Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: It's Raining Tacos at Buffalo Bayou Park

October 20, 2023 4:00AM

Tacolandia returns to Buffalo Bayou Park this Saturday.
Tacolandia returns to Buffalo Bayou Park this Saturday. Photo by Marco Torres
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Aperol Garden Party at Marmo

Friday, 3 to 5 p.m.
888 Westheimer

Marmo is throwing an Aperol Garden Party from 3 to 5 p.m. inviting guests to enjoy the autumn weather and explore a build-your-own spritz bar showcasing the Italian classic, Aperol, while indulging in signature bites like bruschetta, polpette, dry-aged NY strip served and lemon olive oil cakes. Tickets are $25 per person and include complimentary passed hors d’oeuvres, a themed cocktail and takeaways.

Tacolandia at the Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park

Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m. (3 p.m. VIP)
105 Sabine

Annual unlimited taco sampling event Tacolandia is back at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park. This year’s participants include El Tiempo Cantina, Tacodeli, Tacos Tecos, TJs Birria y Mas and more. Tickets are $35 ($45 at door) for GA and $75 ($85 at door) for VIP.

Starry Nite Arts Festival at Vietnam Shopping Center

Saturday, 3 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 2 to 7 p.m.
11107 Bellaire

OCA-Greater Houston is bringing back the Starry Nite Arts Festival, celebrating the rich tapestry of arts from the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities alongside live music and culinary delights. The weekend-long event features artists including renowned Korean-American artist Justin Park and emerging artist Ninaco, plus food vendors such as Seoulside Wings, Gyro Hut, Mac N' Mese, Lao Thai Sabaidee BBQ, Sapa & Co. and more. Tickets are $10, with a $25 option for exclusive concert access. Complimentary parking is available.

Plant it Forward Small Farmer Fête at Houston Farmers Market

Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m.
2520 Airline

Plant it Forward’s annual Small Farmer Fête celebrates local farmers and foodways with an evening of seasonal bites, craft cocktails, musical entertainment and charity. This year’s featured chefs include Mark Clayton (Squable), Julia Doran (Nancy's Hustle), Evelyn Garcia (Jūn), and Rafael Nasr (Craft Pita), plus honoree chef Anita Jaisinghani (Pondicheri). Tickets are $175 and proceeds benefit Plant it Forward's farmer mentorship and technical training programming.

Harvest Whiskey Market at Eight Row Flint Heights

Sunday, 11 a.m.
1039 Yale

Guests are invited to Eight Row Flint Heights for a Harvest Whiskey Market beginning at 11 a.m. and featuring sampling tents with whiskey vendors, pumpkin painting, live music, raffles and more.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
