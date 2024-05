This Week in Houston Food Events: Ace Local Chefs Team Up as Chopped Cheese Goes Vietnamese

Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:will host the fifth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks , a city-wide event celebrating the culinary heritage of AAPI communities in Houston. From May 1 to June 15, each donation of $25 or more will unlock the AAPI Restaurant Week digital passport with a QR code to access special deals from over 50 AAPI and AAPI-owned restaurants and AAPI chefs throughout the city. This year's participants includeand more., 2200 Post Oak, will host a Mexican Wine Tour tasting showcasing five Mexican wine regions — Baja, Querétaro, Coahuila, Guanajuato and Aguascalientes — on Monday, May 6 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fifteen wineries will present two wines each for attendees to sample alongside passed appetizers from Caracol. Cost is $35 per person plus tax and gratuity.First opened as a tiny, converted grocery market on Sunset Blvd. in 1973, and today at 3939 San Felipe near River Oaks, Ouisie’s Table celebrates its 51st birthday with two special prix-fixe menus featuring dishes from its early, priced at $20 for lunch and $35 at dinner. Lunch features include Mustard Crispy Chicken Salad, Seven Vegetable Plate, Key Lime Pie Tart and more; while dinner options include Ouisie’s 12-ounce Prime Rib with horseradish cream sauce and Pan Roasted Chicken with artichoke hearts, English peas and mushrooms in a lemon butter emulsion sauce. Burger Bodega , 4520 Washington, continues its Burger Bodega Guest Chef Series, teaming up with renowned Vietnamese Barbecue pop-up restaurant Khói Barbecue and chef Don Nguyen for an exclusive AAPI installment of the series. Chef Abbas Dhanani of Burger Bodega and Nguyen have teamed up to feature the Curry Chopped Cheese Bánh Mì with Khói Curry No. 1 Sauce and Chopped Brisket Disco Fries, available from 5 p.m. until sell-out.andare teaming up for a collaboration dinner at, 1222 Witte, on Thursday, May 9 beginning at 6 p.m. Dine on ribeye carpaccio, mole braised coulotte tamales, cast iron Zabuton with whipped potatoes, creamed spinach and charred elote salad, and sweet cream cookie sandwich with beef fat sugar cookie, tallow cream and coconut. Cost is $80 per person.Buzzy new festival Big As Texas will make its debut this weekend at the, 9333 Airport, in Conroe. Expect three days of live music, food and art experiences, including concerts from big names like Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Los Lobos and Tracy Byrd, onsite hat-making and live mural art, pig races and barrel racing, and open-fire eats from nearby restaurants likeandand 20+ food trucks and vendors onsite, including favorites likeand more. Tickets start at $139.Crawfish & Brews will return to, 2521 Holman, celebrating Houston's rich culture and community with crawfish, beer, music and good times, and with a portion of proceeds benefiting Project Row Houses and its variety of community-enriching initiatives, art programs, and neighborhood development activities. Tickets are $25 for general admission or $55 with crawfish and beer included.Moms deserve to be celebrated, so many Houston restaurants are honoring the special moms out there with Mother’s Day brunch. From fancy bubbly-fueled affairs to easy-going family-friendly meals, check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Brunch Dining Guide to peruse options and make your reservations. Equal Parts Brewing and chef Dawn Burrell are teaming up to create a special brew for Mental Health Awareness Month in May, a cause that is dear to Equal Parts team and Burrell as they have tragically lost loved ones to suicide. Beginning May 10, beer fans can sip the Shared Strength lager at Equal Parts Brewing, made with purple rice and the West African grain fonio to create a crisp and dry brew with slightly floral and nutty notes. The brewery will donate 100 percent of the brew’s proceeds to I’ll Have What She’s Having and its mental health efforts; and local joints includingin Oak Forest, The Heights location ofwill also pickup charitable kegs to tap beginning May 13.