Awesome, Allergy-Friendly Treats Await the Heights

Awesome Bites Co. is known for its vegan, refined-sugar, dairy, egg and soy-free muffins and more.

Awesome Bites Co. is bringing healthy, allergy-friendly baked goods and ice cream to the Heights in April.

I've been waiting for this day for several years after first tasting the squishy-soft, sweet and positively addicting mini muffins that founder Jennifer Thai assured me were completely sugar-free. But not only were these particular treats refined sugar-free, they're also dairy, egg, soy and nut-free. I've done my stint in "healthy baking" and nothing I've ever made tastes like what Jennifer is turning out.