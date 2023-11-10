Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Breakfast – Heights

Best Breakfast – Heights: Dish Society
Breakfast is served every day at this farm-to-table mini empire, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and until 3 p.m. on weekends. That means early birds and late risers can get their fill of honey, goji berry and yogurt loaded granola bowls, egg-topped avocado toasts, Gulf shrimp and grits kissed with gouda and tabasco butter, and your must order if you’re dining with a crew, crispy fried beignet bites with sweet coffee anglaise for the table. Add coffees, fresh house juices and your choice of boozy or non-boozy morning cocktails. The counter-service spot also boasts a daily kids menu and “kids eat free” promotion every Tuesday.
1050 Yale
713-861-3474
dishsociety.com