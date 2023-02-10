Support Us

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Treat Your Sweet This Valentine's Weekend

February 10, 2023 4:00AM

B&B Butcher & Restaurant is kicking off the V-Day romance this weekend.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Valentine’s Weekend Dining

All weekend long

With Valentine’s Day coming up next week (Tuesday), several Houston restaurants are starting the love affair with Valentine’s dinner specials this weekend. Check out our Houston Valentine’s Day 2023 Dining Guide to find out where to enjoy a romantic dinner for you and yours.

Mardi Gras Galveston

All weekend long

Beads, balcony parties, parades, and festival food and booze are just a part of the fun mayhem at Galveston’s annual Mardi Gras event, which takes place this weekend and next on the island.

Yellowstone Burger Battle at Rodeo Goat

All weekend long
2105 Dallas

Burger enthusiasts and Yellowstone fans can giddy on up to Rodeo Goat as it debuts its latest burger battle — putting the Beth Dutton bison burger up against the Rip Wheeler all-beef patty, now through Monday, February 13. The Beth Dutton burger features a half-pound bison patty with mustard-cheddar, red wine onions, fennel slaw, bull’s blood microgreens with pistachio butter ($16); while the Rip Wheeler rocks a coffee-rubbed 44 Farms beef patty piled with smoked gouda, black pepper bacon, Dr Pepper bbq sauce, curly endive and chuckwagon mayo ($14).

The Biggest Picnic in Texas at Memorial

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.


Memorial Park is celebrating the opening its transformational Land Bridge and Prairie project with The Biggest Picnic in Texas. The free family-friendly picnic will feature food and drinks for purchase, a picnic basket giveaway, live music, face painting, self-guided tours, educational opportunities and more

Saint Arnold White Oak Pub Crawl

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.

Saint Arnold is hosting its first Pub Crawl of the year at the bars along White Oak beginning at 2 p.m. The stop lineup Little Woodrow’s, BB’s Tex-Orleans, Bobcat Teddy’s, Public House, Christian’s Tailgate and EZ’s Liquor Lounge (pick up your punch card at any), with the final stop at Onion Creek at 6 p.m. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
