Where to Brunch in Houston This Mother’s Day 2024

Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 12, and Houston restaurants are inviting folks to celebrate all the moms in their lives with a special Mom’s Day brunch. From fancy bubbly-fueled affairs to easy-going family-friendly meals, here’s where to get Mother’s Day brunch in Houston in 2024.
The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak
The classy eatery will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring its regular brunch menu, a complimentary mimosa or bellini for moms and a balloon artist for the kids.
Auden, 3737 Cogdell
The cozy, sophisticated Autry Park bistro will offer its new brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with dishes from Biscuit & Crawfish Gravy to Shakshouka with chipotle sourdough.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington
Mother’s Day brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with live music, a balloon artist, family photo ops and a complimentary mimosa or bellini for moms.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
The Houston classic will be serving a special three-course Mother’s Day brunch for $56 per person and $16 per child, plus tax, gratuity and beverages. Start with lemon poppy seed muffins for the table and follow with choices such as crawfish pasta, cheddar chive biscuit Benedict and peach and blueberry cobbler.
Bloom & Bee, 1600 West Loop South
Bloom & Bee invites guests to enjoy Mother’s Day in the Rose Garden and indulge in marvelously displayed three-tiered offerings featuring savory bites and sugary delights, plus a beverage menu featuring teas, mocktails and cocktails. Teatimes run from noon to 4 p.m. and cost is $85 per adult and $45 per kid.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith
The Creole classic will celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with jazz brunches on both Saturday (a la carte) and Sunday (three courses for $72). Call 713-522-9711 for reservations.
Cafe Piquet Cuban Cuisine, 5757 Bissonnet
Cafe Piquet invites patrons to treat mom for Mother’s Day with a flavorful paella special ($28.99), featuring calamari, octopus, scallops, shrimp, and mussels and available only on Mother's Day from 11 a.m. ‘til sold out.
The Capital Grille, 5365 Westheimer, 840 West Sam Houston Parkway North
The Capital Grille is greeting Mom with exclusive brunch features from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including lobster frittata, dry-aged NY strip and eggs and center-cut filet with white cheddar hash browns, plus a special kids brunch menu with ice cream for dessert.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
Guests can enjoy a beautiful brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($55 per person, $15 per child), featuring live music and coastal Mexican brunch favorites.
Cocody Restaurant & Bar, 1971 West Gray
Hit this stunning newcomer to treat mom to delights such as Scottish salmon gravlax, duck confit ravioli, chateaubriand in black currant sauce and white and dark Valrhona chocolate fondant. Cist is $110 per person with a kids menu for $29.
CRU, 2800 Kirby, 9595 Six Pines
Enjoy a three-course brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring choices such as goat cheese beignets, roasted beef tenderloin and eggs, Maine lobster and saffron risotto and chocolate molten cake for $48 per person.
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, 2800 Kirby, 12848 Queensbury
Treat mom to a dazzling prix fixe two-course brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, with the full menu available all day.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park
The French restaurant is open for Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a prix fixe menu for $78 for adults and $34 for kids. Dine on salmon tartare, spring vegetable risotto, braised short ribs, chocolate mousse and more.
Georgia James, 3503 West Dallas
Georgia James is celebrating Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with specials like Eggs Benny with smoked bologna, 63-degree egg and hollandaise; Pain Perdu with creme anglaise, strawberry and foie gras; and Chilaquiles with salsa roja, refried beans, queso fresco and 63-degree egg.
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer
Enjoy Hugo’s famous Sunday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring regional Mexican brunch favorites alongside live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $55 per person, $15 per child, plus beverage, tax and gratuity.
Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen, 1743 Post Oak
For Mother’s Day, the deli will be offering half-price mimosas from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all moms will receive a complimentary pink and white cookie.
MaKiin, 2651 Kipling Street
MaKiin's latest sensation is the ultimate Thai High Tea experience, available Friday to Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy authentic Thai herb tea and a curated selection of chef's specialties, priced at $35 per set for two guests or $39 per person for an unlimited tea and bites experience.
The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak
Enjoy new brunch menu dishes from Huevos Rancheros to Desayuno Mexicano, plus traditional brunch offerings such as buttermilk pancakes and mimosas.
Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe
Indults in cornmeal pancakes with scrambled eggs, Ouisie’s classic eggs benny, short rib omlets and more, with brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. gg Benedict, and Short Rib Omelets.
Perry’s Steakhouse, multiple locations
Perry’s will be opening its doors early and decorating tables with flower petals this Mothers Day. The holiday special features a ten-ounce filet stuffed roast with sauteed spinach, wild mushrooms, garlic,onions, fresh herbs and three cheeses served with truffle merlot demiglace for $49/person. Pair with off-the-menu brunch inspired cocktails like the Bloody Mary, Rosé Sangria and Mimosa for $13 each.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
Enjoy a Mother’s Day toast on the coast, complete with a featured menu and wine specials, plus an ornate rose wall for photo ops. Weekend brunch menu selections include hot chicken doughnuts, lobster benedict, barbecue shrimp and grits and cold seafood platters.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella
The historic lodge restaurant will offer a special three-course pre-fixe brunch menu from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., priced at $60 per person plus tax, gratuity and beverages.
Rosalie Italian Soul, 400 Dallas
Located inside the downtown C. Baldwin Hotel, guests can head to Rosalie to enjoy a brunch experience with indoor and outdoor dining and bold Italian classics from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Seasons 52, 842 West Sam Houston Parkway North
A la carte Mother’s Day brunch entrées feature seasonal ingredients, available from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Eajoy selections such as crab cake, avocado toast, lobster bisque, wood-grilled shrimp and grits, and applewood smoked bacon for the table.
Sixty Vines, 9595 Six Pines
Enjoy a pre-Mom’s Day brunch bash on on Saturday, May 11 at the Woodlands location, featuring seasonally-inspired dishes and hand-crafted cocktails, plus a Build Your Own Bouquet session from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
State of Grace, 3258 Westheimer
Enjoy Mother’s Day brunch service from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring warm cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting,Neuskie’s bacon and grits, crawfish benedict and more.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge
Sylvia’s will bring back its Sunday brunch buffet just for the holiday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring Tex-Mex classics and more for $34.95 ($12 for kids under age 12).
Toro Toro, 1300 Lamar
Toro Toro’s Mother’s Day brunch features classics, a spectacular seafood tower and pan-Latin flair. Moms will receive a complimentary one-month membership to fashion and lifestyle club Vivrelle. Brunch is priced at $165 ($65 for kids 12 and under) and is served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Trattoria Sofia, 911 West 11th
Enjoy Mother's Day brunch with live music on the patio, a balloon artist for the kids and a complimentary mimosa or bellini for mom.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
The casual Mexican street food kitchen is offering a three-course brunch menu 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., which includes housemade croissants to starts followed by choices for appetizer and entrée and dessert buffet. Cost is $49 per adult and $15 for kids, plus beverages, tax and gratuity.
Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar, multiple locations
Treat mom to brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring fun extras like a Build Your Own Bloody Mary bar and take-home herbs from the onsite garden.
Wild Oats, 1222 Witte
The restaurant is whipping up a buffet spread available between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and priced at $40/adults and $15/children 12 and under. Expect Caesar salad, elote, guac and chips, scrambled eggs, French toast, thick-cut smoked bacon, cheesy breakfast potatoes, a prime rib carving station, chicken-fried steak, blackened snapper with cheddar poblano grits, chocolate mousse s’more brulee and more.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
Treat mom to an epic Mexican Sunday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $55 per person/$15 per child and there will be live music from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 12. If you have a restaurant to add, please send details to [email protected].