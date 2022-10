Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: a'BOOzy Brunch and More Halloweekend Fun

Taste of Darkness and Spirits at Camerata

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings — and for more Halloweekend fun, check out our Halloween 2022 Houston Food and Drink Guide for a list of bar and restaurant specials, costume parties, bar crawls, seasonal sweets and more.Friday-Monday1830 WestheimerCamerata has teamed up with Mostly Chocolates chocolatier and owner Dany Kamkhagi to offer the Taste of Darkness and Spirits chocolate and wine flights, with wine pairings by Camerata sommelier Roberto Kates. Cost is $40 plus tax and gratuity through Halloween.Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.1814 WashingtonB&B Butchers & Restaurant is hosting its annual Day of the Dead Brunch in the upstairs dining room and on the patio, featuring a festive day of live music by DJ Juan Lopez and mariachis, face painting, Mexico City-inspired brunch dishes, Código 1530 specialty cocktails and swag. Day of the Dead or Halloween costumes are recommended, as are reservations. Call 713-862-1814 or visit OpenTable Saturday, 3 to 6 p.m.8217 Long PointFeges BBQ’s Spring Branch location is hosting a family-friendly Halloween celebration , where kids of all ages can enjoy a haunted bounce house, pumpkin decorating station, Dragon’s Nest play area, costume contests and Hocus Pocus screening, plus special Halloween frozen adult beverages, Halloween cookies, Feges tasty ‘que, and Miss Kathy’s New Orleans Style Snoballs truck parked out front. Halloween is upon us! Come celebrate with us this Saturday at Feges BBQ Spring Branch! Kids of all ages can enjoy Cupcake’s Haunted House, an oversized bounce house, a pumpkin decorating station, Dragon’s Nest play area, and Hocus Pocus (PG), which will be playing on all the screens. We'll have a special Halloween frozen adult beverage and Halloween cookies, and Miss Kathy’s New Orleans Style Snoballs truck will be parked out front! Halloween costumes are encouraged, with winners of the costume contests announced at 5:30 p.m.Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.2300 WestheimerVeuve Clicquot Yelloween is going down at Houston’s hottest bubbly-popping brunch. Guests are invited to dress in Halloween costumes and enjoy specials on Veuve Clicquot. Reservations are required. Call 713-722-6899.Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.2520 AirlineWild Oats invites guests to get into the Oktoberfest spirit with its “Wurst” Brunch Ever, offering an epic German Buffet with a variety of sausages made by— think currywurst, bratwurst, and(pork knuckle), plus pretzels,(cheese noodles),(potato pancakes), German potato salad, braised red cabbage and sauerkraut, with sweets including German chocolate cake and apple strudel. The Texan kitchen will also unleash a few rare beers from Hay Merchant’s cellar alongside Saint Arnold Pumpkinator and its regular lineup of Texas and Mexican beers. Cost is $45 per adult and $20 per child. Book reservations via Resy