Houston Bars and Restaurants Celebrating Cinco de Mayo 2024

It’s Cinco de Mayo time! The holiday–which is celebrated yearly on May 5 in commemoration of Mexico’s victory over the French forces at the 1862 Battle of Puebla—is widely celebrated in Mexican-American culture, especially here in Houston, where locals never miss an opportunity to sit on a patio with a margarita or three (bonus points: Cinco falls on a Sunday this year!). With fiestas rocking tacos, tequila and mariachi, here’s where to have some Cinco de Mayo fun in Houston:
1891 American Eatery & Bar, 702 East 11th
Sip on $9 Frozen Margs, $8 1891 Margaritas and $5 Modelo Especial alongside eats from grilled elote to adobo beef brisket street tacos.
8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas
The homegrown brewery is hosting a pre-Cinco de Mayo “Lucha Libre Live.” The event kicks off on Friday, May 3 with a meet-and-greet with the wrestlers from 6 to 8 p.m. and Spanish rock band Replica performing from 8 to 9. Saturday, May 4 brings in vendors selling lucha libre masks and t-shirts, photo ops inside the ring and autographs with wrestlers, Replica rocking out from 6 to 7 and the main event ‘til 10 p.m. Fill up on elote, nachos, tacos, brews, THC Micheladas and more. Tickets are $30 GA.
Armandos, 2630 Westheimer
The Tex-Mex spot will offer its specialty margaritas at $10 all day long, plus brunch favorites from huevos rancheros and chilaquiles to avocado tostada and churro waffless served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Arnaldo Richards' Picos, 3601 Kirby
Picos will be celebrating all weekend long, kicking things off with a $10 margarita fueled happy hour on Thursday, May 2 (5 to 7 p.m.) and Frida,y May 3 (noon to 2 p.m.), followed by a Kentucky Derby-themed “Run for the Ritas” on Saturday and the main event, The Ruby Anniversary of Picos Cinco De Mayo event on Sunday. Guests can enjoy a Mexican street food inspired menu, mariachis, a Cinco de Mayo brunch buffet (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), DJ music, outdoor tented bar, tequila tasting and more.
Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray
Brasserie 19's signature Club du Dimanche goes Cinco de Mayo-style, with the full menu available until 9 p.m. and DJ Fxboxolmos spinning Latin tunes from 7 to 9:30.
Cafe Piquet Cuban Cuisine, 5757 Bissonnet
Toast to Cinco de Mayo with half-off margaritas all day including the newest spring flavors of blood orange, cucumber and grapefruit.
Candente, 4306 Yoakum
The Montrose Tex-Mex favorite hosts its annual Cinco de Mayo celebration inside and outside on the patio, with festive decor, classic Tex-Mex fare, signature margaritas, two additional satellite bars and a special appearance from a mariachi band from noon 2 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. The party gets started Friday and Saturday ahead of the celebration as well featuring the additional bar setups and the newly launched brunch menu on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Caracol, 1600 Post Oak; Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, URBE, 1101 Uptown Park; Xochi, 1777 Walker
All four of H Town Restaurant Group’scult favorite Mexican eateries will offer drink specials all day on May 5, including The Greatest Margarita ($18) featuring Gran Centenario Añejo Tequila, 25-year-aged Grand Marnier, tangerine, lime, ginger, agave nectar, sea salt rim; and $10 Signature Margaritas from each restaurant.
Comalito, 2520 Airline
Set at the Houston Farmers Market, the CDMX-inspired taqueria will feature $5 margaritas, food specials like pozole and cochinita pibil, along with their signature menu offerings including tacos al pastor, alambres con queso, costras, quesadillas and more.
Cyclone Anaya’s, multiple locations
All locations will offer Happy Hour-priced margaritas including $5 regular and $10 jumbo sized as well as a $3 Casamigos sidecar.
Eight Row Flint East End, 3501 Harrisburg
Musician Nicholas Gaitan will be playing from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m., with drink specials including Big A** Frozens for $16, $10 Hornitos margs frozen or on the rocks and $8 Hornitos Mexican candy shots.
El Bolillo Bakery, multiple locations
El Bolillo Bakery is celebrating with Mexican-themed pan dulce, sugar cookies, tres leches cakes, cake pops, and more, available in-stores May 3-5.
Good Vibes Coastal Kitchen, 1329 East Broadway
The Pearland favorite will offer $6 Vibin’ Margaritas all day, specialty taco and enchiladas plates, tequila flights and music from Spanish pop band Del Toro.
Heights & Co., 1343 Yale
The popular patio bar will be featuring its specialty margarita menu with $10 margaritas all day, and two tacos for $15. Sip the Jala-piña margarita, watermelon cooler margarita, raspberry-lychee martini, st. margarita and agua fresca margarita.
Home Run Dugout, 1220 Grand West
The baseball loving Katy haunt be serving up crawfish all day Saturday and Sunday, plus margarita flights, Mexican beer specials and live music from Ricky Montijo from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Houston Tacos & Margs Crawl
Hosted by Bar Crawl Nation, this fiesta-themed bar craw will feature tacos, margaritas, DJ entertainment, photos opps, themed specials and all kinds of fun, starting at Bottled Blonde and working through Washington area bars including Todos Santos, Clutch Bar and more. Tickets start at $24.99.
J-Bar-M Barbecue, 2201 Leeland
J-Bar-M Barbecue is partnering with popular Houston artist Donkeeboy and legendary former Houston Oilers running back Earl Campbell for a special fiesta. Only on May 4 and 5, Donkeeboy’s exclusive Earl Campbell merchandise will be for sale at J-Bar-M, with just 340 pieces available for purchase. Houston-based Latin Reggae band Los Skarnales will also be performing live on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drink specials will include $15 buckets of beer, $5 margaritas and $2 wells all weekend. J-Bar-M will also be serving its barbacoa on Sunday for $32 per pound.
Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach
Houston-local beers to enjoy on Cinco de Mayo this year, I hope you’ll consider including Pop into Karbach to sip its Mexican-style lager, Cerveza Especial.
Kirby Ice House, 3333 Eastside, 1015 Gessner, 1700 Lake Robbins
Patrons can enjoy $5 frozen or rocks margaritas all day (11 a.m. to 2 a.m.) at all three locations.
La Mex, 1223 West 34th
The Stomping Grounds joint is gearing up for a jam-packed weekend. Starting Friday, indulge in specialty tequila flights and Cheesy Tex-Mex TV dinners for $18.95. Saturday, the eatery will be partnering with KidCreate Studio for a Cinco de Mayo-themed activity starting at 11 a.m. followed by piñata games. Sunday, locals can enjoy $5 house margaritas all day with mariachis from noon to 2 p.m.
La Mexicana, 1018 Fairview
The tried and true La Mexicana will be featuring happy hour all day from noon until close.
Lyric Market, 411 Smith
Cinco de Mayo specials will be available May 4-5, including $7 margs, $8 strawberry margs and an El Tesoro Flight for $15.
Mandito's Tex-Mex, 5101 Bellaire, 9910 Gaston
Pop in for all-day happy hour on Saturday and Sunday, with Mandito’s Classic Margaritas (on the rocks or frozen), Palomas and Seasonal Bluebonnet Margaritas for $8 alongside $8 bites from guacamole, bean and cheese nachos and cheese quesadillas.
Molina’s Cantina, 7901 Westheimer, 3801 Bellaire, 6300 FM 1463
Mariachis will be playing at all locations from 6 to 8 p.m. and margaritas will be flowing, with happy hour pricing from 3 to 7 p.m. and Molina’s classics like the legendary Jose's Dip, Nancy Ames Nachos and Enchiladas de Tejas.
Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener
Mutiny Wine Room will offer Chiles en Nogada to pair with a flight of three wines from May 3-5. Get the dish or the Terra Mädi flight for $25 each or enjoy the pairing for $48, plus horchata flan with mini churros for an additional $12.
The Original Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak
Both lcocations will feature live mariachi performances throughout the day, plus promotional giveaways and drink specials of $10 Ranch Waters, Paloma Locas and Uptown and Navigation Margaritas; $5 shots of Mexican Candy and Mex Tea; $15 tequila flights; and newly-added Topo Chico Hard Seltzers for $6 each or $25 by the bucket. The drink specials are available Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
Pier 6 will be serving margaritas at half price all day on Cinco de Mayo, including the house margarita featuring Reposado tequila, citrus and agave (get it for $5), Spicy Rita with reposado tequila, agave, citrus and a zesty kick (at $6 a pop).
POST Houston, 401 Franklin
POST Houston’s Cinco de Mayo celebration features mariachi performances, drink specials from top tequila brands, a live DJ on the Skylawn, drink samples and more. The pregame goes down from noon to 5 p.m. on the rooftop, with the party continuing downstairs throughout the food hall and X-atrium after 5.
Rockhouse Southern Kitchen, 6025 Richmond
Rockhouse Southern Kitchen is rolling out Mexican brunch items like chilaquiles and salsa with guacamole and $5 frozen Casamigos margaritas in addition to its booming Bread-n-Butter brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with live music for $39.99.
The Savoy, 4402 Emancipation
The Third Ward hangout will offer $5 South of the Border bites from beef and veggie tacos to chicken quesadillas and $5 deals on tequila and frozen margs from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., plus a “First 20 Special” featuring five bottles each of Don Julio, Casamigos, Teremana, and Herradura Tequila for $50 per bottle.
The Spot, 2505 Gulf Freeway, 3204 Seawall
The Spot will celebrate Cinco de Mayo at its League City and Galveston locations with $5 house margaritas all day and live performances by Mariachi Amor a Mexico, Houston’s only all-female mariachi group. Mariachi Amor a Mexico will perform in League City from 5 – 7 p.m. and in Galveston from 8 – 10 p.m. The events are free and open to the public.
State Fare State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk, 1900 Hughes Landing
All locations will offer $5 frozen or on the rocks margaritas (originally $14) all day.
Tacodeli, 1902 Washington
On Sunday, May 5, diners can enjoy a $5 margarita or the Special of the Month, the Carne Asada taco, which will be launching that day. The limited time taco will be served with grilled steak, avocado, onion, cilantro and a lime wedge, and will only be available through June 22.
Thirteen, 1911 Bagby
Thirteen will host a Cinco de Mayo Seven Course Tasting menu with esteemed special guest chefs Raúl González (aka Chef Rulis) and Jorge "Monstro" Ortiz. Each coursse will be paired with a cocktail or wine and the celebration runs from 6 to 10 p.m. accompanied by the rhythmic beats of a Latin DJ. Tickets are $150.
Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer
Open for Sunday brunch and dinner, the global dining room will feature Mexican-inspired dishes like the Snapper Ceviche, Mar y Tierra, Churro French Toasts, Tropical Sangria and Paloma Negra.
Velvet Taco, multiple locations
Cinco de Mayo celebrations include a special taco feature, Cinco Sweepstakes and exclusive Velvet Taco Swag for guests. Guests can dig into the El Jefe, featuring grilled steak, tempura lobster, crispy potatoes, sun-dried tomato aioli, arugula and a chimichurri drizzle. All late-night orders after 9 p.m. will receive a limited-time late-night koozie; and the Cinco Sweepstakes offers the chance to win five $100 gift cards, open to entry via the Velvet Taco app through May 5.
Verde Garden, 2817 West Dallas
The margarita-fueled Tex-Mexhaunt is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a first-come-first serve all day event. Brunch is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with $8 Tommy margaritas frozen and on the rocks beginning at 11 a.m. The day will also feature mariachis, folk dancers and a live DJ.
Wild Sol x Better Generation, 4112 Washington
Alex Bregman’s food brand Wild So will be onsite at NBA star P.J. Tucker’s lifestyle boutique The Better Generation for a fiesta from 5 to 10 p.m. Theere will asl be $2 margaritas featuring Wild Sol’s partner, Flecha Azul Tequila, street tacos and salsa tastings, plus a DJ, photo booth, carnival games and a pickleball tournament awarding the first place winner with Astros tickets.
Zanti Cucina Italiana, 1958 West Gray
From Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5 after 3 p.m., Zanti will offer Italian-Mexican fusion menu specials like Grilled Octopus with dried peppers, and baby potatoes; Roasted Poblano Pepper Tagliatelle with poblano pepper sauce, goat cheese, and grilled shrimp, and 5 de Mayo Pizza made with pomodoro, mozzarella, spicy sausage, red onion and jalapeno pepper. Guests can also sip on special cocktails such the Margarita Italiana, Paloma, Ranch Water and the Zanti Margarita and enjoy live music from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.