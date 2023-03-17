Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: St. Patty's Day, Fish Fridays and Sunday Tacos

March 17, 2023 4:00AM

Navy Blue's fried grouper sandwich is perfect for Lenten season.
Navy Blue's fried grouper sandwich is perfect for Lenten season. Photo by Caroline Fontenot
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

St. Paddy's Day Party at Penny Whistle Pub

Friday, noon to 2 a.m.

Beloved St. Patty Day’s staple Griff’s Irish Pub may be closed due to major fire damage, but that’s not stopping it from throwing down the holiday shenanigans. This year, it’s teaming up with another beloved neighborhood pub, Penny Whistle, for a St. Paddy’s Day bash in the parking lot. Doors open at noon, with plenty of green, live music, specialty cocktails and Irish draft beers, food and fun all day and night.

Saint Patrick's Day at Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Friday, 2 p.m.
2000 Lyons

St. Arnold’s St. Pat’s party will feature food, live entertainment from bagpipes and pub songs to Irish dancing, a Shop Local market and tasty beer by the tap and bottle starting at 2 p.m. Hit the taps for a speical Bourbon Barrel Aged Commitment Imperial Stout with Coffee on Nitro or try the bottle debut of the Irish Imperial Stout Aged in Bourbon Barrels. The brewery will also be hosting its annual Donegal Beard Growing Competition at 7 p.m.

For even more St. Patty’s Day fun, check out our 2023 Houston Saint Patrick's Day Guide for the lowdown on St. Patty's Day bashes, eats, and drinks, from green beer and Guinness pours to Irish whiskey and pub grub.

Lenten Fish Fridays

Friday

Check out our Fish Fridays Lent Guide for the scoop on Houston restaurants offering everything from next-level fried fish sandwiches and tacos to stellar seafood specials and vegetarian options this Lenten season.

Belly of the Beast Pop-Up at Tenfold Coffee

Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
101 Aurora

Chef Thomas Billie will be bringing his cult favorite tacos to Tenfold Coffee for a Belly of the Beast pop-up. Stop by tasty tacos and ceviche mixto tostadas alongside Tenfold’s perfect refreshments.

14th Anniversary at Anvil

Sunday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
1424 Westheimer

Anvil is celebrating turning a year older with a big birthday bash featuring the launch of its new spring menu, a pop-up from the incredible Khoi Barbecue, 14 break-even bottles (that's rare spirits pours at cost), a special limited edition bottled cocktail to-go, and Fluff Bake Bar carrot cake fit for 200 people.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation