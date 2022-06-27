Where to Eat, Drink and Celebrate the Fourth of July 2022 in Houston

July 4th is right around the corner, and these these Houston restaurants and bars are celebrating America's Independence with BBQ, brews, fireworks watch parties and more:
Applegate Get Grilling Pop-Up Giveaways in Houston
On Saturday, July 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applegate will be surprising unsuspecting park-goers barbecuing on public grills across Houston with everything they need for an epic Fourth of July feast, with pop-ups at local parks including Herman Park and Memorial Park. Applegate is promoting its DO GOOD DOG, the first nationally available hot dog made with beef raised with practices that regenerate the land; and lucky locals may score some of the free hot dogs as well as Primal Kitchen condiments, Spindrift seltzers and a collectible Applegate tote bag for leftovers.
Axelrad
, 1517 Alabama
The beer garden is celebrating American independence with a free screening of some classic cinema: The Sandlot. Families are welcome (minors must be accompanied by an adult), and the show starts at sundown on July 4. Umbrella Fellas will be grilling hot dogs and hamburgers all night long, and Axelrad’s extensive bar will be open. While the movie plays outdoors, Axelrad’s Comedy Night will kick off upstairs at 8:30 p.m.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant
, 1814 Washington
Boasting an amazing view of Houston’s Freedom Over Texas fireworks show from its parking lot, B&B Butchers will be open for dinner service from 4 to 10 p.m. on July 4. Guests can enjoy the regular dinner menu plus a TX Wagyu Hot Dog Special – two quarter-pound dogs with steak fries and all the toppings for $18. Reservations are recommended via OpenTable
.
B.B. Lemon
, 1809 Washington
B.B. Lemon will host a Fourth of July DJ Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and be open for dinner service from 3 to 9 p.m. with a great view of downtown Houston’s firework display from the B&B Butchers parking lot across the street. Reservations are recommended via OpenTable
.
Big Horn BBQ
, 2300 Smith Ranch, 20211 Highway 6
Big Horn BBQ Party Packs feature six different options, including Party Pack 2, which serves 8-10 people with four pounds of meat––turkey breast, brisket, pulled pork, sausage, jalapeño sausage, ham, pork ribs or chicken––and five pints of sides––sweet potatoes, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, BBQ beans, charro beans, mac-n-cheese, southwest corn potato salad, coleslaw, side salads or broccoli salad––plus pickles, onions, jalapeños, fresh baked white bread and BBQ sauce, for $139.99. Call 281-741-3289 to place an order at Big Horn BBQ Pearland; or 281-489-5286 to place an order at Big Horn BBQ Manvel.
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
, 4310 Westheimer
Bosscat will offer red, white and blue donut burger from Saturday, July 2 to Monday, July 4; and on the Fourth, it will be open for a special brunch from 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and dinner service from 3 to 9 p.m.
Bobcat Teddy's Icehouse
, 2803 White Oak
The White Oak icehouse will host a special Fourth of July party with live music, and complimentary burgers and hot dogs all day (while supplies last).
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company
, 2101 Summer
BuffBrew’s third floor rooftop has prime views of the Freedom Over Texas fireworks, and you can access the space with a $20 ticket (including rooftop access starting at 7 p.m. and a color-changing BuffBrew 4th of July stadium cup).All ages need tickets to enter the 3rd floor during this time, and food, beers and frozens will be available to purchase a la carte.
Cafe Louie
, 3401 Harrisburg
The hot new neighborhood bistro is baking Fourth of July Personal Pies, featuring vanilla Bavarian cream and local blueberries from Hersch Farms, topped with seasonal flowers. Each pie is $8 and will be available for pick-up on Sunday, July 3 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-orders will be accepted now during the two weeks leading up to the holiday, both in-store and at 346-446-5770.
Doris Metropolitan
, 2815 South Shepherd
Grilling your own steaks? Doris Metropolitan is open Monday through Saturday from moon to 5 p.m. for customers to walk in and hand select premium cuts of meat. The meat selection varies, and all to-go steaks are packaged raw for guests to cook at their leisure (ask any of the chefs on hand for grilling tips).
Fajitas A Go Go
, 3773 Richmond; Tacos A Go Go
, multiple
Fajitas A Go Go offers several catering options and is available via carryout (it also accepts pickup orders through Favor within an eight-mile radius). All locations of Tacos A Go Go, except its location at One Shell Plaza in the Downtown Tunnels, will be open throughout the holiday weekend.
Hungry’s
, 2356 Rice, 14714 Memorial
Celebrate the 4th with a festive Red, White and Blue Mimosa flight, featuring strawberry, lemon and blueberry flavors. Flights are $16 during brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
La Calle Tacos & Tortas
, 401 Gray, 909 Franklin, 3321 Ella
The Mexican street food spot will offer $4.99 Frozen Margaritas and Piña Coladas from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 4.
Loro Houston
, 1001 West 11th
Loro Asian Smokehouse and Bar will offer a To-Go meal pack for pick-up at all locations, while supplies last. The $55 package feeds two and includes a full rack of ribs, coconut scented rice, two cookies and your choice of two additional sides–snap peas, sweet corn, cabbage salad, tomato cucumber salad or crispy potatoes. Pre-orders
begin now and run through Monday, July 4, with pickup beginning at noon on July 4.
Maize
, 14795 Memorial
Enjoy Grilled Oysters stuffed with shrimp and peppers, six for $20 or $38 for a dozen; the Mexican Burger––prime beef, jalapeño, cheese, avocado, roasted pepper and bacon––for $17; and Mexican BBQ Baby Pork Ribs for $16. Guests can finish it all off with Corn Tres Cake––soaked corn sponge cake, with three corn-infused milks––for $11.
