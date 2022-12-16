Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Bollywood Burnout and Santa's Big Feast

Bollywood Burnout at MusaaferFriday, 11 p.m.
5115 Westheimer
The luxe Indian restaurant and lounge is throwing its final Bollywood bash of 2022, featuring energetic DJ beats, drums and a dance floor, plus late-night food and drink. GA tickets are $30 with table reservations available.
Holiday Onesie Party at Truck YardSaturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
2118 Lamar
The EaDo drinking garden invites you to put on your coziest footy pajamas and onesies for an all-day party in the yard. You can expect holiday cocktails and raffles, fake snow and snowball fights, food and drink, and photos with the Grinch.
Santa’s Big Feast at Karbach BrewerySaturday, noon to 10 p.m., Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
2032 Karbach
Karbach Brewing and Otaku Food Festival are teaming for a two-day Santa’s Big Feast event. The free, family-friendly festival and anime event will feature ten-plus food and drink vendors serving eats from all across Asia, an anime village, dozens of beer options, live music and more.
Christmas Party at Memorial Trail Ice HouseSaturday, 2 p.m.
Memorial Trail Ice House’s Christmas Party will rock a free beer tasting with Back Pew at 3 p.m., live music with Bayou City Horn Band at 4 p.m., pictures with Santa at 4 p.m.. and a Puppy Parade and Ugliest Dog Sweater Contest beginning at 4:30 p.m. There will also be food pop-ups in the yard and a 50/50 raffle in benefit of the SPCA.
A Very Feges Christmas at Feges BBQ Spring BranchSaturday, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
8217 Long Point
Feges BBQ invites guests to join the crew for A Very Feges Christmas, its second annual Christmas celebration at its Spring Branch location. The day will feature plenty of tasty bbq, plus photos with Santa from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by a special reading of The Night Before Christmas, holiday drink and menu specials, and Elf screening on the big screens starting at 5:30 p.m.