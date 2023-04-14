Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry Returns

Black Restaurant Week HoustonFriday-Sunday
Black Restaurant Week Houston runs now through Sunday, April 16, with more than 70 local businesses joining to celebrate the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine. Among this year’s participants are Fainmous BBQ, LA Burgers & Daiquiris, Craft Burger, Houston This is It Soul Food, Dandelion Café, Trez Art & Wine Bar, STUFF’d Wings and Taste of Nigeria. And this Friday, tickets are on sale for a four-course chef dinner, The Art of Flavor, at Finn Hall.
Thai New Year at Kin Dee Thai CuisineFriday-Sunday
1533 North Shepherd
From April 13-16, the authentic Thai restaurant will celebrate the Thai New Year with vibrant dance performances, a beautiful flower-inspired atmosphere, and water blessings—a traditional water ceremony that symbolizes the washing away of the old year. Kin Dee will also celebrate with an all-new cocktail – the Makham Sour ($16) featuring Rye whiskey, tamarind, simple syrup, and egg white garnished with fresh flowers; plus an extended special on the Khan Tok Platter (normally served only on Mondays and Tuesdays) featuring several signature dishes served family style, including Thai Flower Dumplings, Money Bags, Pork Skewers, Shrimp Panang Curry, Southern Style Green Curry, and steamed vegetables with spicy pork dip and white rice. Reservations are required and can be online.
Houston Whiskey Riot 2023 at Post HoustonSaturday, 4 to 7 p.m. (3 p.m. VIP)
401 Franklin
Whiskey enthusiasts can hit the Houston Whiskey Riot to sip from over 200 whiskey varieties, plus whiskey cocktails, seminars, meets with brand ambassadors and more. Tickets are $90 general admission and $160 VIP.
Katy Sip N’ Stroll at The Ark by NorrisSaturday, 6 to 9 p.m. (5 p.m. VIP)
21402 Merchants Way
The bi-annual Katy Sip N’ Stroll is celebrating its 25th edition, featuring indoor and outdoor areas to enjoy and discover culinary creations from top Katy-area restaurants while benefiting The Ballard House, which offers no-cost housing for patients and families receiving treatment in Houston for life-threatening illnesses. Admission starts at $75.
Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry at The Water WorksSunday, 1 to 4 p.m.
105 Sabine
Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry returns to Houston, featuring eats, curated drinks and desserts crafted by Houston’s top celebrated chefs and mixologists all in support of No Kid Hungry’s work to end childhood hunger in Texas and across the country. New this year, the event will be held outdoors at The Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park, 105 Sabine, and welcomes kids of all ages. Featured talent includes Ryan Pera, Rebecca Masson, Justin Yu and Evelyn Garcia, mixologists Alba Huerta and Patrick Abalos, and pitmasters Leonard Botello IV, Brett Jackson and Blue Broussard, among more. GA tickets start at $95.