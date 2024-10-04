Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Greek Eats and Southern Smoke

The Original Greek Festival at Annunciation Greek Orthodox CathedralFriday–Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
3511 Yoakum
Souvlaki. Spankopita. Pastitsio. Baklava. It’s all up for the grabs at this 58th annual Greek festival, a family-friendly celebration of Greek culture featuring authentic eats, live music and dancing, cathedral tours, an inflatable play zone for the kids, crafts and a Greek merchant market. Tickets are $8 and free for children 12 and under.
Zorba, The Greek Fest Post Fest at EchoesFriday, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
900 Richmond
Those wanting to continue the Greek Fest party can hit the afterparty at Echoes, rocking Greek Greek soundtracks by Mikis Theodorakis, food specials from souvlaki plate to fried zucchini and potato croquettes, and drink specials on Greek spirits like Mastiha and Ouzo.
3rd Annual Oktoberfest on Heights Bier GartenSaturday, doors open at 11 a.m.
1433 North Shepherd
Celebrate the spirit of Oktoberfest with a day full of music, tasty food, flowing beers and a little friendly competition. Oktoberfest games from stein hoisting to beer chugging will go down from 3 to 6 p.m., and The Monicas will take the stage with live music from 6 to 10.
Southern Smoke Festival at Discovery GreenSaturday, 4 to 8 p.m. (3 p.m. VIP)
1500 McKinney
This year’s Southern Smoke Festival and fundraiser is set to be as epic as ever. Held at Discovery Green, guests can enjoy bites from 70+ chefs from around the nation, including crispy duck wings agrodolce from Coltivare’s Ryan Pera, XO Shrimp Yaki from Top Chef contestant and B’tween Sandich Co. owner Michelle Wallace, and more; plus wine and cocktail experiences and cooking demos from chefs including Suerte executive chef Fermín Núñez and Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi. Tickets are $225 for general admission.
A Taste of Cy-Fair at Bridgeland Lakeland Village CenterSaturday, 5 to 8 p.m. (4 p.m. VIP)
10615 Fry
Organized by local restaurants and businesses, and volunteers and with all proceeds benefiting Cy-Hope to help kids in the Cy-Fair community, the sixth annual A Taste of Cy-Fair festival is a fun-filled outdoor event featuring bites from top local restaurants, cherryicked wines and craft beers, live music, an artisan market, silent auction and more. Tickets are $50 GA ($20 for kids 11 and under) and $90 VIP.