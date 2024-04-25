Upcoming Houston Food Events: Greek Easter and a Top Taco Throwdown

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Held at POST Houston, Top Taco will make its Houston debut on Thursday, April 25 from 7 to 10 p.m., featuring 30 local restaurants and food trucks competing for the title of Top Taco. Participants include LORO, Phat Eatery, Tacodeli, El Tiempo, Killen’s, Fish Co Taco, Space City Birria Tacos and more. Tickets are $75 GA with unlimited taco and margarita tastings, tequila samples, voting rights, and live entertainment; and $115 for First Tasting tickets with early access at 6 p.m.
Kriti Kitchen, 4010 Bissonnet, has created a Greek-inspired spread for Greek Orthodox Easter, featuring lamb giouvetsi, moussaka, avgolemono soup, tsoureki, Greek Easter bread, roasted lamb shank and more. Guests can place orders in-person or online for pickup or delivery through Saturday, May 4. Note: The restaurant will be closed on Sunday, May 5 in observance of the holiday.
On Wednesday, May 1, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is hosting a flower workshop with The Flora Culture, including a welcome cocktail and floral arrangements in woven baskets from 6 to 7 p.m. Afterward, guests are invited stay for a three-course wine dinner at 7:30 p.m., featuring Creole favorites such as snapping turtle soup, pecan-crusted Gulf fish, wood-grilled beef tenderloin and Brennan’s famous Bananas Foster. Tickets are $115 for the workshop or $175 workshop and dinner.
Brenner’s on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, will host its springtime Wine Fest on Saturday, May 4, inviting guests to Derby Down the Bayou from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. (1:30 VIP). Guests will have the opportunity to sample a variety of award-winning wines from 18 elite wineries alongside live music and bites from Landry's favorites including Brenner's on the Bayou, Grotto, King Ranch Texas Kitchen and more. There will also be a Derby Hat Contest with prizes. Tickets are $150 general admission and $250 VIP.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, will host a Mexican Wine Tour Tasting event showcasing five Mexican wine regions — Baja, Querétaro, Coahuila, Guanajuato and Aguascalientes — on Monday, May 6 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fifteen wineries will present two wines each for attendees to sample alongside passed appetizers from Caracol. Cost is $35 per person plus tax and gratuity.
Buzzy new festival Big As Texas will make its debut on May 10-12 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 9333 Airport. Expect three days of live music, food and art experiences, including concerts from big names like Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Los Lobos and Tracy Byrd, onsite hat-making and live mural art, pig races and barrel racing, and open-fire eats from nearby Conroe restaurants like Honor Cafe and Dosey Doe and 20+ food trucks and vendors onsite, including favorites like Foreign Policy, Lobster Made Easy, Nacho Birria, The Burger Joint, Whiskey & Brisket Barbecue and more. Tickets start at $139.