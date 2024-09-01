Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Close Out Summer with Seafood by the Bay

The Galveston Island Wine Festival at Moody GardensFriday–Sunday
The Galveston Island Wine Festival returns to Moody Gardens this holiday weekend, bringing with it signature events like the Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza, Penguins & Pinot: Grand Tasting at the Aquarium Pyramid, Luxury Wine Tasting, elegant seated Bourbon Dinner experience at Shearn's Seafood & Prime Steaks, and more. Pricing varies by package.
Donkeeboy + Friends Pastry and Art Pop-Up at JŪNSaturday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (or until sold out)
420 East 20th
JŪN will welcome Donkeeboy + Friends for an art show and pastry pop-up, ass guests enjoy local art curated by Donkeeboy alongside handmade treats crafted by JŪN — Pumpkin Spice Cupcake with Salvadoran coffee frosting; Chorizo & Egg Danish with housemade chorizo and pico de gallo; Burger Bao with charred onions and Oaxaca cheese; and Ube & Taro Concha with brioche and ube capricho. Doors open at 11 a.m. and will stay open to 2:30 p.m. or until sold out.
End of Summer White Linen Party at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster HouseSaturday, 5 p.m.
113 6th
Pier 6 invites guests to don their finest whites for an End of Summer White Linen Party on the waterfront patio. The 21+ event will take over the lower marina with a DJ, live entertainment and festive decor. Tickets are free via Resy, and each includes a complimentary glass of champagne from Telmont, along with raw oysters and hors d'oeuvres from executive chef Joe Cervantez. Additionally, there will be a full cash bar. Guests are encouraged to make separate dinner reservations for seated dining.
Masterchef Joseph Manglicmont Pop-Up at Jethro’s Cocktail LoungeSunday, noon
95 Tuam
Montrose cocktail lounge Jethro’s, 95 Tuam, is hosting a special, fancy fish filet with caviar pop-up with Masterchef star Joseph Manglicmont (Mo City). The sandwiches will be available starting at noon until sold out.
Houston Restaurant WeeksAll weekend long (and daily through September 30)
Citywide Houston Food Bank fundraiser Houston Restaurant Weeks has announced the extension of its 2024 run in an effort to champion restaurants around the city still bouncing back from the devastating impacts of the Derecho Storm and Hurricane Beryr. Now running through September 30, over 250 restaurants participated this year, offering multi-course, prix fixe menus for brunch ($25), lunch ($25) and dinner ($39 or $55), available for dine-in and take-out; so make your reservations now to dine out for a great cause and support old favorites and newcomers across Houston.