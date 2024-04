Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Beer, Crawfish and Pickleball

Money Cat Pastry Pop-Up at JŪN

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sold out)420 East 20thJŪN will welcome Money Cat chef Jio Dingayan for a pastry pop-up, with features including Kouing Aman with leche flan, caramel and puff pastry; Cream Puff with strawberry matcha ganache, strawberry compote and custard; Bao-Lache with steamed bao, chinese sausage, pickled jalapenos and furikake; and Sago Pudding with mango coconut chia pudding, coconut granola and passion fruit panna cotta.Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.201 South ElmDrawing in crowds of crawfish lovers and music fans, the 12th annual Rails & Tails Mudbug Festival brings a day of mudbugs and more Cajun eats, live entertainment from zydeco bands to Cajun horns, local vendors, a kids zone and more. Admission and parking are both free.Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.1112 ShepherdFeaturing four state-of-the-art pickleball courts and expansive covered patio, hot new pickleball bar PKL Social will host its Grand Opening celebration this Saturday. Guests can stop by for pickleball, music, food and cocktails from Garlic-Parm-Ranch Wings and Coconut Shrimp Bowls to Cherry Limeade and Frozen Palomas, and a shop local vendor market.Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. (noon VIP)1500 McKinneyCraft beer nerds can head to the Houston Brew Fest held at the beautiful Discovery Green. The day will feature tastings from over 50 breweries along with live music, food truck eats and yard games. Tickets are $50 GA and $65 VIP.Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m.2000 LyonsSaint A is teaming up with the Houston Dairymaids for a Beer and Cheese Tasting in its second-floor Beer Hall, featuring five cheeses selected by the ‘maids paired with five Saint Arnold brews and a buffet with soft pretzels, Lawnmower queso and mustard. Tickets are $45.