Houston Bars and Restaurants Throwing Julep-Soaked Kentucky Derby Parties

Break out the big hats and bow ties. The Kentucky Derby, aka The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports, is upon us. The 150th Run for the Roses will take place Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 4; and if you can’t make it to Louisville to watch Fierceness (the 3-1 favorite) and all other race horses in person, you can still get in on the action from Houston. Here’s where to join julep-soaked watch parties, score food and drink deals, and place your bets for a great Derby Day in Houston.
The Audrey, 9595 Six Pines
On Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4, folks can cheer on the horses while sipping on the $16 Garden Julep with Bulleit Bourbon, rosemary syrup, and lime juice.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
Backstreet’s rocking brunch and all-day drink specials this Derby Day, including classic cocktail featuring the iconic Maker’s Mark and a special Kentucky Derby Board with pimento cheese, deviled eggs, hot chicken biscuits and more. Guests are also encouraged to wear their Derby Day finest and there will be an award for the best hat.
Brenner’s on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall
Brenner’s Wine Fest invites guests to Derby Down the Bayou from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. (1:30 VIP). Guests will have the opportunity to sample a variety of award-winning wines from 18 elite wineries alongside live music and bites from Landry's favorites including Brenner's on the Bayou, Grotto, King Ranch Texas Kitchen and more. There will also be a Derby Hat Contest with prizes. Tickets are $150 general admission and $250 VIP.
Daily Gather, 800 Sorella
Held from 4 to 7 p.m., Daily Gather’s Derby Day party will offer themed cocktails, including a Maker’s Mark julep cup, light bites, contests for best attire and best hat, prizes and giveaways, and large-screen race viewing on the side patio. Tickets include two drinks, snacks and a raffle entry for $65 per person.
Hamsa, 5555 Morningside
Hamsa’s new brunch is kicking things up with a Woodford-sponsored Derby brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dressing the part is highly encouraged.
Heights Bier Garten, 1433 North Shepherd
It’s the 8th Annual Kentucky Derby – Race for the Roses at Heights Bier Garten, and Houstonians are invited to don their Derby best for a day of festivities. Doors open at 11 a.m., with fun kicking off at 3 p.m. as Davi Jay & The Bourbon Street Experience take the stage. Guests can also expect DJ beats, drink specials including $15 Makers Mark Mint Juleps, games, themed photo booths and a Best Dressed Contest at 6:30 p.m.
Julep, 1919 Washington
Julep throws one of the largest annual Derby events in Houston, featuring a fully tented event going down from 1 to 6 p.m. Expect over 5,000 freshly cut flowers throughout the space, multiple bars including main bars, a whiskey bar and a water station, live entertainment, food and flowing juleps and other Southern classics, screenings of the live race, Derby hats and more. Tickets are $20, with a limited number of booths and tables available for groups.
Liberty Kitchen Oysterette, 4224 San Felipe, 963 Bunker Hill
On Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4, Liberty Kitchen Oysterette River Oaks and Memorial is toasting the kickoff to the Derby with $16 Gallant Fox cocktails made with Redemption rye, lemon juice, bitters and orgeat.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
Don your seersucker and fascinators and head to Pier 6 for a spirited Kentucky Derby party on the patio from 4 to 7 p.m. Folks can enjoy enjoy a Rose Wall for photo opps, themed decor, DJ, wine basket prize for the best dressed and Woodford mint juleps for $8. Guests who pick the winning horse will also be entered into a raffle for a Pier 6 gift card.
Rockhouse Southern Kitchen, 6025 Richmond
Restaurateur Rob Wright has been throwing Derby parties for years, and the 8th annual Derby HTX party is set to be another epic bash. The festivities will take place at the southern-inspired sports bar, Rockhouse Southern Kitchen starting at 3 p.m. This is a ticketed event; guests can find out more information at DerbyHTX.com and cocktail attire is suggested.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk, 1900 Hughes Landing
State Fare is celebrating Derby Day on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 with a refreshing cocktail special - “The SPJ” Southern Spiced Peach Julep for $12 and features Old Forester bourbon, peach schnapps and holiday spice #5.