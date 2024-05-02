Upcoming Houston Food Events: Eat Good for a Good Cause During AAPI Restaurant Weeks

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
OCA-Greater Houston will host the fifth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks, a city-wide event celebrating the culinary heritage of AAPI communities in Houston. From May 1 to June 15, each donation of $25 or more will unlock the AAPI Restaurant Week digital passport with a QR code to access special deals from over 50 AAPI and AAPI-owned restaurants and AAPI chefs throughout the city. This year's participants include The Blind Goat, Lena's Asian Kitchen, Blood Bros. BBQ, 93’ Til, Sunday Press, Vinny's Pizza, South X Saigon, Aka Sushi House, Saigon Pho, Fung’s Kitchen, Six Ping Bakeries, Atcha, Zaab Station Thai Restaurant and more.
Mother-daughter duo Rebecca Masson of Fluff Bake Bar and Dodie Wilson of Dodie’s Beer and Wine Shoppe celebrate this Mother’s Day with an exclusive cake, pie and wine. The 6” Fluff Bake Bar Strawberry-Lemon Cake ($48) and Mother's Day Chocolate Cream Pie ($46) available to pre-order through Thursday, May 7; while Dodie’s selection of 2017 Royal Tokaji Late Harvest, Hungary ($26 + tax) is available to purchase in-store at Dodie’s Beer and Wine Shoppe on Saturday, May 11.
RC Ranch and Wild Oats are teaming up for a collaboration dinner at Wild Oats, 1222 Witte, on Thursday, May 9 beginning at 6 p.m. Dine on ribeye carpaccio, mole braised coulotte tamales, cast iron Zabuton with whipped potatoes, creamed spinach and charred elote salad, and sweet cream cookie sandwich with beef fat sugar cookie, tallow cream and coconut. Reserve a seat for $80 per person.
First opened as a tiny, converted grocery market on Sunset Blvd. in 1973, and today at 3939 San Felipe near River Oaks, Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, celebrates its anniversary each May, this year, offering 51st birthday specials from Monday, May 6 through Thursday, May 9. Guests can enjoy two special prix-fixe menus featuring dishes from its early years beginning in 1973, priced at $20 for lunch and $35 at dinner. Lunch features include Mustard Crispy Chicken Salad, Seven Vegetable Plate, Key Lime Pie Tart and more; while dinner options include Ouisie’s 12-ounce Prime Rib With horseradish cream sauce and Pan Roasted Chicken with artichoke hearts, English peas and mushrooms in a lemon butter emulsion sauce with mashed potatoes.
Equal Parts Brewing and chef Dawn Burrell are teaming up to create a special brew for Mental Health Awareness Month in May, a cause that is dear to Equal Parts team and Burrell as they have tragically lost loved ones to suicide. Beginning May 10, beer fans can sip the Shared Strength lager at Equal Parts Brewing, made with purple rice and the West African grain fonio to create a crisp and dry brew with slightly floral and nutty notes. The brewery will donate 100 percent of the brew’s proceeds to I’ll Have What She’s Having and its mental health efforts; and local joints including Underground Hall, Coltivare, EZ’s Liquor, Neil’s Bahr, Tacos A Go Go in Oak Forest, The Heights location of Local Foods, Anvil, Flying Saucer and Johnny’s Gold Brick will also pickup charitable kegs to tap beginning May 13.
Cult favorite event Crawfish & Brews will return to Project Row Houses, 2521 Holman, on Saturday, May 11. The annual party celebrates Houston's rich culture and community with crawfish, beer, music and good times, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Project Row Houses and its variety of community-enriching initiatives, art programs, and neighborhood development activities. Tickets are $25 for general admission or $55 with crawfish and two drink tickets included.