Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: St. Patty's Day, Fish Fridays and Sunday Tacos

St. Paddy's Day Party at Penny Whistle PubFriday, noon to 2 a.m.
Beloved St. Patty Day’s staple Griff’s Irish Pub may be closed due to major fire damage, but that’s not stopping it from throwing down the holiday shenanigans. This year, it’s teaming up with another beloved neighborhood pub, Penny Whistle, for a St. Paddy’s Day bash in the parking lot. Doors open at noon, with plenty of green, live music, specialty cocktails and Irish draft beers, food and fun all day and night.
Saint Patrick's Day at Saint Arnold Brewing CompanyFriday, 2 p.m.
2000 Lyons
St. Arnold’s St. Pat’s party will feature food, live entertainment from bagpipes and pub songs to Irish dancing, a Shop Local market and tasty beer by the tap and bottle starting at 2 p.m. Hit the taps for a speical Bourbon Barrel Aged Commitment Imperial Stout with Coffee on Nitro or try the bottle debut of the Irish Imperial Stout Aged in Bourbon Barrels. The brewery will also be hosting its annual Donegal Beard Growing Competition at 7 p.m.
Lenten Fish FridaysFriday
Belly of the Beast Pop-Up at Tenfold CoffeeSunday, noon to 4 p.m.
101 Aurora
Chef Thomas Billie will be bringing his cult favorite tacos to Tenfold Coffee for a Belly of the Beast pop-up. Stop by tasty tacos and ceviche mixto tostadas alongside Tenfold’s perfect refreshments.
14th Anniversary at AnvilSunday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
1424 Westheimer
Anvil is celebrating turning a year older with a big birthday bash featuring the launch of its new spring menu, a pop-up from the incredible Khoi Barbecue, 14 break-even bottles (that's rare spirits pours at cost), a special limited edition bottled cocktail to-go, and Fluff Bake Bar carrot cake fit for 200 people.