Feeding Houston: Brighter Bites, Houston Food Bank and Cougar Cupboard

We cover a number of gourmet restaurants, booming burger joints and primo pizza parlors here in the Houston Press
. And as much as we enjoy scouting out new cafes and happy hour hotspots, we also realize that a large number of Houstonians not only lack the means to dine out but also face hunger within their homes as well.
We are a massively spread out city and arguably the most diverse in the nation. And meeting the needs of those facing food insecurity is a daunting task. One organization alone cannot serve all of Houston's families and residents in need. Houston Food Bank
, the nation's largest food bank network, serves 18 southeast Texas counties. That's a lot of people to feed.
There are other organizations, however, that also have arisen in the past few years to provide more than just boxes of non-perishable foods, but also fresh produce and education. Working together, these non-profits benefit those in need of food and healthy habits. And some of them have experienced some big boosts lately in their efforts to do so.
Brighter Bites
click to enlarge
The centerpieces were meant to be eaten.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
Recently, we were invited to the Brighter Bites Second Anniversary Gala to meet with some of its organizers and strategists, folks who aim to not only provide school children with fresh produce but also educate families about the preservation and cooking of the precious ingredients.
Brighter Bites,
which began in 2012, is the brainchild of founder and board chair Lisa Helfman and co-founder Dr. Shreela Sharma. Helfman attributes her inspiration for the non-profit to her decision years ago to take part in a weekly fruit and vegetable co-op to provide fresh produce for her family. One day her 6-year-old son, now a young man seated in the audience, turned down a slice of cake at a party because it was too sweet and asked instead for some berries. Helfman says she realized then that exposing children to healthy foods could make a difference but that not all children have access to fresh produce.
She began a collaboration with Dr. Sharma, a nutrition expert and professor of epidemiology at UTHealth School of Public Health. They started with local schools, providing fruits and vegetables donated by produce partners. Some students did not even recognize the different berries, citrus and greens.
click to enlarge
Co-founder Lisa Helfman, CEO Rich Dachman and co-founder Dr. Shreela Sharma at Brighter Bites Gala 2024.
Photo by Johnny Than
Talking with some of the staff members of Brighter Bites, we learned that its program is a multi-layered approach to not only food insecurity, but healthier eating. Many families live in food deserts, be they urban or rural. Oftentimes, they rely on convenience stores for the bulk of their groceries, most of which do not sell fresh produce.
Brighter Bites goes into participating schools for sixteen-week stretches during the school year and four to eight weeks in summer camps. The produce is delivered and then unloaded by staff, volunteers and parents who divide the food into bags. Each participating family receives two bags of fresh produce along with tip sheets, handbooks and recipes to help them make the best use of the perishable food.
The staff at Brighter Bites also show the teachers, students and parents or guardians different techniques and tips for preserving the produce. In the end, each participating family and teacher can take home approximately 20 pounds of seasonal produce a week.
With help from numerous corporate partners like H-E-B and Sysco plus local farmers, Brighter Bites has expanded to Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, New York City, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more. They are also setting up the program in North Carolina. Thus far, it has given more than 65 million pounds of produce to households that are eating healthier and learning to make the best of use of fresh ingredients.
Brighter Bites has also implemented its Produce Rx Program in partnership with University of Texas Physicians to provide families at the physician level with reloadable vouchers to purchase fresh produce at local grocery stores.
click to enlarge
Chef Ryan Bouillet's Arctic Char sits upon a bed of vibrant Rockefeller sauce.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
Despite its many supporters, funds are always needed to reach even more American households. The Brighter Bites Second Anniversary Gala, which took place March 27, 2024 at The Revaire, raised more than $450,000 while educating attendees about its goals and providing a delicious three-course meal to the audience. The food was decadent and yet still quite healthy. The spectacular dessert had creamy mousse made from Chobani yogurt.
Derrick Shore, co-host of KPRC's Houston Life
, was the emcee for the evening and both Elfman and Sharma spoke about their passion for Brighter Bites. Several team members were recognized for their contributions as well. One mother and daughter who had participated in the Brighter Bites program at their school talked about how the tips and fresh produce helped them to learn about healthy foods they might not try otherwise. In fact, Mom Ashley also mentioned that her own mother, who was very picky, soon learned to enjoy some of the healthier alternatives. That multi-generational reach is exactly what Brighter Bites is aiming for in America's communities.
click to enlarge
The panel of speakers addressed food issues in America.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
There was also a panel of speakers for the evening including James Beard Award-winning chef and founder of Southern Smoke Foundation Chris Shepherd, GoodPop founder/CEO Daniel Goetz and VP of Impact at Chobani, Becca Dittrich.
Helfman said about the gala, "We are so very thankful to all of the sponsors, donors, volunteers, partners and employees who make our program possible...With the generosity we received not only at the gala but throughout the year, we will continue to push and expand the work we do to help create communities of health and wellness across the nation."
Houston Food Bank
click to enlarge
Big checks are helping Houston feed its communities in need.
Photo by Barbara Alicea-Aponte/Houston Food Bank
A number of food-insecure Texans rely on boxes of dietary staples, produce and pantry foods from Houston Food Bank and its reach is far and wide. One of its largest fundraisers is Houston Restaurant Weeks, begun in 2003 by the late Cleverley Stone. While galas and fundraisers provide much-needed monies to keep non-profits afloat, sometimes local and federal government entities can supply some hefty amounts of funding.
click to enlarge
Rock of Ages in Crosby received $139,000 as part of the Hub and Labor grants.
Photo by Pearl Cajoles
Houston Food Bank was able to distribute funds this past week to 22 partners due to the $3.5 million American Rescue Plan Act
grant which the food bank received via Harris County Public Health. The Houston Food Bank ARPA/ ECOP (Expanding Capacity, Operations and Partnerships) has sub-grantee recipients that include non-profits, churches, senior centers and local farmers. Some of those benefitting from the grant include Brighter Bites ($750,000), Hearts and Hands of Baytown ($139,000), Plant it Forward ($150,000), West Houston Assistance Ministries ($139,000) and Target Hunger ($450,000).
click to enlarge The University of Houston's Cougar Cupboard
Cougar Cupboard reopens.
Photo by University of Houston
was also a recipient, receiving $15,000, just in time for its reopening April 19. It was founded in 2020 in partnership with Houston Food Bank to aid UH students who are facing food insecurity, a not uncommon experience among the nation's college students. The Cougar Cupboard
closed last summer for construction.
In a press release, Jessica Haney, program manager for Cougar Cupboard said, "Our new location will also allow us to accept more people into the space at one time, increasing accessibility while decreasing wait times." She also said that the new space will allow for twice as much food storage.
The Center for Student Advocacy and Community hosted food distributions every Friday during the closure while also supporting the secondary food pantry, Cougar Cupboard 2: Operated by PEEPS. During that time, Cougar Cupboard received 300 visits each week. It expects that number to surpass 800 per week once it reopens.
click to enlarge
A volunteer helps a fellow student at Cougar Cupboard.
Photo by The University of Houston
Cougar Cupboard is sponsored by the American Heart Association and Baytex Energy and presented by TDECU. It is open to all currently enrolled UH students without any requirements. Registration is free of charge and students may also sign up for Houston Food Bank's Food for Change network which allows access to most other FFC markets across Houston.
Paul Kittle, vice-president for student affairs said, "Cougar Cupboard is not just about providing food, it's about nourishing hope, fostering resilience and empowering students."
The Grand Reopening of Cougar Cupboard is April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at University Lofts, 4200 Martin Luther King Boulevard.