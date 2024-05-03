Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Rowdy for Derby Day and Cinco de Mayo

Wine Fest 2024 at Brenner’s on the BayouSaturday, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. (1:30 VIP)
1 Birdsall
Brenner’s springtime WIne Fest invites guests to Derby Down the Bayou alongside live music and bites from Landry's favorites including Brenner's on the Bayou, Grotto, King Ranch Texas Kitchen and more. Guests will have the opportunity to sample a variety of award-winning wines from 18 elite wineries, and there will be a Derby Hat Contest with prizes. Tickets are $150 general admission and $250 VIP.
Derby Day Food, Drink and PartiesSaturday
As the 150th Run for the Roses takes over Churchill Downs this Saturday, local restaurants and bars are bringing the Kentucky Derby action to Houston. From the bourbon-soaked bashes at Julep and Heights Bier Garten to the charming patio brunch at Backstreet Cafe, check out our 2024 Derby Day Dining Guide to find out where to your bets for a fun and festive Derby Day this year.
Lucha Libre Live at 8th Wonder BreweryFriday-Saturday
2202 Dallas
The homegrown brewery is hosting a pre-Cinco de Mayo “Lucha Libre Live” event, with a pregame meet-and-greet with the wrestlers on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Spanish rock band Replica performing from 8 to 9. Saturday brings in vendors selling lucha libre masks and t-shirts, photo ops inside the ring and autographs with wrestlers, Replica rocking out from 6 to 7 and the main event ‘til 10 p.m. Fill up on elote, nachos, tacos, brews, THC Micheladas and more. Tickets are $30 and include the Friday meet-and-greet, entrance to the Cinco de Mayo showdown on Saturday and two draft beverages.
Cinco de Mayo Food, Drink and PartiesSunday
Real deal Mexican favorite Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, Montrose Tex-Mex haunt Candente, CDMX-inspired taqueria Comalito, and chef Hugo Ortega spots Caracol, Hugo’s, URBE and Xochi are just a few of the crazy good restaurants celebrating Cinco de Mayo this year. Check out our Cinco de Mayo 2024 Dining Guide to find all the fiestas rocking tacos, tequila, live mariachi and Cinco de Mayo fun in Houston this year.
Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant WeeksAll weekend long
OCA-Greater Houston will host the fifth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks, a city-wide event celebrating the culinary heritage of AAPI communities in Houston. From May 1 to June 15, each donation of $25 or more will unlock the AAPI Restaurant Week digital passport with a QR code to access special deals from over 50 AAPI and AAPI-owned restaurants and AAPI chefs throughout the city. This year's participants include The Blind Goat, Lena's Asian Kitchen, Blood Bros. BBQ, 93’ Til, Sunday Press, Vinny's Pizza, South X Saigon, Aka Sushi House, Saigon Pho, Fung’s Kitchen, Six Ping Bakeries, Atcha, Zaab Station Thai Restaurant and more.