Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Breakfast – Heights

November 10, 2023 4:30AM

Dish Society's farm-to-table goodness starts at breakfast.
Dish Society's farm-to-table goodness starts at breakfast. Photo by Julie Soefer
Best Breakfast Heights: Dish Society

Breakfast is served every day at this farm-to-table mini empire, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and until 3 p.m. on weekends. That means early birds and late risers can get their fill of honey, goji berry and yogurt loaded granola bowls, egg-topped avocado toasts, Gulf shrimp and grits kissed with gouda and tabasco butter, and your must order if you’re dining with a crew, crispy fried beignet bites with sweet coffee anglaise for the table. Add coffees, fresh house juices and your choice of boozy or non-boozy morning cocktails. The counter-service spot also boasts a daily kids menu and “kids eat free” promotion every Tuesday.

1050 Yale
713-861-3474
dishsociety.com
