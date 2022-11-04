Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Night Market and Oxtail Mashup

Night Market at Asia Society TexasFriday, 6 to 10 p.m.
1370 Southmore
Asia Society Texas hosts its all-ages Night Market festival, drawing inspiration from street markets commonly found in East and Southeast Asia and celebrating Houston's AAPI communities through food, arts, and activities. Guests can enjoy after-hours exhibition access, a curated selection of food, home goods, art, and apparel from 60+ local vendors and artisans, family-friendly fun, an exclusive access Green Garden Lounge and all-access Beer Garden, and more. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
Wild West Brew Fest at Typhoon Texas Water ParkSaturday, 3 to 9 p.m.
555 Katy Fort Bend
Over 500 brews from rockstar brewers including Lone Pint, Real Ale, True Anomaly, Vallensons and more will be on display at the 2022 Wild West Brew Fest. General admission is $50 and includes 12 two-ounce beer pours ($25 for designated drivers without drink tickets). Fans can also score tickets to the Friday night Launch Party and beer preview at Hop House in Katy Mills Mall.
Urban Nights at Rice University Moody Center for the ArtsSaturday, 6 to 10 p.m.
6100 Main
The Moody Center for the Arts presents Urban Nights: A Communal Art Experience, a multi-site evening journey through food, dance, music, spoken word, and art installations. Houston’s own Lil’ Flip will headline, with site-specific performances by the Texas Poet Laureate Lupe Mendez, jazz musician Jalen Baker and more, plus a food truck rally and video installations. The outdoor event is free and open to the public.
Oxtail Mashup at Project Row HousesSunday, 6 to 9 p.m.
2521 Holman
The 4th annual Oxtail Mashup will take place in the lush garden of Project Row Houses, bringing together 17 of the industry's favorite chefs and bartenders from locations including Houston, New York, Philadelphia and St. Croix — including last year’s winner Reginald Scott, Ruben Vela of Lucille’s 1913, Craft Burger’s Shannen Tune and Stacy Tune, and more — for a stellar 'mashup' of food, drink, art, music and friendly competition of oxtail-inspired dishes and tasty cocktails. Tickets are $95-$145 and this year’s event benefits Feed the Soul Foundation, helping culinary businesses thrive in marginalized communities. The organization will be presenting a $10,000 check to Texas Southern University among other beneficiaries.
Urban Harvest’s Sunday Supper at The GroveSunday, 5:15 to 10:15 p.m.
1611 Lamar
Urban Harvest is hosting its 2022 Sunday Supper at The Grove, celebrating local food, culinary excellence and community. Houston chefs Justin Basye, Felipe Botero, Chase Voelz, Martha Wilcox and Ryan Williams will prepare a multi-course, family-style meal in partnership with local ranchers and farmers. Tickets start at $375 and proceeds benefit the programs of Urban Harvest.