Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: St. Patty's Day, Fish Fridays and Sunday Tacos

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:Friday, noon to 2 a.m.Beloved St. Patty Day’s staple Griff’s Irish Pub may be closed due to major fire damage, but that’s not stopping it from throwing down the holiday shenanigans. This year, it’s teaming up with another beloved neighborhood pub, Penny Whistle, for a St. Paddy’s Day bash in the parking lot . Doors open at noon, with plenty of green, live music, specialty cocktails and Irish draft beers, food and fun all day and night.Friday, 2 p.m.2000 LyonsSt. Arnold’s St. Pat’s party will feature food, live entertainment from bagpipes and pub songs to Irish dancing, a Shop Local market and tasty beer by the tap and bottle starting at 2 p.m. Hit the taps for a speical Bourbon Barrel Aged Commitment Imperial Stout with Coffee on Nitro or try the bottle debut of the Irish Imperial Stout Aged in Bourbon Barrels. The brewery will also be hosting its annual Donegal Beard Growing Competition at 7 p.m.For even more St. Patty’s Day fun, check out our 2023 Houston Saint Patrick's Day Guide for the lowdown on St. Patty's Day bashes, eats, and drinks, from green beer and Guinness pours to Irish whiskey and pub grub.FridayCheck out our Fish Fridays Lent Guide for the scoop on Houston restaurants offering everything from next-level fried fish sandwiches and tacos to stellar seafood specials and vegetarian options this Lenten season.Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.101 AuroraChef Thomas Billie will be bringing his cult favorite tacos to Tenfold Coffee for a Belly of the Beast pop-up . Stop by tasty tacos and ceviche mixto tostadas alongside Tenfold’s perfect refreshments.Sunday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.1424 WestheimerAnvil is celebrating turning a year older with a big birthday bash featuring the launch of its new spring menu, a pop-up from the incredible, 14 break-even bottles (that's rare spirits pours at cost), a special limited edition bottled cocktail to-go, andcarrot cake fit for 200 people.