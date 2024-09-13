Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Viet Culture Fest and Top Chef Inspired Arayes

Viet Cultural Fest 2024 at NRG CenterSaturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Viet Cultural Fest invites the Houston community to tap into the rich tapestry of Vietnamese heritage for a day of cultural entertainment, traditional games, exciting competitions and tasty Vietnamese fare. Hungry locals can also sign up to partake in Pho Eating and Banh Mi Eating Contests in advance online.
Top Chef Arayes Menu at Craft PitaSaturday, 11 a.m. to sold out
5172 Buffalo Speedway
Chef Rafael Nasr of Craft Pita (as seen on Alex Vs. America) and chef Michelle Wallace of B'tween Sandwich Co. (a star of the latest season of Top Chef) have teamed up to host an exciting one-day-only Arayes collaboration, available at the Craft Pita West University location until sold out. The two chefs will create Lebanese and Asian Arayes specials — classic Lebanese Arayes with ground beef, onions and parsley stuffed in pita pockets and grilled; and Asian Arayes featuring pork, shrimp, cilantro, chili crisp and fish sauce stuffed in pita pockets and grilled, served with red cabbage and spicy aioli. Both options are served with red cabbage and spicy aioli and will be priced at $10.
Fiestas Patrias at URBESaturday, 7 to 11 p.m.
1101 Uptown Park
URBE honors Fiestas Patrias – Mexican Independence Day – with a special ticketed fiesta. Guests can enjoy Mexican street food with interactive food and dessert stations, custom cocktails, folkloric dancers, mariachis, a DJ, festive decorations a photo booth and more. Tickets are $85 per person plus tax and gratuity.
Brunch in Capri at TavolaSundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1800 Post Oak
The stylish Post Oak Italian restaurant has introduced a new Brunch in Capri series, transporting guests to the Bay of Naples with an array of Mediterranean-inspired dishes. Dine on prosciutto eggs benedict, pancakes with homemade ricotta, dolce vita toast and Nutella crepes, and a vibrant selection of Italian spritzes from the spritz cart. DJ Bjorn Larsen will bring the vibes with Italian electronica and remixes of Italian classics. Brunch in Capri will be offered every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.
Rock & Roll Picnic at Last Concert CafeSunday, 1 to 6 p.m.
1403 Nance
I’ll Have What She’s Having brings back its Rock & Roll Picnic for a day of community, great food and cocktails, rockin’ live music, cocktails and art. The third annual event raises funds to provide preventative, reproductive and mental healthcare for folks in the food and beverage community. Guests can add the picnic upgrade to enjoy goodies from top chefs including Dawn Burrell, Evelyn Garcia, Nick Wong, Josh Deleon, Dominick Lee and Mary Cuclis (with more TBA), alongside creative sips, live concerts and new experience from lawn games to a champagne sabering demo. Tickets are $45 GA or $95 for the Picnic Upgrade (including chef’s bites and two drink tickets), with VIP tables available as well.