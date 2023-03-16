Where to Brunch in Houston This Easter Sunday 2023

Easter Sunday falls on Sunday, April 9 this year, so now is a good time to make your holiday brunch plans. From family-friendly brunch buffets to prix fixe affairs, these Houston restaurants are ready to make your Easter special with classic plates and morning cocktails, egg hunts, live jazz and more.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
The classic will offer a special three-course Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. featuring live jazz and courses such as chilled creamy artichoke soup, scallops and risotto, lamb shank, beef tenderloin and eggs, and carrot cake. Cost is $56 per person, $15 per child, plus tax, gratuity and beverages.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith
Brennan’s Easter weekend festivities include Brunch with the Bunny on Friday, April 7; a fun-filled Hoppy Brunch on Saturday; and classic Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 9.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
Caracol’s bounteous Sunday brunch buffet will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Easter, featuring brunch favorites, a carving station, seasonal plates and specialty Easter desserts. Cost is $55 per person, $15 per child, plus beverage, tax and gratuity.
CRÚ, 2800 Kirby, 9595 Six Pines
Enjoy a Napa-style wine country Easter Brunch with a la carte items and three-course prix fixe ($38) menu, plus $6 mimosas, bellinis, ciprianis along with discounted prices on Domaine Chandon Rose and Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label by the glass. Highlights include smoked salmon deviled egg toast, goat cheese beignet, crab cake benedict, steak and eggs, and butter toasted lemon pound cake. Brunch runs from 10 am to 3 pm.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park
Etoile Cuisine et Bar is celebrating Easter with a special three-course brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $60 per adult plus beverages, tax and gratuity. A kid’s menu is also available for $25. Brunch highlights include Étoile’s deviled eggs with poached shrimp and French cocktail sauce, uck foie gras “au torchon," roasted leg of lamb and Meyer lemon tarte with raspberry coulis.
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer
For Easter Sunday, Hugo’s will serve its famous Sunday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will find their usual brunch favorites as well as a carving station, some new seasonal items and specialty Easter desserts. Cost is $55 per person, $15 per child, plus beverage, tax and gratuity.
Hull & Oak, 1070 Dallas
Located inside the Laura Hotel, the southern-inspired eatery will host an Easter Brunch complete with DJ music and special menu items in addition to its regular a la carte menu. Enjoy pickled deviled eggs, duck confit salad, rack of lamb, stuffed pork loin in brown butter bourbon sauce, apple tart and creme brulee.
Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak
The deli will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner serving its signature sky-scraping sandwiches, smoked fish, comfort foods like stuffed cabbage and Hungarian goulash and stocked dessert case.
Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe
Ouisie’s special Easter Brunch menu will be a la carte, with highlights including smoked ham Benedict, buttermilk blueberry pancakes, New England clam chowder, chicken fried chicken and lamb chops Provençale. Easter Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (eggs and pancakes until 3).
Prego, 2520 Amherst
Prego will open from noon for brunch, serving its full menu plus dailys specials including halibut, lamb chops and veal chops. There will also be daily wine specials and a special farmers market Menu on the patio that is served until 3 p.m.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella
The historic lodge restaurant will be offering a special three-course Easter menu for $60 per person, plus beverage, tax and gratuity ($35 kids menu). Brunch Menu highlights include pan-seared halibut, roasted spring lamb, smoked duck gumbo, braised short rib benedict and rainbow trout with pecan butter Easter brunch will be served 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge
Just for the holiday, Sylvia’s will be bringing back its Sunday brunch buffet filled with Tex-Mex classics from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $29.99 plus tax, gratuity and beverages ($12 for kids under age 12).
Truluck's, 5350 Westheimer, 1900 Hughes Landing
With Easter Sunday hours starting at noon at the Houston location and 11 a.m. in The Woodlands, menu highlights include miso-glazed sea bass, sesame seared tuna, carrot cake and a Spring Fling cocktail kissed with vodka, cava, raspberries and more.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
URBE will be offering a special three-course Easter Menu which includes choice of starter and entrée and a dessert buffet for $49 per adult and $15 for kids, plus beverages, tax and gratuity. The in-house bakery will be making special Easter pastries and cookies. Brunch will be served 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Warehouse 72, 7620 Katy Freeway
Enjoy Easter Jazz Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring live jazz and brunch specials like Prime Rib in addition to Shrimp & Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. There will also be a casual Easter egg hunt around the restaurant for the kids.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
Chef Hugo Ortega and his team will serve their famous bounteous Sunday brunch buffet on Easter from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will find their usual brunch favorites as well as a carving station, some new seasonal items and specialty Easter desserts. Cost is $55 per person, $15 per child, plus beverage, tax and gratuity.
We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Easter Sunday on April 9. If you have a restaurant to add, please send details to [email protected]