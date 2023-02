Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Treat Your Sweet This Valentine's Weekend

Valentine’s Weekend Dining

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:All weekend longWith Valentine’s Day coming up next week (Tuesday), several Houston restaurants are starting the love affair with Valentine’s dinner specials this weekend. Check out our Houston Valentine’s Day 2023 Dining Guide to find out where to enjoy a romantic dinner for you and yours.All weekend longBeads, balcony parties, parades, and festival food and booze are just a part of the fun mayhem at Galveston’s annual Mardi Gras event , which takes place this weekend and next on the island.All weekend long2105 DallasBurger enthusiasts andfans can giddy on up to Rodeo Goat as it debuts its latest burger battle — putting the Beth Dutton bison burger up against the Rip Wheeler all-beef patty, now through Monday, February 13. The Beth Dutton burger features a half-pound bison patty with mustard-cheddar, red wine onions, fennel slaw, bull’s blood microgreens with pistachio butter ($16); while the Rip Wheeler rocks a coffee-rubbed 44 Farms beef patty piled with smoked gouda, black pepper bacon, Dr Pepper bbq sauce, curly endive and chuckwagon mayo ($14).Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Memorial Park is celebrating the opening its transformational Land Bridge and Prairie project with The Biggest Picnic in Texas . The free family-friendly picnic will feature food and drinks for purchase, a picnic basket giveaway, live music, face painting, self-guided tours, educational opportunities and moreSaturday, 2 to 6 p.m.Saint Arnold is hosting its first Pub Crawl of the year at the bars along White Oak beginning at 2 p.m. The stop lineupand(pick up your punch card at any), with the final stop atat 6 p.m.