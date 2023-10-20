Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: It's Raining Tacos at Buffalo Bayou Park

Aperol Garden Party at MarmoFriday, 3 to 5 p.m.
888 Westheimer
Marmo is throwing an Aperol Garden Party from 3 to 5 p.m. inviting guests to enjoy the autumn weather and explore a build-your-own spritz bar showcasing the Italian classic, Aperol, while indulging in signature bites like bruschetta, polpette, dry-aged NY strip served and lemon olive oil cakes. Tickets are $25 per person and include complimentary passed hors d’oeuvres, a themed cocktail and takeaways.
Tacolandia at the Water Works at Buffalo Bayou ParkSaturday, 4 to 7 p.m. (3 p.m. VIP)
105 Sabine
Annual unlimited taco sampling event Tacolandia is back at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park. This year’s participants include El Tiempo Cantina, Tacodeli, Tacos Tecos, TJs Birria y Mas and more. Tickets are $35 ($45 at door) for GA and $75 ($85 at door) for VIP.
Starry Nite Arts Festival at Vietnam Shopping CenterSaturday, 3 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 2 to 7 p.m.
11107 Bellaire
OCA-Greater Houston is bringing back the Starry Nite Arts Festival, celebrating the rich tapestry of arts from the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities alongside live music and culinary delights. The weekend-long event features artists including renowned Korean-American artist Justin Park and emerging artist Ninaco, plus food vendors such as Seoulside Wings, Gyro Hut, Mac N' Mese, Lao Thai Sabaidee BBQ, Sapa & Co. and more. Tickets are $10, with a $25 option for exclusive concert access. Complimentary parking is available.
Plant it Forward Small Farmer Fête at Houston Farmers MarketSaturday, 6 to 9 p.m.
2520 Airline
Plant it Forward’s annual Small Farmer Fête celebrates local farmers and foodways with an evening of seasonal bites, craft cocktails, musical entertainment and charity. This year’s featured chefs include Mark Clayton (Squable), Julia Doran (Nancy's Hustle), Evelyn Garcia (Jūn), and Rafael Nasr (Craft Pita), plus honoree chef Anita Jaisinghani (Pondicheri). Tickets are $175 and proceeds benefit Plant it Forward's farmer mentorship and technical training programming.
Harvest Whiskey Market at Eight Row Flint HeightsSunday, 11 a.m.
1039 Yale
Guests are invited to Eight Row Flint Heights for a Harvest Whiskey Market beginning at 11 a.m. and featuring sampling tents with whiskey vendors, pumpkin painting, live music, raffles and more.