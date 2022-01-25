Where to Dine Out in Houston This Valentine’s Day 2022

Love is in the air, or is that chocolate lava cake we smell? Either way, Valentine's Day is coming up soon, and Houston restaurants are ready to help you and your beloved celebrate. From bubbly-popping affairs and candlelit dinners that will bring on the romance to fun and tasty nights on the town, here's where to dine out in Houston for Valentine's Day.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
Chef Hugo Ortega is offering a special Couple’s Menu on the nights of February 11 and 12 – four courses for $120++ per couple – and a Valentine’s Day dinner menu on February 14 – four courses for $85++ per person. Highlights include sherried mushroom soup, tuna crudo, duck in fig and bourbon sauce, lobster risotto blackberry cobbler and more.
Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray
This Valentine's Day, enjoy bubbles, oysters, caviar and specials from prime New York strip, scallops and shrimp to a shareable macaron filled with white chocolate mousse and raspberry jam, plus Charles Clark's cherry-picked wine selections.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith
On February 14, the classic Creole restaurant will offer a special three-course menu, balloon feature display for photo opportunities, and live music from the Vincent Gross jazz trio. Call 713-522-9711.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
Guests can enjoy a special Couple’s Menu on the nights of February 11 and 12 ($120 per couple plus beverage, tax and gratuity), and a Valentine’s dinner menu on February 13 ($85 per person plus beverage, tax and gratuity). Dine on things like puffed tortilla stuffed with braised beef cheeks in mole pasilla, shrimp and squid ink black rice, wood-roasted oysters and chocolate criollo cake.The restaurant will be open on Valentine’s Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday dinner hours are 3 to 9 p.m.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill, multiple locations
Carrabba’s is offering a four-course dinner for two, available in the restaurant and for delivery and carryout, for $60 from Thursday, February 10 through Monday, February 21. Choose from dishes such as tomato and burrata caprese, chicken marsala, tuscan-grilled filet and berries and butter cake.
CRU, 2800 Kirby, 9595 Six Pines
From 4 to 9 p.m. on Valentine’s night, guests can enjoy a four-course prix fixe menu ($60), including features from Maine lobster and saffron risotto to filet with truffle sauce and molten chocolate cake. CRU will also offer chefs specials and an a la carte menu on Friday, February 11 and Saturday, February 12.
Dario’s Steakhouse & Seafood, 14315 Cypress Rosehill
Enjoy a lavish Valentine’s Day feast on February 14 with seatings at 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m. ($99 per person starting at 5 pm and $89 per person for the early seating). Choose from lobster bisque, Chilean sea bass over seafood risotto, bacon-wrapped filet in Malbec reduction, crème brulee and more. Reservations are required online or by calling 281-304-1825.
Downtown Aquarium, 410 Bagby
From February 11-14, Downtown Aquarium will offer the sweetheart package, a four-course dinner for two plus a bottle of wine for $110 per couple. Highlights include almond crusted mahi mahi and coconut shrimp, caper-dill salmon, raspberry mousse and more.
Ember & Greens Restaurant and Bar, 9403-B Katy Freeway
For Valentine’s weekend and Valentine’s Day, Ember & Greens will be offering a special three-course menu, including a glass of house wine or beer with first course and glass of prosecco or coffee with third course for $49++ per person. Choose from dishes such as sweet chili brussels sprouts, blackened salmon and red velvet cake.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park
Etoile invites guests for an evening of amour, with a special four-course Valentine’s menu on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in addition to the a la carte menu, and exclusively on Monday, Valentine’s Day. Cost of the Valentine’s menu is $85++ per person and highlights include Maine lobster bisque, duck foie gras “au torchon,” seared sea bass in vanilla beurre blanc, filet de boeuf in morel sauce and Gianduja chocolate mousse.
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer
Chef Hugo Ortega is offering a special four-course Couple’s Menu on the nights of February 11 and 12 ($120 per couple plus beverage, tax and gratuity) and a Valentine’s Day four-course dinner menu ($85 per person plus beverage, tax and gratuity). Dine on dishes from shrimp cocktail and wood-grilled skirt steak to pan-seared scallops and tarta de chocolate.
Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak
The deli will be open for breakfast, lunch or dinner serving sky-scraping sandwiches, entree salads, smoked fish, comfort foods like stuffed cabbage, Hungarian goulash; chicken soup, chopped liver, Romanian Steak, cheesecake and more.
Logan’s Roadhouse, multiple locations
From February 11-14, Logan’s will offer its Valentine’s Weekend dine-in menu, featuring a choice of starter, main course, two sides, dessert and liquor, beer or wine.
Marvino’s Italian Steakhouse, 24002 Northwest Freeway
Marvino’s will serve a special Valentine’s Day dinner on February 14 from 3 p.m. to close ($79 per person starting at 5 p.m and $69 per person for the 3 p.m. seating). Choices include crab cake with champagne mustard sauce, filet with bacon-wrapped sea scallops, Chateaubriand for two (supplement fee), chocolate mousse cake and more. Reservations are recommended but walk-ins are welcome. Call 832-220-7200 or reserve online.
