Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Mom's Day Brunch and Beer-Fueled Pub Crawl

May 12, 2023 4:00AM

The Annie Cafe & Bar is one excellent choice for treating Mom this Mother's Day.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

AAPI Restaurant Weeks

All weekend long

OCA-Greater Houston has brought back the fourth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks, a city-wide event, running now through June 15 in celebration of the rich culinary heritage of AAPI communities in Houston. Diners can enjoy special deals and discounts from numerous AAPI and AAPI-owned restaurants, with hotspots including Aka Sushi, Crawfish and Noodles, Himalaya, Kau Ba, Kim Son, Money Cat, Oh My Gogi!, Tiger Den, Fung's Kitchen and more. For each donation of $25 or more, patrons will receive an AAPI Restaurant Week digital passport with QR code to access special deals to all participating businesses.

Everybody’s Favorite BBQ & Hot Sauce Festival at Discovery Green

Friday–Sunday
1500 McKinney

This traveling festival is part comedy show, part BBQ and hot sauce competition and part musical experience, taking over the stage and lawn at Discovery Green all weekend long. Tickets run $20 to $50.

Texas Crab Festival at Crystal Beach

Friday-Sunday
Fort Travis Seashore Park, 900 Highway 87

Head down to Crystal Beach for the 38th annual Texas Crab Festival, a family-friendly weekend of “Music, Art and Crabs – Gulf Coast Style.” Highlights include a Crab Gumbo Cookoff, Crab Legs Contest, 5K/1K Crab Run, washers and corn hole tourneys, kids area and more. Admission is $10 Friday, $15 Saturday and free Sunday (age 15 and under free all days) and weekend passes are $20.

Sugar Land Space Cowboys Pub Crawl at Sugar Land Town Square

Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m.
15958 City Walk

Eureka Heights Brewing Co. is teaming up with Minor League baseball team the Sugar Land Space Cowboys for a fun pub crawl before Saturday’s game. The pub crawl is free to attend, featuring live music, games, giveaways, photo ops with Space Cowboys own Orion at Rouxpour from 2 to 3 p.m. and a special release of Eureka’s 713 Pilsner. Stops include Baker Street Pub, Guru Burger, Jupiter Pizza and Waffles, Bar Louie, Rouxpour and The Flying Saucer (where you can after-party and collect your prize). Those heading to the game can take advantage of a free shuttle to and from the Square.

Mother's Day Brunch

Sunday

From casual kid-friendly affairs to fancy brunches, peruse our Mother’s Day Brunch Guide for a growing list of Houston restaurants celebrating moms this Mother's Day.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
