Where to Brunch in Houston This Mother’s Day 2023

Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 14, and these Houston restaurants and bars are helping locals celebrate the special moms in their lives with fancy bubbly-fueled brunches, easy-going family-friendly meals and more.
The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak
The Annie will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring its regular brunch menu, a complimentary mimosa or bellini for moms and a balloon artist for the kids.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington
Mother’s Day brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with live music, a balloon artist, two Texas longhorns for family photo ops, plus a complimentary mimosa or bellini for moms.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
The Houston classic will be serving a special three-course Mother’s Day brunch for $56 per person and $15 per child, plus tax, gratuity and beverages. Start with zucchini carrot muffins with tomatillo marmalade and butter to share and follow with choices such as crawfish saffron risotto, smoked chicken and potato hash and meyer lemon cake with blueberry compote and lavender ice cream.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith
Mother’s Day brunch features Brennan’s classics and springtime favorites. Call 713-522-9711 for reservations beginning at 10 a.m.
The Capital Grille, 5365 Westheimer, 840 West Sam Houston Parkway North
The Capital Grille is greeting Mom with a rose and chef-prepared brunch specials from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Features include lobster frittata, 14-ounce bone-In dry-aged NY strip and eggs, 8-ounce center-cut filet with white cheddar hash browns and blueberry bread.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
Guests can enjoy a beautiful brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($55 per person, $15 per child), featuring live music and coastal Mexican brunch favorites.
CRU, 2800 Kirby, 9595 Six Pines
Enjoy a three-course brunch menu featuring choices such as goat cheese beignets, roasted beef tenderloin and eggs, Maine lobster and risotto and chocolate molten cake for $48 per person.
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, 2800 Kirby, 12848 Queensbury
Treat mom to a dazzling prix fixe three-course brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live music starting at 4 p.m. Start with a warm cream cheese frosted cinnamon roll before mains such as butter-poached Maine lobster quiche and eight-ounce steak and eggs with red-eye gravy.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park
The French restaurant is open for Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a prix fixe menu for $74 per person.
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer
Enjoy Hugo’s famous Sunday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., featuring regional Mexican brunch favorites alongside live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $55 per person, $15 per child, plus beverage, tax and gratuity.
Indianola, 1201 Saint Emanuel
Enjoy a bottomless Modern Texas brunch experience with full tableside service indoors or on the patio from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Highlights include herb crusted black angus filet, Sungold tomato and spinach quiche and Moroccan shakshuka. Cost is $65 per adult and $25 per child (12 and under, free for kids under 3).
Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen, 1743 Post Oak
For Mother’s Day, the deli will be offering half-price mimosas from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all moms will receive a complimentary pink and white cookie.
Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe
Guests can order from a menu created just for treating and celebrating Mom, with highlights from crispy crab cakes and smoked salmon benedict to short rib ravioli and strawberry crisp a la mode.
Post Oak Hotel, 1600 West Loop South
The Springtime in Paris Mother’s Day Brunch will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Post Oak Ballroom, featuring things like a sushi bar, brasserie with caviar and shucked oysters, boucherie with carved domestic lamb and filet mignon, and fromagerie and charcuterie alongside classic brunch plates and French pastries, crepes and desserts. Adult tickets are $160 per person, inclusive of non-alcoholic beverages and one welcome drink from the Parfum Bubble Bar. Children between ages five and twelve are $68 per person, while children under five will dine complimentary.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella
The historic lodge restaurant will offer a special three-course pre-fixe brunch menu from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., priced at $60 per person plus tax, gratuity and beverages.
Rosalie Italian Soul, 400 Dallas
Located inside the downtown C. Baldwin Hotel, guests can head to Rosalie to enjoy a brunch experience with indoor and outdoor dining and bold Italian classics such as Shrimp Scampi and Chicken Milanese from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Seasons 52, 842 West Sam Houston Parkway North
A La Carte Mother’s Day brunch entrées feature seasonal ingredients, available from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Enjoy selections such as Crab and Cheddar Quiche, Upright French Toast with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Wood-Grilled Shrimp and Grits.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge
Sylvia’s will bring back its Sunday brunch buffet just for the holiday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring Tex-Mex classics and more for $29.99 plus tax, gratuity and beverages ($12 for kids under age 12).
Trattoria Sofia, 911 West 11th
Enjoy Mother's Day brunch with live music on the patio, a balloon artist for the kids and a complimentary mimosa or bellini for mom.
Truluck's, 5350 Westheimer, 11900 Hughes Landing
Guests can enjoy Truluck's specialty cocktail, the Summer Romance made with vodka, Ramazotti Rosato, cava, raspberries, fresh lime, almond syrup and mint ($15), plus a Young Adults menu of familiar favorites with a Truluck’s twist.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
The casual Mexican street food kitchen will be offering a special prix fixe Easter Menu which includes choice of starter and entrée and a dessert buffet ($49 per person and $15 per child plus beverage, tax and gratuity). Enjoy ceviche, chilaquiles, pollo en mole and more, starting with housemade conchas for the table to share.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
Treat mom to an epic Mexican Sunday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $55 per person/$15 per child and there will be live music from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14. If you have a restaurant to add, please send details to [email protected]