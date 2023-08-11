Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Barbie Brunch Returns and Houston Restaurant Weeks Continues

Houston Restaurant WeeksAll month long
Houston Restaurant Weeks has made its triumphant return, running all August long and hrough Monday, September 4. The highly anticipated foodie fundraiser celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, raising a whopping 18.8 million dollars for the Houston Food Bank in its two-decade run (with hopes to reach the 20 million dollar milestone this year). A whopping 365 local restaurants are participating, including returning heavy-hitters like Brennan’s, B&B Butchers & Restaurant, Hugo’s and Rainbow Lodge, plus newbies including Eau Tour, Money Cat, Mimo and Ostia.
National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’sAll month long
1743 Post Oak
The 7th Annual National Delicatessen Month returns this August, with more than a dozen classic delis across the country participating, including Deli Month co-founding restaurant Kenny & Ziggy’s. Guests can enjoy a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $45 plus tax and gratuity, with 10-percent of each meal sold going to the Holocaust Museum Houston and its education programs. For each person purchasing the special Deli Month meal, complimentary tickets to Holocaust Museum Houston will also be included.
Barbie Brunch at The Union Kitchen
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
After a successful first run, Barbie Brunch returns to all five Union Kitchen locations this Saturday. In addition to the regular menu, guests can enjoy Barbie-centric offerings like pink pancakes and smoothie bowls, strawberry shortcake waffles and pink-themed cocktails, a sparkling Barbie mimosa bar and kid-friendly mocktails, plus giveaways and special guests. Reservations are recommended.
7th Anniversary Party at Eureka Heights Brew CoSaturday, noon to 6 p.m. (10 a.m. VIP)
941 West 18th
Fun loving local brewery Eureka Heights is celebrating seven years of craft beers, and its taking things back to the ‘90s for its 7th anniversary bash. The event is free to attend, with live jams, Mini Boss variants, eats from Yong, vendors and ‘90s merch, and fun activities, plus VIP early tastings available for $75 (includes early entry, an hour of open taps, a guided flight tasting, breakfast tacos from Tacos a Go Go, an airbrush tee and Mini Boss silly pint cup.
Houston Chef Series Finale Dinner 2023 at The Post Oak HotelSaturday, 7 to 9 p.m.
600 West Loop South
Closing out its epic Houston Chef Series, Landry’s invites guests to a Grand Finale Dinner at The Post Oak Hotel, hosted in the Grand Ballroom. Dinner kicks off with hand-crafted cocktails and passed appetizers inspired by the many cuisines around the globe, followed by a multi-course, beverage-paired menu prepared by Jean-Luc Royere, and executive chefs from Brenner's Steakhouse, McCormick & Schmick's, La Griglia, Vic & Anthony's, Grotto, Grotto Downtown, Brenner's on the Bayou, Del Frisco's, Willie G's Seafood, Morton's, The Palm and King Ranch. Highlights include Smoked Salmon Vol Au Vent, Smoked Caviar and Champagne Gelee, Filet Mignon "Out of this World" and more. Tickets are $200 per person.