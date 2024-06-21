Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Juneteenth Cocktails and an Island Style Pub Crawl

Juneteenth Celebration at The SavoyFriday, 4 .m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
4402 Emancipation
Legendary Third Ward bar The Savoy is capping off its Juneteenth celebrations with a weekend of fun; featuring special deals and Juneteenth-themed drinks to commemorate the holiday. Enjoy sliders and Juneteenth cocktail for $12, complimentary Red Punch Tea with brunch all-day on Saturday and Sunday, and special drinks like the passionfruit red tea mojito Juneteenth On The Rocks.
Burger Bodega Collab at Kolache ShoppeAll weekend long
3945 Richmond, 1031 Heights, 11940 Broadway
Two iconic names in the Houston food scene, Burger Bodega and Kolache Shoppe, have collaborated on two special creations this June: Chopped Cheese and Spicy Chopped Cheese Kolaches. The Chopped Cheese features chopped patties with American cheese, onions, bell pepper, and bodega sauce (with spicy mayo in the Spicy Chopped Cheese), available Thursdays through Saturdays beginning at the Greenway Shoppe and Fridays through Sundays at Shoppe locations in the Heights and Pearland.
Ace in the Hole Champagne Dock Party at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster HouseSaturday, 4 to 7 p.m.
113 6th
Pier 6 is an official stop of the Texas Outlaw Challenge, a Seabrook tradition focused on celebrating high-end performance boating. In celebration, the waterfront dining destination will once again host its Ace in the Hole Champagne Dock Party, featuring DJ music and live entertainment, shot specials and coconut cocktails, oysters and Gulf Coast bites, VIP sections and helicopter rides, and docking available at Pier 6’s marina for those traveling by boat. Reservations are strongly encouraged and slip reservations can be made by emailing [email protected].
Saint Arnold Galveston Island Pub CrawlSaturday, 5 to 9 p.m.
Saint A’s fan-favorite pub crawl goes island style as beer-drinking beach crawlers hit Galveston’s most fun-loving haunts. Kicking off at 5 p.m., folks can hit any of the first five locations — Brewchachos Tacos & Cantina, Murphy's Irish Pub, Yaga's Cafe, Stuttgarden Tavern and Brews Brothers — to pickup their punch cards and get the crawl going before finishing at Saengerfest Park at 9 for their prize, a highly coveted Saint Arnold Pub Crawl pint glass. As always, designated drivers are welcome to join the fun.
The Montrose Center's 6th Annual Pride Brunch at The Heights SocialSunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
1213 West 20th
The Montrose Center will host its 6th annual Pride Brunch and fundraiser at upscale neighborhood hotspot The Heights Social, featuring craft cocktails and mocktails, brunch by chef Cameron Caine, beats from DJ Chad Guidry and drag performances on the hour by Sinema LaRue and Lucy Paradisco. Tickets are $60 and up and guests must be 21+.