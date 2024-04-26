—————————————————— Things to Do: This Weekend's Best Food and Drink | Houston Press
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Beer, Crawfish and Pickleball

April 26, 2024 4:00AM

PKL Social invites folks for a day of pickleball, good eats and good times at its Grand Opening celebration.
PKL Social invites folks for a day of pickleball, good eats and good times at its Grand Opening celebration. Photo by Becca Wright
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Money Cat Pastry Pop-Up at JŪN

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sold out)
420 East 20th

JŪN will welcome Money Cat chef Jio Dingayan for a pastry pop-up, with features including Kouing Aman with leche flan, caramel and puff pastry; Cream Puff with strawberry matcha ganache, strawberry compote and custard; Bao-Lache with steamed bao, chinese sausage, pickled jalapenos and furikake; and Sago Pudding with mango coconut chia pudding, coconut granola and passion fruit panna cotta.

12th Annual Rails & Tails Mudbug Festival at Tomball Depot Plaza

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
201 South Elm

Drawing in crowds of crawfish lovers and music fans, the 12th annual Rails & Tails Mudbug Festival brings a day of mudbugs and more Cajun eats, live entertainment from zydeco bands to Cajun horns, local vendors, a kids zone and more. Admission and parking are both free.

Grand Opening of PKL Social

Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.
1112 Shepherd

Featuring four state-of-the-art pickleball courts and expansive covered patio, hot new pickleball bar PKL Social will host its Grand Opening celebration this Saturday. Guests can stop by for pickleball, music, food and cocktails from Garlic-Parm-Ranch Wings and Coconut Shrimp Bowls to Cherry Limeade and Frozen Palomas, and a shop local vendor market.

Houston Brew Festival at Discovery Green

Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. (noon VIP)
1500 McKinney

Craft beer nerds can head to the Houston Brew Fest held at the beautiful Discovery Green. The day will feature tastings from over 50 breweries along with live music, food truck eats and yard games. Tickets are $50 GA and $65 VIP.

Beer and Cheese Tasting at Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m.
2000 Lyons

Saint A is teaming up with the Houston Dairymaids for a Beer and Cheese Tasting in its second-floor Beer Hall, featuring five cheeses selected by the ‘maids paired with five Saint Arnold brews and a buffet with soft pretzels, Lawnmower queso and mustard. Tickets are $45. 
