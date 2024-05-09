Upcoming Houston Food Events: Grab a Limited-Time Smashburger Taco

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Bun B’s Trill Burgers is collaborating with Houston Astros star Alex Bregman’s Wild Sol salsa to introduce the limited-time Trill Smash Taco, featuring Trill’s crispy beef smashburger patty with American cheese smashed onto a white corn tortilla, topped with citrus slaw, jalapeños, chipotle aioli, taco seasoning and Wild Sol salsa. Served two to an order, the tacos come with a side of fries and will be available in-store and via drive-thru.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, will host two more Meet Our Meat experiences before taking a break for the summer. Held on Tuesdays, May 14 and June 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m., guests can enjoy a 12-course meat tasting and wine pairing featuring exclusive cellar cuts, including B&B’s A5 Certified Kobe Beef. Tickets are $375 per person.
Houston artist Silvia Roman (aka Donkeemom) and chef Evelyn Garcia are collaborating for a unique one-day-only Empanada and Art Pop-Up at JŪN, 420 East 20th, on Saturday, May 18. Pop by to enjoy empanadas with fillings including Picadillo, Chicken Curry and Guava & Cream Cheese. There will also be two limited-run custom art drops, a collab art print and a collab shirt from Donkeemom and Throwback City. Goodies are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out.
Houston Greek Fest invites all to get a taste of Greek culture, with a family-friendly three-day fet held at St. Basil the Great Orthodox Church, 1100 Eldridge, from Thursday, May 16 through Saturday, May 18. Stop by to enjoy Greek foods and pastries, church tours, shopping, traditional dancing, kids’ activities and more. Free admission is available by bringing in three canned goods per person to support our local community; or pay $10 for adults (free for children 10 and under).
The new Bazaar Food and Wine Festival will debut Sugar Land Town Square, 15958 City Walk, on Saturday, May 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. (4 p.m. VIP). In partnership with the James Beard Foundation, Bazaar will feature an all-star lineup of 40 of Houston’s most prominent chefs, including Victoria Elizondo of Cochinita & Co, Mi Tierra’s Martin Weaver, Kaiser Lashkari of Himalaya, Top Chef alum Dawn Burrell and Paul Qui, and more. Tickets are $150 GA and $200 VIP.
Marmo, 888 Westheimer, invites guests for a five-course Luciano Sandrone Wine Dinner on Tuesday, May 21 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Seats are $500 per person including a cocktail reception and live music performance by pianist Kelly Dean.