Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Treat Your Sweet This Valentine's Weekend

Valentine’s Weekend DiningAll weekend long
With Valentine’s Day coming up next week (Tuesday), several Houston restaurants are starting the love affair with Valentine’s dinner specials this weekend. Check out our Houston Valentine’s Day 2023 Dining Guide to find out where to enjoy a romantic dinner for you and yours.
Mardi Gras GalvestonAll weekend long
Beads, balcony parties, parades, and festival food and booze are just a part of the fun mayhem at Galveston’s annual Mardi Gras event, which takes place this weekend and next on the island.
Yellowstone Burger Battle at Rodeo GoatAll weekend long
2105 Dallas
Burger enthusiasts and Yellowstone fans can giddy on up to Rodeo Goat as it debuts its latest burger battle — putting the Beth Dutton bison burger up against the Rip Wheeler all-beef patty, now through Monday, February 13. The Beth Dutton burger features a half-pound bison patty with mustard-cheddar, red wine onions, fennel slaw, bull’s blood microgreens with pistachio butter ($16); while the Rip Wheeler rocks a coffee-rubbed 44 Farms beef patty piled with smoked gouda, black pepper bacon, Dr Pepper bbq sauce, curly endive and chuckwagon mayo ($14).
The Biggest Picnic in Texas at MemorialSaturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Memorial Park is celebrating the opening its transformational Land Bridge and Prairie project with The Biggest Picnic in Texas. The free family-friendly picnic will feature food and drinks for purchase, a picnic basket giveaway, live music, face painting, self-guided tours, educational opportunities and more
Saint Arnold White Oak Pub Crawl
Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.
Saint Arnold is hosting its first Pub Crawl of the year at the bars along White Oak beginning at 2 p.m. The stop lineup Little Woodrow’s, BB’s Tex-Orleans, Bobcat Teddy’s, Public House, Christian’s Tailgate and EZ’s Liquor Lounge (pick up your punch card at any), with the final stop at Onion Creek at 6 p.m.