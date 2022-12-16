Support Us

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Bollywood Burnout and Santa's Big Feast

December 16, 2022 4:00AM

Musaafer's energetic Bollywood Blowout offers table service, as well.
Musaafer's energetic Bollywood Blowout offers table service, as well. Photo by Raydon Creative
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Bollywood Burnout at Musaafer

Friday, 11 p.m.
5115 Westheimer

The luxe Indian restaurant and lounge is throwing its final Bollywood bash of 2022, featuring energetic DJ beats, drums and a dance floor, plus late-night food and drink. GA tickets are $30 with table reservations available.

Holiday Onesie Party at Truck Yard

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
2118 Lamar

The EaDo drinking garden invites you to put on your coziest footy pajamas and onesies for an all-day party in the yard. You can expect holiday cocktails and raffles, fake snow and snowball fights, food and drink, and photos with the Grinch.

Santa’s Big Feast at Karbach Brewery

Saturday, noon to 10 p.m., Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
2032 Karbach

Karbach Brewing and Otaku Food Festival are teaming for a two-day Santa’s Big Feast event. The free, family-friendly festival and anime event will feature ten-plus food and drink vendors serving eats from all across Asia, an anime village, dozens of beer options, live music and more.

Christmas Party at Memorial Trail Ice House

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Memorial Trail Ice House’s Christmas Party will rock a free beer tasting with Back Pew at 3 p.m., live music with Bayou City Horn Band at 4 p.m., pictures with Santa at 4 p.m.. and a Puppy Parade and Ugliest Dog Sweater Contest beginning at 4:30 p.m. There will also be food pop-ups in the yard and a 50/50 raffle in benefit of the SPCA.

A Very Feges Christmas at Feges BBQ Spring Branch

Saturday, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
8217 Long Point

Feges BBQ invites guests to join the crew for A Very Feges Christmas, its second annual Christmas celebration at its Spring Branch location. The day will feature plenty of tasty bbq, plus photos with Santa from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by a special reading of The Night Before Christmas, holiday drink and menu specials, and Elf screening on the big screens starting at 5:30 p.m. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
