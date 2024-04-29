This Week in Houston Food Events: Ice Cream in the Park, Wine on the Bayou and a Buzzy New Happy Hour

Monday, April 29
Wine and Dine X: JBF Semi Finalist Chefs at JŪNOn Monday, April 29, guests are invited to a Wine & Dine at JŪN with chefs Thomas Bille of Belly of the Beast and Mark Clayton of Squable, celebrating the two chefs James Beard semi-finalist nominations. The chefs will collaborate on a six-course tasting menu with sommelier-selected wine pairings. Tickets are $110 per person with a $55 optional wine pairing. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner to follow at 6:30.
Tuesday, April 30
Heitz Wine Dinner at The AnnieGuests are invited to celebrate 40th Anniversary of Groth Vineyards with a five-course wine dinner at B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington. Features include Atlantic Salmon in saffron beurre blanc paired with 2022 Groth Chardonnay, Wagyu Butcher’s Butter with pomme puree and Bourguignonne reduction paired with 2020 Groth Oakcross Proprietary Blend, and more. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $350 per person.
Wednesday, May 1
Floral Workshop and Wine Dinner at Brennan’sBrennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is hosting a flower workshop with The Flora Culture, including a welcome cocktail and floral arrangements in woven baskets from 6 to 7 p.m. Afterward, guests are invited stay for a three-course wine dinner at 7:30 p.m., featuring Creole favorites such as snapping turtle soup, pecan-crusted Gulf fish, wood-grilled beef tenderloin and Brennan’s famous Bananas Foster. Tickets are $115 for the workshop or $175 workshop and dinner.
Friday, May 3
Grand Opening of Lick Honest Ice Creams Autry ParkAustin-born Lick Honest Ice Creams is opening up its new location in Autry Park, 3737 Cogdell, by offering free scoops to all guests from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3. There will also be free samples of a variety of flavors—including Caramel Salt Lilk, Goat Cheese, Thyme and Honey, and Texas Sheet Cake—for those waiting in line along with complimentary Lick swag, including Lick branded swag bags for the first 100 guests to visit the shop that day.
Saturday, May 4
Wine Fest at Brenner’s on the BayouBrenner’s on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, will host its springtime Wine Fest, inviting guests to Derby Down the Bayou from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. (1:30 VIP). Guests will have the opportunity to sample a variety of award-winning wines from 18 elite wineries alongside live music and bites from Landry's favorites including Brenner's on the Bayou, Grotto, King Ranch Texas Kitchen and more. There will also be a Derby Hat Contest with prizes. Tickets are $150 general admission and $250 VIP.
New and ongoing specials