Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Shop (and Eat) Local on Small Biz Saturday

Black Friday Big Beer Blowout at Saint Arnold Brewing CompanyFriday, 11 a.m.
2000 Lyons
Saint Arnold has dug through its cellars to bring back its Big Beer Blowout sale, with rare heavy-hitters available to-go or to-stay by the bottle, plus specialty beers on draft for guests to enjoy throughout the day. Here’s a sneak peek of what will be available (while supplies last, limited): Divine Reserve No. 17, Bishop’s Barrel No. 12, 2020 Pumpkinator Aged in Bourbon Barrels, 2019 Bourbon Barrel French Press, Barrel Aged Wild Saison Batch 002, 25th Anniversary Grand Cru 2022, Barrel Aged Cider, and more.
Holiday Gift Market at Local Foods MarketSaturday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
2424 Dunstan
Over in Rice Village, Local Foods Market in Rice Village will be hosting a pop-up Holiday Gift Market on Small Business Saturday. Guests can sample and purchase from around 40 different wines, dozens of market vendors, and 15 different beers; plus enjoy complimentary bubbles and taste samples throughout Local Foods, Local Foods Market, Lees Den and the wine shop. A few of the vendors include Madame Zero, Sanford Winery, Chilequiles, Pica Rico, Goulue Chocolatier, Mama Vanns Jerky, Inanuts, Zwita Harissa and Tatemada; with locally made gifts from Katz Coffee, Blood Bros BBQ sauce, Cochinita & Co and more.
7th Year Anniversary Celebration at SpindleTap BrewerySaturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
10622 Hirsch
The folks over at SpindleTap are celebrating seven years, rocking an all-day party complete with several new beer releases (including a new barrel aged stout and triple IPA), live DJ entertainment, food trucks and family friendly fun! Limited event glassware will be available to purchase onsite and party packages are available.
12 Years, No One Cares Anniversary Bash at No Label Brewing Co.Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.
5351 1st
The cult favorite Katy brewer is celebrating 12 years of beers with an all-day anniversary bash, featuring live music, vendors, food trucks from TX Birria Boyz to Divine Dogs, a visit from Santa, and beers, of course. Look out for beer releases throughout the day like the 2022 Perpetual Peace Aged in Heaven Hill 7 Year Bourbon Barrels and 8 Month BBA Tom's Midnight Panic.
The Leftovers Post-Thanksgiving Pop-Up at Equal Parts BrewingSunday, 1 to 4 p.m.
3118 Harrisburg
Bravo Top Chef finalist and James Beard semifinalist Dawn Burrell has teamed up with Joseph Boudreaux — co-owner of The Tipping Point Coffee Shop and founder of the burgeoning Boo’s Burger pop-up — to debut a post-Thanksgiving pop-up at Equal Parts Brewing. Repurposing everyone’s favorite holiday leftovers, items include Burrell's “Leftovers” Pocket ($16) stuffed with mac and cheese, braised collards, fried turkey, candied sweet potatoes, and turkey skin crumble, accompanied by cranberry sauce and mom’s gravy; Boudreaux Cornbread Dressing Fritters ($12) with mushroom gravy; a special collaboration Thanksgiving Hangover Burger ($20) and more. All menu items are available for pre-order online.