Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Fish Fridays and the Saint Arnold Pub Crawl Takes White Oak

Fish Fridays for LentFriday
The 40 Days of Lent have officially begun, this year running from through Thursday, March 28 (with Good Friday on March 29 and Easter Sunday on March 31). If you plan on giving up meat on Fridays this year (or if you just want to find some fun Fish Friday specials), chcek out out Fish Fridays: Houston Lent Dining Guide to find the local spots offering seafood, vegetarian and meat-free dishes in Houston this season.
Anti-Valentine’s Day at Albi HoustonFriday, 5 to 10 p.m.
1947 West Gray
Albi invites all singles to its Anti-Valentine's Day Party, featuring cocktails and mocktails, shop specials, photo props, live entertainment including a DJ, guitarist and belly dancer, and exclusive off-menu dinner features. Reservations are available from 5 to 10 p.m.
Saint Arnold’s White Oak Pub CrawlSaturday, 2 to 6 p.m. (plus the after-party)
White Oak
The cult favorite Saint A Pub Crawl takes over White Oak, starting with your punchcard pickup
At any of the first six stops — Little Woodrow’s, BB’s Tex-Orleans, Bobcat Teddy’s, Public House, Christian’s Tailgate and EZ’s Liquor Lounge — between 2 and 3 p.m. Sip some Grand Prize and other Saint Arnold classics along the way, then finish the crawl with an after-party Onion Creek at 6 p.m., where those who have completed the crawl can score their well-earned pint glasses. As always, designated drivers are to join welcome, too.
10 Year Anniversary Party at Blood Bros. BBQSunday, noon to 4 p.m.
5425 Bellaire
The beloved homegrown smokehouse is celebrating a decade in Houston, and “blood brothers” Quy Hoang and Robin and Terry Wong have invited a few of their homies to join in on the fun. Expect eats from chefs including Anthony Calleo of Gold Tooth Tony's, Riel chef-owner Ryan Lachaine, Jason Schimmels and Joshua Broussard of 44 Farms and more; plus swag, DJ beats, booze, and giveaways and raffles all day long. Tickets are $85 and include all dishes and two drink tickets.
Eat Drink HTXAll weekend long (and through February 29)
Foodie fundraiser Eat Drink HTX runs now through February 29, this year raising funds for Houston Food Bank and DePelchin Children’s Center. A little sibling to Houston Restaurant Weeks, the more casual restaurant campaign features a lower price point for prix fixe menus. An early look at this year’s participants includes fan favorites like Adair Kitchen, Craft Burger, Cowboys & Indians, Dak & Bop, Hughie’s Tavern and KP’s Kitchen, with new participants including Fainmous BBQ, Kriti Kitchen, Lankford’s Grocery & Market and South X Saigon.