Max’s Wine Dive
, 4720 Washington, 214 Fairview
From July 1 to July 6, both locations of MAX’s Wine Dive will be offering fried chicken buckets to-go for $45. Each bucket includes its homemade jalapeno-buttermilk marinated fried chicken (a gluten-free option is also available) and sides of Texas Toast, mashed potatoes and collard greens. The special can be customized by substituting any sides with max ‘n’ cheese, truffle fries or brussels sprouts for an additional $5; and you can add a bottle of prosecco for $15 or G.H Mumm Brut Champagne for $45.
New York Eatery
, 5422 Bellaire
Choose from four all-American, loaded Coney Island Dogs: The Ori-Jew-nal, featuring a Hebrew National all-beef frank on a Breadman Baking bun, for $8.95; the Chelsea, featuring a Hebrew National all-beef frank, sauerkraut, kosher dill pickles and yellow mustard on a Breadman Baking bun for $9.95; the Brooklyn Bridge, featuring a Hebrew National all-beef frank, nova lox, sour cream and scallions on a Breadman Baking bun for $11.95; or the Yonkers Dog, with a Hebrew National all-beef frank, crispy bacon, caramelized onions and tomato jam on a Breadman Baking bun for $9.95. Each Coney Island Dog is served with fries or home fries and pickles.
NoPo Cafe
, Market and Bar, 1244 North Post Oak
Pre-order
is now live for red, white and blue treats leading up to the Fourth of July, from sugar cookies and fruit tarts to mini cakes. Orders must be placed by Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m., and treats are available for pick-up from Friday, July 1 through Sunday, July 3.( NoPo will be open for regular hours on Friday –Sunday but will be closed on Monday, July 4.
The Original Ninfa’s
, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak
Ninfa’s will toast the Fourth of July with bubbles and tequila, featuring a Strawberry Tequila Spritz ($15) made with silver tequila, St. Germain, lime juice, strawberry liqueur, strawberry compote and a splash of Topo Chico. The spritz is available all holiday weekend long, July 1 through 4.
Patterson Park
, 2205 Patterson
Rocking premium views of downtown from its elevated third level, Patterson Park is going all out in celebration of the birth of America, kicking off on Friday, July 1 and extending through the Fourth of July. Its weekend bash will include a pop-up rooftop bar on its third-level deck, an assortment of games both inside and out, and a weekend-only Independence Day Lemonade cocktail that will patriotically display red, white, and blue colors. On Monday, July 4, the top level will be open for the downtown Houston fireworks spectacular (show up early for a good spot as space is limited).
click to enlarge
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House
Head to Pier 6's Fourth of July Bash for fresh seafood and family-friendly fun.
Photo by Becca Wright
, 113 6th
Folks are invited out to San Leon for Pier 6's Fourth of July Bash from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The family-friendly seaside celebration will feature nostalgic snacks including a popcorn machine and cotton candy, plus live music and deejay, face painting, Lady Liberty on stilts and a local fire truck making daytime rounds through the marina, waving American flags. Reservations
recommended.
Pizaro’s Pizza
, 11177 Katy Freeway, 1000 West Gray
Pizaro’s is kicking off the July 4th holiday weekend with a patriotic Pizza of the Day: the Star Spangled Pizza, featuring star-shaped mozzarella, chorizo, jalapeños and fresh ricotta stars, then finished with optional––and unconventional––Pop Rocks. Cost is $21 for Napoletana; $21 for a small Detroit pizza and $30 for a large; and $30 for New York-style. The Star Spangled Pizza debuts Friday, July 1, and will be available until it sells out (note: Pizaro’s is closed on Mondays).
Revelry on Richmond
, 1613 Richmond
Guests can get a Fourth of July steak special with two sides and a pint of beer for $25, or try out a red, white and blue frozen cocktail.
The Rustic
, 1836 Polk
Locals are invited to get a head start on the festivities as Texan musician Pat Green jams out with his band live at the Downtown location of The Rustic on Friday, July 1. Besides singing along to his hit song “Wave on Wave,” guests will also have the opportunity to meet and greet the country music star. Parking is free with validation at the Avenida South parking garage off Polk.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchens
, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge
Both locations will off an off-the-menu South Texas Fourth of July Parrillada ($95, serves four) on Monday, July 4. The pack comes with a mesquite-grilled chicken and beef fajitas, mesquite-roasted quail and jumbo shrimp, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheddar cheese and tortillas, available to order for take home or for dining in (call ahead to confirm availability as quantity is limited).
Trattoria Sofia
, 911 West 11th
Trattoria Sofia will be open for a special brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus dinner service from 3 to 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended via OpenTable
.
Treebeards
, multiple locations
Whole pies and cobblers can be preordered 24 hours in advance for pickup before Monday, July 4 (all locations are closed on that day). The seasonal Peach & Blueberry Cobbler ($4 a piece, $30 for a whole pan), made with fresh peaches and blueberries, is available now through the end of July at all locations; and those craving pie can opt for an Apple Pie with Crumb Topping ($24). Order whole pies and cobblers 24 hours in advance in person, online, or by phone, and plan your pick-up, as all Treebeards locations will be closed on Monday, July 4.
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse
, multiple locations
Willie’s will offer a mega-sized July 4th deal: $6 Yard-O-Ritas––long, tall Texan portions of Willie’s signature Frozen Ritas––will be available for guests dining Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4, while supplies last, at select locations. Guests can also take advantage of the Willie’s Summer Triple Play: $3 Frozen Ritas, $3 Frozen Jack & Cokes, and $3 Draft Beers are available now through August 30 at all 19 Willie’s locations throughout the state. To-go drink specials include $3 To-Go Frozen Drinks, along with half-price Half Gallon and Gallon To-Go Ritas.