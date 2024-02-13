Fish Fridays: Where to Find Seafood, Vegetarian and Meat-Free Eats in Houston During Lent This Year

Before Easter is the "Great 40 Days" of Lent — this year running from Ash Wednesday, February 14 through Thursday, March 28 (with Good Friday on March 29 and Easter Sunday on March 31). It’s a time of sacrifice for many, and one popular way to show that sacrifice is to give up meat on Fridays. These Houston restaurants have your Lenten season covered with Fish Friday and vegetarian offerings specials from fish sandwiches and tacos to sushi, pizza, pasta and more.
Amrina, 3 Waterway Square
The Woodlands hotspot boasts many seafood and vegetarian dishes, from tuna tartar and charred octopus to jackfruit samosa and chaat.
Andiron, 3201 Allen Parkway
Choose from a variet of raw bar dishes including the popular hamachi crudo and shrimp cocktail, and look out for new seafood items from charred gravlax and crab-stuffed flounder to grilled crab cake with crab butter and ginger.
Armandos, 2630 Westheimer
The Houston icon rocks fish tacos, grilled salmon in white wine lemon butter and tuna tartar tacos with creamy avocado.
Aya Sushi, 5407 Bellaire
Lent-friendly dishes include the Hadate Uni, the most premium grade of Murasaki uni that is a rare find from Japan (near Okhotsk Sea). Aya serves it in nigiri and sashimi style, plus offers a number lunch specials from $10 to $28, including poke, chirashi and a nigiri and maki combo.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
All of the H Town Restaurant Group locations feature vegetarian menus, vegan dishes and many seafood dishes ideal for Lent. Backstreet’s Fish Friday options include Redfish Courtbouillon, a hearty Creole fish stew with redfish.
Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith
The menu at this Creole restaurant is swimming in seafood options, with current features including Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Ravigote, Gulf Fish Pontchartrain and Grand and Petit Seafood Platters.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
This coastal Mexican jewel offers a bounty of seafood options, including the roughly two-pound, sharable Huachinango al Pastor, an achiote-rubbed whole roasted snapper cooked in the wood-burning oven and served with rice and roasted vegetables.
Ciel, 4411 San Felipe
This fine dining restaurant specializes in Japanese cuisine with a French twist, offering Lenten season dishes like tuna pizzeta with bluefin akami tuna, Ora King salmon and Chilean seabass with miso pomme puree.
Daily Gather, 800 Sorella
The CityCentre darling offers several share plates and entrees focused on locally sourced vegetables and seafood, from the coconut tuna aquachile and snapper almondine to spaghetti with garlic-basil tomato sauce, spinach and burrata.
Dish Society, multiple locations
With locations across town, Dish Society’s seafood-focused options include favorites like shrimp and grits, ancho shrimp tacos and the new salmon poke bowl.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park
Chef Philippe Verpiand’s take on bouillabaisse (priced at $28 for lunch and $45 for dinner) and his off-menu special of shareable dover sole — cooked whole with lemon and brown butter sauce, deboned and finished at the table ($82) — will both be offered every Friday beginning February 16 through Good Friday, March 29.
Eunice, 3737 Buffalo Speedway
Hit the Raw Bar with classic Gulf oysters and Peruvian scallop, then go for potato gnocchi wth black truffle and blue crab or the fan-favorite shrimp etouffee.
Good Vibes Coastal Kitchen, 1329 East Broadway
This Lent and into spring, enjoy a seafood boil with crawfish, snow crab and peel n’ eat shrimp by the one, three and five pounds; or enjoy Lent-friendly dishe such as crawfish pasta, hot tuna nachos and blackened shrimp tacos.
Hamsa, 5555 Morningside
On Fish Fridays during Lent, Hamsa will be offering a rotating Whole Fish special for $60. The restaurant has also rolled out a three-course pre-fix lunch for $25 and you can request your Yalla Yalla experience (chef’s tasting) to be meat-free.
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer
In addition to vegetarian, vegan and seafood options, one choice feature is the Tikin Xic, an achiote-rubbed grouper wrapped in banana leaf, black beans and rice, jicama salad and habanero salsa.
Hungry’s, 14714 Memorial, 2356 Rice
Offering an expansive menu including a selection seafood and plant-based dishes, Lent options range from crispy eggplant tacos and falafel bowls to blue crab cakes and green chile shrimp ceviche.
Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby
Chef Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi has you covered this Lent, with eats including vegan soba salad, hamachi and jalapeno sashimi, and miso-marinated black cod.
Le Jardinier, 5500 Main
Hit the seasonally driven, modern French dining spot for Atlantic cod, dover sole for two and mushroom velouté and enjoy spectacular views of the lush Cullen Sculpture Garden.
Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer
Loch Bar’s fresh fish offerings include Yellowfin Tuna Poke, Maryland Crab Cakes, Herb Roasted Branzino, Pan Seared Scallops, and more.
Lulu’s River Oaks, 2518 Kirby
Seafood highlights include the Grilled Branzino with, pizzaiolo sauce and salsa verde, Lobster Ravioli in pink lobster roe sauce and Bucatini Puttanesca ($16) with fresh bucatini, tomato, olive, capers and herbs.
MaKiin, 2651 Kipling
The upscale Thai concept offers dishes such as Soft-Shell Crab Papaya Salad, Salmon Royale ($36) atop purple jasmine rice with black caviar, and Tom Yum Goong Bisquemade with prawn and seasonal mushrooms.
Molina’s Cantina, multiple locations
Hit the Tex-Mex landmark for grilled redfish with warm mango salsa, Baja style fried fish tacos and grilled salmon in cilantro-caper butter sauce.
Money Cat, 2925 Richmond
In addition to traditional sushi preparations, this Japanees hotspot offers innovative from-the-sea eats like the Hama Nashi (hamachi, compressed asian pear, avocado, cilantro lime kosho, soy paper) and Yuzu Aitsu (salmon, shiso, cara cara orange, cucumber, avocado, garlic soy).
Navy Blue, 2445 Times
Offering delight slike clam chowder in puff pastry, linguine vongole, swordfish au poivre and a grouper sandwich with mussel aioli, Aaron Bludorn’s modern American seafood concept is a choice spot for Lent season.
Ostia, 2032 Dunlavy
The Montroses neighborhood joint, rocks Italian and Mediterranean eats like Gulf snapper with cannelini beans, mussels with white wine and housemade pizzas and pastas.
Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway
The popular Malaysian eatery offers an array of cravable options, including salt-and-pepper calamari tossed with 13 spices, whole golden pomfret and the award-winning Kerabu prawn with pickled green papaya, mango, peanuts, toasted black sesame and a spicy-tangy sauce.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
Hit the bayside San Leon haunt for fresh seafood eats, from a gourmet Filet o’ Fish riff made with panko-crusted grouper, house pickles, shredded lettuce and American cheese with Old Bay tartar sauce to house favorites like the Tide-to-Fried Platter and wood-grilled Redfish on the Half Shell.
Pokeworks, multiple locations
Rewards members can get double points on all orders every Friday only from February 16 through March 29.
Rockhouse Southern Kitchen, 6025 Richmond
Enjoy dishes such as Crawfish Etouffee over scampi rice, Seafood Egg Rolls served with lobster sauce, Lobster Sliders on brioche buns with fresh greens and rock sauce and a Seafood Platter with catfish, jumbo shrimp, seafood egg rolls and a choice of a side. The restaurant will also be rolling out boiled crawfish priced at $20 for five pounds.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway; 1140 Eldridge
Every Friday through Good Friday, both restaurants are offering a full Lenten Friday menu with fish and vegetarian dishes, including off-menu dishes like the mesquite-grilled sea bass or mesquite-grilled shrimp with choice of spinach enchilada with salsa verde or sarita (Mexican squash) enchilada with light cream sauce.
Twin Peaks, multiple locations
Twin Peaks is launching three new fish dishes in time for Lent, available from February 14 through March 28. Enjoy the Lobster Roll B.L.T., Lobster Mac N’ Cheese and Rainbow Trout, plus Friday-only Lent deals including $12 Fish & Chips with a 22-ounce Miller Lite or Coors Light ($10 with a soda or tea).
The Warwick, 5888 Westheimer
For Lent, the Galleria-area restaurant will be adding additional seafood dishes to its $25 two-course lunch special. Enjoy the Snapper Orleans, Catfish Po’boy or the Pasta Toscano for a limited time. For dinner, look out for the rotating market fish special.