) during lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Made with this tequila-based cocktail is sure to have you ordering a second round!
Molina’s Cantina
, 7901 Westheimer, 3801 Bellaire, 6300 FM 1463
Molina’s was of the first establishments in Houston to install a frozen margarita machine back in 1975. Enjoy classics, top shelf, specialty and even margarita’s to-go this National Tequila Day. Happy hour runs 3 to 6 p.m.
Monkey’s Tail
, 5802 Fulton
The Lindale Park bar will be offering a late night special on margaritas for $6 from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Ouzo Bay
, 4444 Westheimer
Pop in to sip the Mykonos Ruins made with Corazon Blanco tequila, pineapple, lemon and candied ginger for $16 or $7 during happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m.
Patterson Park
, 2205 Patterson
The hip new patio bar will host a Tequila Day Patrón takeover from 2 to 4 p.m. with Patrón representatives offering Paloma cocktail samplings and giving out miniature replica Patrón tequila bottles on a first-come, first-served basis. The Paloma will also be a featured cocktail all day long and guests can snap pics in front of the “I love tequila so much” step-and-repeat complete with chairs and a flower arrangement.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House
, 113 6th
Guests are invited to celebration Tequila Day by the bay with $6 happy pricing all day on Pier 6’s house margarita, featuring Reposado tequila, citrus and agave.
R24 at The Hilton Americas-Houston
, 1600 Lamar
Located on the top floor of the Hilton Americas-Houston, guests can head to R24 for sweeping views of downtown and sips like the Houston Heat Wave, made with 11800 Silver Tequila, pineapple, agave, lime and cayenne, served in a rocks glass with Tajin and a jalapeño garnish ($16).
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen
, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge
Both locations will offer a choice of owner Sylvia Casares’ all-time favorite tequila sippers, the ultra-premium Clase Azul Reposado or the Don Julio 1942. Each comes with a heaping chase of Sylvia’s signature mesquite-grilled fajitas for $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. The offer is available for both lunch and dinner.
Tacos A Go Go
, multiple locations
Tacos A Go Go will feature week-long specials on tequila cocktails, including $3 shots of Mexican Candy all week and daily specials including, El Pepinos on Monday, perfect Patron margaritas on Tuesday, pineapple serrano margaritas on Wednesday, Thursday tequila sunrises, Friday half-price frozen palomas, Saturday half-price frozen margaritas and half-price all tequila drinks on Sunday.
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar
, 23501 Cinco Ranch
Tequila creations include the Watermelon Mint, Torched Paloma and Prickly Pear Margarita.