Molina's Cantina, 3801 Bellaire, 7901 Westheimer, 6300 FM 1463
From February 11-14, Molina's Cantina is offering a Cupid Combo ($49.95++), featuring beef and chicken fajitas with sides and housemade flour tortillas, four Cancun shrimp (stuffed with jalapeños and Chihuahua cheese, wrapped in bacon and grilled), one whole grilled Texas quail and one slice tres leches cake.
Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille, multiple locations
On February 14, Perry’s is offering a three-course prix fixe menu including a choice of soup or salad, entrée and dessert featuring lobster bisque, eight-ounce filet Perry, white chocolate cheesecake and more. Cost is $65 for dine-in at 5:30 p.m. or earlier and $80 per person after 5:45 p.m. In addition to its prix fixe menu, Perry’s is offering a Valentine’s Candlelit Dinner for Two from February 11-14, featuring two salads, a 12-ounce Candlelight Filet Mignon Roast for two, whipped potatoes and chargrilled vegetables, a half-dozen chocolate dipped strawberry kisses, rose petals and a votive candle and holder. The offer is available for dine-in for $175 per couple. And those who want a second chance can also take advantage of the three-course V-Day menu or Candlelit Dinner for Two on February 20 ($55 per person for the early seating up to 5:30 p.m. $70 at 5:45 p.m. and later for the three-course menu; $155 per couple for the dinner for two).
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
Typically closed Mondays, the San Leon hotspot will be open on Valentine’s Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., featuring a special menu and cocktail, plus a balloon wall backdrop, fresh flower centerpieces and the opportunity to pre-order bouquets from nearby Robin’s florist to be delivered and held by Pier 6 until reservation time. Visit OpenTable.com or call 281-339-1515.
Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby
Sweetheart specials will be available Wednesday, February 9 through Monday, February 14, both in-house and to go (Monday’s meal will be fully plant-based). Enjoy sweet potato samosa and salad for two, “lover’s thali” with choice of tandoori, sesame saag, kashmiri morel mushroom pilaf and braised asparagus. Cost is $70 vegetarian or $75 non-vegetarian (serves two) and Valentine's Bake Lab specials are available for pre-order and inhouse.
Prego, 2520 Amherst
For Valentine’s Day, Prego will be open from noon to 9 p.m. serving its regular menu plus off-the-menu specials including halibut with Gulf shrimp and osso bucco with mushroom risotto and veal chop milanese.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella
The original lodge restaurant is offering a three-course Valentine’s Day menu, including a glass of sparkling wine for $89++ per person. Dinner is served from 5 to 10 p.m. and highlights include smoked duck gumbo, rainbow trout with lump crab, South Texas antelope schnitzel and croissant bread pudding with whiskey sauce.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge
For Valentine’s Day, Sylvia’s will be offering a Parrillada Special for Two ($49++), which includes a half-pound of chicken and beef fajitas, two grilled quail and four jumbo shrimp, served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream and tortillas, plus one chocolate tres leches to share.
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch
Guests can choose a midday meal or evening experience with a set menu available Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14. The tasting runs $95 per person, with luxe upgrade options from Japanese A5-10 Wagyu ($50) to Winter Truffle( $25). All the hits from the regular menu are also available to order a la carte.
Tony’s, 3755 Richmond
This Valentine’s Day, Tony’s will offer two seatings (5:30 and 7:45 p.m.), featuring a four-course, multi-choice menu especially prepared by returning chef Kate McLean. Highlights include caviar service, bolognese bianco, spaghetti marechiaro with PEI mussels, butter poached lobster, truffled prime filet of beef and dover sole meuniere.
TRIBUTE at The Houstonian, 111 Post Oak
Enjoy an intimate Valentine's evening of Tex-Lex favorites such as woodfired Gulf oysters, bacon-wrapped Bandera quail, wild salmon grenobloise, Painted Hills ribeye and a Valentine S'mores cake for two. The special menu will be offered February 11-14 for lunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and dinner (5 to 10 p.m.) Call 713-685-6713.
Truluck’s, 5350 Westheimer, 1900 Hughes Landing
Truluck's dine-in special Valentine's Menu includes Maine lobster ravioli made with a butter poached tai and handmade lobster ravioli ($89, offered February 11-14) and Strawberry Chocolate Cake ($14, offered all of February).
Uchi, 904 Westheimer
Treat your Valentine to an 11-course Omakase Dinner designed for two ($250), available Friday, February 11, Saturday, February 12 and Monday, February 14. Highlights include oysters, tuna, lobster, duck, and dessert. Reservations are strongly recommended online or by phone at 713-522-4808.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
URBE will be offering a special Valentine’s Menu for Two ($75++) in addition to its dinner menu on the evenings of February 11 and 12, plus pitcher cocktails, drink flights and special cocktails for the night, and sweets from heart-shaped conchas and cookies to housemade chocolate boxes.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
The Oaxacan restaurant will be offering a special Couple’s Menu on the nights of February 11 and 12 – four courses for $120 per couple plus beverages, tax and gratuity. For Valentine’s Day they will be serving a special four-course menu for $85 per person plus beverages, tax and gratuity. Highlights include shrimp tostada, corn huitlacoche soup, braised pork shank, strawberry cake and more.
We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Valentine's Day. If you have a restaurant to add, please send details to [email protected]