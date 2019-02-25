 


4
Awesome Bites Co. is known for its vegan, refined-sugar, dairy, egg and soy-free muffins and more.
Awesome Bites Co. is known for its vegan, refined-sugar, dairy, egg and soy-free muffins and more.
Photo by Chelsea Pham of Reverberate Marketing

Awesome, Allergy-Friendly Treats Await the Heights

Erika Kwee | February 25, 2019 | 5:00am
Awesome Bites Co. is bringing healthy, allergy-friendly baked goods and ice cream to the Heights in April.

I've been waiting for this day for several years after first tasting the squishy-soft, sweet and positively addicting mini muffins that founder Jennifer Thai assured me were completely sugar-free. But not only were these particular treats refined sugar-free, they're also dairy, egg, soy and nut-free. I've done my stint in "healthy baking" and nothing I've ever made tastes like what Jennifer is turning out.

What's her secret? Using whole fruits and vegetables like squash pears, dates, apples and coconut to replace traditional baking staples like eggs, butter and refined sugar. Avoiding these ingredients (and using non-GMO ingredients to boot) as well as omitting tree nuts, peanuts, soy and dairy allow these treats to be allergy-friendly to the grand majority. Ingredients like chickpeas and black beans go into her chocolate chip blondies (can vouch, also delicious) and brownies to boost protein and fiber content. All offerings are vegan, with gluten-free and no added sugar options available as well.

Jennifer Thai is the founder of Awesome Bites Co.
Jennifer Thai is the founder of Awesome Bites Co.
Photo by Chelsea Pham of Reverberate Marketing

“We launched Awesome Bites when I couldn’t find safe healthy foods that my daughter, who had food allergies, would actually want to eat. At Awesome Bites, we’re beyond allergy friendly or healthy. We are focused on inclusion and pioneering, one-of-a-kind clean treats that everyone—with or without food allergies—can eat together worry-free,” said Thai.

The new brick-and-mortar will also feature a selection of brand-new ice creams that is also allergy friendly (free of dairy, egg, soy, peanut and tree nut free). Made with a coconut base, Jennifer also incorporates aquafaba (the brine leftover from cooking chickpeas) to lend it a fluffier texture, and sweetens it with organic, unrefined cane sugar. Patrons will have the option to pair the vegan ice creams with a gluten-free waffle cone.

Awesome Bites Co. will also offer made-in-house syrups and nitro cold brew from Houston's Boomtown coffee, grab-and-go coconut yogurt parfaits, vegan sandwiches and protein packs.

A rendering of the new storefront in Sawyer Yards.
A rendering of the new storefront in Sawyer Yards.
Photo by Rodolfo Rivera of the Awesome Bites Co.

The 1,600 square foot brick-and-mortar will open in Sawyer Yards, replete with a patio. Awesome Bites Co. was the winner of the 2016 City of Houston's Lift Off Business Plan Competition and a fan favorite—accolades that prove these treats aren't too good to be true, and that this is a company to watch.

 
Erika Kwee is a freelance food writer, photographer and contributor to the Houston Press who particularly enjoys exploring the many unique sweet spots around Houston. She is constantly on the hunt for exceptional pad thai, vegetarian dumplings and pancakes.

