Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Holi Celebrations and the Return of Malaysian Curry Crawfish

Holi at PondicheriFriday – Sunday
2800 Kirby
Chef Anita Jaisinghani has created Holi specials available now through Sunday, March 12. Each day will feature a different special, from Holi Pizza (lamb keema, gruyere) to Holi Shrimp Biryani (Gulf shrimp, moong sprouts, fresh herbs, blue spirulina). Finish with the Holi Cheesecake – flavored with rose, coffee, blueberries, cardamom, saffron and turmeric. All specials are offered dine-in or takeaway.
Lenten Fish FridaysFriday
Check out our Fish Fridays Lent Guide for the scoop on Houston restaurants offering everything from next-level fried fish sandwiches and tacos to stellar seafood specials and vegetarian options this Lenten season.
Bollywood Burnout at MusaaferFriday, 10:30 p.m.
5115 Westheimer
Musaafer’s seasonal Bollywood Burnout night returns for Holi weekend, starting with a special menu by chef Mayank Istwal before post dinner dancing to Bollywood music and beats by music producer and international DJ Sandeep Sulhan. Bollywood Burnout’s evening of cocktails, live entertainment and dancing begins at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10. Tickets are $35 each with table service options ranging from $300 to $1500. Reserve a table by calling 832-400-9266 or emailing [email protected]
Malaysian Curry Crawfish Returns to Phat EaterySaturday – Sunday
23119 Colonial
Beginning Saturday, March 11, Phat’s award-winning Malaysian curry crawfish return as a weekend special for dine-in and to-go. Tossed in super fragrant sauce, the mudbugs are $20 for two pounds or $45 for ten, and come with boiled corn and potatoes. Snow crab legs, tossed in the same fragrant sauce, are also on offer at $25 per cluster. Pre-orders welcome.
Raclette Party on the Patio at Montrose Cheese & WineSaturday, 1 p.m. until sold out
1618 Westheimer
It’s the wine and cheese shop’s last après-ski style Raclette Party of the season; and the raclette machines will rip and pour melty raclette cheese over plates of potatoes, caramelized onions, cornichons and baguette slices for $22 ($26 with charcuterie). Wine guy Niccolo Saltareli will pour 3Ls of Gavi and Bolgheri Super Tuscan in-house.