Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Close Out Summer with Seafood by the Bay

September 1, 2024 7:10AM

Folks can get a first taste of the revamped Fish Company Taco at the Galveston Island Wine Festival.
Folks can get a first taste of the revamped Fish Company Taco at the Galveston Island Wine Festival. Photo by Becca Wright
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

The Galveston Island Wine Festival at Moody Gardens

Friday–Sunday

The Galveston Island Wine Festival returns to Moody Gardens this holiday weekend, bringing with it signature events like the Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza, Penguins & Pinot: Grand Tasting at the Aquarium Pyramid, Luxury Wine Tasting, elegant seated Bourbon Dinner experience at Shearn's Seafood & Prime Steaks, and more. Pricing varies by package.

Donkeeboy + Friends Pastry and Art Pop-Up at JŪN

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (or until sold out)
420 East 20th

JŪN will welcome Donkeeboy + Friends for an art show and pastry pop-up, ass guests enjoy local art curated by Donkeeboy alongside handmade treats crafted by JŪN — Pumpkin Spice Cupcake with Salvadoran coffee frosting; Chorizo & Egg Danish with housemade chorizo and pico de gallo; Burger Bao with charred onions and Oaxaca cheese; and Ube & Taro Concha with brioche and ube capricho. Doors open at 11 a.m. and will stay open to 2:30 p.m. or until sold out.

End of Summer White Linen Party at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House

Saturday, 5 p.m.
113 6th

Pier 6 invites guests to don their finest whites for an End of Summer White Linen Party on the waterfront patio. The 21+ event will take over the lower marina with a DJ, live entertainment and festive decor. Tickets are free via Resy, and each includes a complimentary glass of champagne from Telmont, along with raw oysters and hors d'oeuvres from executive chef Joe Cervantez. Additionally, there will be a full cash bar. Guests are encouraged to make separate dinner reservations for seated dining.

Masterchef Joseph Manglicmont Pop-Up at Jethro’s Cocktail Lounge

Sunday, noon
95 Tuam

Montrose cocktail lounge Jethro’s, 95 Tuam, is hosting a special, fancy fish filet with caviar pop-up with Masterchef star Joseph Manglicmont (Mo City). The sandwiches will be available starting at noon until sold out.

Houston Restaurant Weeks

All weekend long (and daily through September 30)

Citywide Houston Food Bank fundraiser Houston Restaurant Weeks has announced the extension of its 2024 run in an effort to champion restaurants around the city still bouncing back from the devastating impacts of the Derecho Storm and Hurricane Beryr. Now running through September 30, over 250 restaurants participated this year, offering multi-course, prix fixe menus for brunch ($25), lunch ($25) and dinner ($39 or $55), available for dine-in and take-out; so make your reservations now to dine out for a great cause and support old favorites and newcomers across Houston.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation