Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Rowdy for Derby Day and Cinco de Mayo

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:Saturday, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. (1:30 VIP)1 BirdsallBrenner’s springtime WIne Fest invites guests to Derby Down the Bayou alongside live music and bites from Landry's favorites includingand more. Guests will have the opportunity to sample a variety of award-winning wines from 18 elite wineries, and there will be a Derby Hat Contest with prizes. Tickets are $150 general admission and $250 VIP.SaturdayAs the 150th Run for the Roses takes over Churchill Downs this Saturday, local restaurants and bars are bringing the Kentucky Derby action to Houston. From the bourbon-soaked bashes at Julep and Heights Bier Garten to the charming patio brunch at Backstreet Cafe, check out our 2024 Derby Day Dining Guide to find out where to your bets for a fun and festive Derby Day this year.Friday-Saturday2202 DallasThe homegrown brewery is hosting a pre-Cinco de Mayo “Lucha Libre Live” event, with a pregame meet-and-greet with the wrestlers on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Spanish rock band Replica performing from 8 to 9. Saturday brings in vendors selling lucha libre masks and t-shirts, photo ops inside the ring and autographs with wrestlers, Replica rocking out from 6 to 7 and the main event ‘til 10 p.m. Fill up on elote, nachos, tacos, brews, THC Micheladas and more. Tickets are $30 and include the Friday meet-and-greet, entrance to the Cinco de Mayo showdown on Saturday and two draft beverages.SundayReal deal Mexican favorite, Montrose Tex-Mex haunt, CDMX-inspired taqueria, and chef Hugo Ortega spotsandare just a few of the crazy good restaurants celebrating Cinco de Mayo this year. Check out our Cinco de Mayo 2024 Dining Guide to find all the fiestas rocking tacos, tequila, live mariachi and Cinco de Mayo fun in Houston this year.All weekend longOCA-Greater Houston will host the fifth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks , a city-wide event celebrating the culinary heritage of AAPI communities in Houston. From May 1 to June 15, each donation of $25 or more will unlock the AAPI Restaurant Week digital passport with a QR code to access special deals from over 50 AAPI and AAPI-owned restaurants and AAPI chefs throughout the city. This year's participants includeand more.