Houstonian Buys Castle, Casks Of Rare Whiskey— Now His Family Brand Makes Irish Single Malt On The Market

Fifty years ago, Houston oilman and Assistant Secretary to the Navy, Mark Edwin Andrews bought an Irish castle with his architect wife; they brought it back to life. Along with the collector's item real estate, rare barrels of triple distilled Irish whiskey were also available for sale; he bought those too. Around that time a law was passed that all Bourbon had to be aged in new charred oak barrels, resulting in an excess of once-used vessels. All of these events stacked together made for an award-winning formula. The result? Triple distilled single malt Irish whiskey aged in bourbon barrels. Andrews and son, also Mark, named it Knappogue Castle and now they enjoy the distinction of being one of the most awarded single malts in the world.

Last night, Reserve 101 hosted independent spirits expert Phillip Duff and Knappogue Castle for a history lesson on Irish whiskey as well as a tour of the Knappogue line. From Mexico to Sweden, single malt whiskey continues to pop up across the world, emphasizing just how popular the spirit has become. So with all the variety out there, why dip into the Irish stills? For one, because it's the original, and two, it's silky-smooth.