This Week in Houston Food Events: Ice Cream in the Park, Wine on the Bayou and a Buzzy New Happy Hour

Wine and Dine X: JBF Semi Finalist Chefs at JŪN

Heitz Wine Dinner at The Annie

Floral Workshop and Wine Dinner at Brennan’s

Grand Opening of Lick Honest Ice Creams Autry Park

Wine Fest at Brenner’s on the Bayou

Greek Orthodox Easter at Kriti Kitchen

First Anniversary Deals at Bread Zeppelin Summit Square

Happy Hour at Prime 131

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:On Monday, April 29, guests are invited to a Wine & Dine atwith chefs Thomas Bille ofand Mark Clayton ofcelebrating the two chefs James Beard semi-finalist nominations. The chefs will collaborate on a six-course tasting menu with sommelier-selected wine pairings. Tickets are $110 per person with a $55 optional wine pairing. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner to follow at 6:30.Guests are invited to celebrate 40th Anniversary of Groth Vineyards with a five-course wine dinner at, 1814 Washington. Features include Atlantic Salmon in saffron beurre blanc paired with 2022 Groth Chardonnay, Wagyu Butcher’s Butter with pomme puree and Bourguignonne reduction paired with 2020 Groth Oakcross Proprietary Blend, and more. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $350 per person., 3300 Smith, is hosting a flower workshop with, including a welcome cocktail and floral arrangements in woven baskets from 6 to 7 p.m. Afterward, guests are invited stay for a three-course wine dinner at 7:30 p.m., featuring Creole favorites such as snapping turtle soup, pecan-crusted Gulf fish, wood-grilled beef tenderloin and Brennan’s famous Bananas Foster. Tickets are $115 for the workshop or $175 workshop and dinner.Austin-born Lick Honest Ice Creams is opening up its new location in, 3737 Cogdell, by offering free scoops to all guests from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3. There will also be free samples of a variety of flavors—including Caramel Salt Lilk, Goat Cheese, Thyme and Honey, and Texas Sheet Cake—for those waiting in line along with complimentary Lick swag, including Lick branded swag bags for the first 100 guests to visit the shop that day., 1 Birdsall, will host its springtime Wine Fest , inviting guests to Derby Down the Bayou from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. (1:30 VIP). Guests will have the opportunity to sample a variety of award-winning wines from 18 elite wineries alongside live music and bites from Landry's favorites including Brenner's on the Bayou, Grotto, King Ranch Texas Kitchen and more. There will also be a Derby Hat Contest with prizes. Tickets are $150 general admission and $250 VIP. Kriti Kitchen , 4010 Bissonnet, has created a Greek-inspired spread for Greek Orthodox Easter, featuring lambsoup,, Greek Easter bread, roasted lamb shank and more. Guests can place orders in-person or online for pickup or delivery through Saturday, May 4. Note: The restaurant will be closed on Sunday, May 5 in observance of the holiday.The Summit Square Shopping Mall location of Bread Zeppelin , 3235 Southwest Freeway, will be thanking the community for their support during its first year in Houston by offering freebies, opportunities to win Free Zeppelins or Bowls for a Year and special Birthday Bash deals daily from May 1–6. Additionally, on Friday, May 3 from 1:30 to 5 p.m., the restaurant is giving back to the community with a Blood Drive to benefit the Gulf Coast Blood Center.Buzzy new live-fire steakhouse and sushi bar Prime 131 , 2505 West 11th, has introduced Happy Hour, offered weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. Enjoy $10 retro cocktails like the Cosmopolitan or Tequila Sunrise, a selection of $12 wines, $2 off all beers, and shareable snacks from edamame and fried shishitos to crunchy spicy tuna rolls and Prime 131 burgers.