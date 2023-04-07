Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Crawfish Boils and Easter Sunday Brunch

April 7, 2023 4:00AM

A tasty Easter brunch awaits at Lulu's River Oaks. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Black Restaurant Week

All weekend long (running daily through April 15)

Black Restaurant Week Houston runs now through Sunday, April 15, with more than 70 local businesses joining to celebrate the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine. Among this year’s participants are Fainmous BBQ, Houston This is It Soul Food, Peppax HTX, Dandelion Café, Trez Art & Wine Bar, STUFF’d Wings and Taste of Nigeria.

Second Annual Easter Party & Crawfish Boil at Feges BBQ

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
8217 Long Point

The Spring Branch location’s second annual Easter Party features an Easter egg hunt for the kiddos (ages 1-4 at 11 a.m.; ages 5-12 at 11:15 a.m.), pictures with the Easter Bunny (11:30 a.m., live music with John Egan (noon to 2 p.m.) and bbq and crawfish all day.

Houston Margarita Festival at The Water Works

Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.
105 Sabine

Head to Buffalo Bayou Park’s The Water Works to sip margarita flavors like pomegranate, coconut, watermelon, peach-mango and more; and taste the margs from the Best Margarita Competition to help crown this year’s champ. Tickets are $15 early bird ($30 day of) for general admission with one free margarita and additional drinks available to purchase onsite. VIP, group and value passes are also available. Note: The event is cash only (ATMs will be onsite).

Heads and Tails at 8th Wonder

Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.
2202 Dallas

8th Wonder Brewery’s 7th Annual Heads & Tails event offers a day packed with entertainment including zydeco, brand new brews and hot boiled mudbugs from Clutch City Crawfish. There is no cover to attend and the event is kid- and pet-friendly.

Easter Sunday Brunch

Sunday

From family-friendly brunch buffets to prix fixe affairs, check out our 2023 Houston Easter Sunday Brunch Guide to find the Houston restaurants offering classic brunch plates and morning cocktails, egg hunts, live jazz and more. And if you’re looking for meat-free eats onn Good Friday, check out our Fish Fridays Lent Guide for the scoop on Houston restaurants offering everything from next-level fried fish sandwiches and tacos to stellar seafood specials and vegetarian options.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
