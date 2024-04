Upcoming Houston Food Events: Greek Easter and a Top Taco Throwdown

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:Held at Top Taco will make its Houston debut on Thursday, April 25 from 7 to 10 p.m., featuring 30 local restaurants and food trucks competing for the title of Top Taco. Participants includeand more. Tickets are $75 GA with unlimited taco and margarita tastings, tequila samples, voting rights, and live entertainment; and $115 for First Tasting tickets with early access at 6 p.m. Kriti Kitchen , 4010 Bissonnet, has created a Greek-inspired spread for Greek Orthodox Easter, featuring lamb giouvetsi, moussaka, avgolemono soup, tsoureki, Greek Easter bread, roasted lamb shank and more. Guests can place orders in-person or online for pickup or delivery through Saturday, May 4. Note: The restaurant will be closed on Sunday, May 5 in observance of the holiday.On Wednesday, May 1, Brennan’s of Houston , 3300 Smith, is hosting a flower workshop with The Flora Culture, including a welcome cocktail and floral arrangements in woven baskets from 6 to 7 p.m. Afterward, guests are invited stay for a three-course wine dinner at 7:30 p.m., featuring Creole favorites such as snapping turtle soup, pecan-crusted Gulf fish, wood-grilled beef tenderloin and Brennan’s famous Bananas Foster. Tickets are $115 for the workshop or $175 workshop and dinner., 1 Birdsall, will host its springtime Wine Fest on Saturday, May 4, inviting guests to Derby Down the Bayou from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. (1:30 VIP). Guests will have the opportunity to sample a variety of award-winning wines from 18 elite wineries alongside live music and bites from Landry's favorites including Brenner's on the Bayou, Grotto, King Ranch Texas Kitchen and more. There will also be a Derby Hat Contest with prizes. Tickets are $150 general admission and $250 VIP., 2200 Post Oak, will host a Mexican Wine Tour Tasting event showcasing five Mexican wine regions — Baja, Querétaro, Coahuila, Guanajuato and Aguascalientes — on Monday, May 6 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fifteen wineries will present two wines each for attendees to sample alongside passed appetizers from Caracol. Cost is $35 per person plus tax and gratuity.Buzzy new festival Big As Texas will make its debut on May 10-12 at the, 9333 Airport. Expect three days of live music, food and art experiences, including concerts from big names like Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Los Lobos and Tracy Byrd, onsite hat-making and live mural art, pig races and barrel racing, and open-fire eats from nearby Conroe restaurants likeandand 20+ food trucks and vendors onsite, including favorites likeand more. Tickets start at $139.