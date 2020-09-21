This Week in Houston Food Events: Happy Hour Just Got Happier at Riel

Though social distancing is in effect with bars closed for in-house services and restaurants limited, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, you can support local restaurants by carrying out or making reservations for dine-in service, smash sandwiches during happy hour, and try

out Latin Restaurant Weeks.

All week long

Latin Restaurant Weeks Houston

Houston Hispanic Heritage Month brings the return of Latin Restaurant Weeks, a two-week initiative putting the spotlight on Houston’s Latin-owned restaurants and bakeries, as well as Latin chefs, bartenders and caterers. Running Sunday, September 20 through Sunday, October 4, LRW will kick off with more than 25 restaurants around Greater Houston who will offer special prix-fixe and feature menu options ranging from $15-$50, including Andes Cafe, Arepa Xpress, Cafe Piquet, La Fisheria, The Original Marini’s Empanada House and more.

A portion of proceeds will benefit Second Servings of Houston to support serving meals to underserved Hispanic communities. In addition, a two-night virtual version of LRW’s signature ¡Sabor! experience will invite viewers to watch culinary and cocktail demonstrations from well-known Latin entrepreneurs within Houston’s hospitality community on Tuesday, September 22 and Wednesday, September 23.

Tuesdays in September

$6 Tuesdays at Ike's Love & Sandwiches

Ike’s, 1051 Heights, has launched $6 Tuesdays through September, offering one vegetarian and one meat sandwich each Tuesday for $6 a pop. The special $6 sandwiches will be announced every Tuesday on Ike’s Instagram.

Riel Taco Tuesday Team-Up at Tacos A Go Go

Tacos A Go Go continues its "Taco Tuesday Team-Up", a monthly campaign encouraging support of the local restaurant community with a portion of proceeds benefiting I’ll Have What She’s Having. Each month, the taco kitchen will team up with a different restaurant to feature a one-of-a-kind taco on Taco Tuesday throughout the month, with a focus on partnering with woman-owned restaurants. Riel, owned by Mechelle Tran and chef Ryan Lachaine, is up next in September. Lachaine went into the kitchen at Tacos A Go Go with chef/owner Maribel Gomez to create the Gulf Coast Fried Shrimp Taco, made with buttermilk and hot sauce-fried shrimp, and topped with “Comeback Slaw”. It will be available at all Tacos A Go Go locations on every Taco Tuesday throughout the month of September.

Wednesday, September 23

Bar Pop-Up Series at One Fifth Houston

One Fifth Houston, 1658 Westheimer, has joined Lucille’s Bars Across Houston Pop-Up series, inviting local bar teams to take over the restaurant’s patio for a full evening of cocktail service and with the bartenders receiving tips and payment as contract employees. This week, the team from Julep will be popping up and serving cocktails, with one dollar from every featured cocktail sold donated to Lucille's 1913 charity.

Thursdays

Bars Across Houston Patio Pop-Up Series at Lucille’s

Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, continues hosting its Thursday Patio Pop-Up series (6 to 10 p.m.), inviting local bar teams to take over the restaurant’s patio for a full evening of service and with the featured staff collecting 100 percent of the sales and tips generated by their curated cocktails. One dollar from every cocktail sold will go to Lucille’s 1913, a nonprofit launched to provide meals to Houstonians in need, targeting the elderly in impoverished neighborhoods from Sunnyside to Acres Homes. Restaurants and bars interested in participating in the 1913 Pop-Up Program can contact Lucille’s 1913 at info@lucilles1913.org.

Saturday, September 26

Virtual Cooking Class with Chris Shepherd

Chris Shepherd’s Cookbook Club continues with Poole's: Recipes and Stories from a Modern Diner by Ashley Christensen. Fellow James Beard Award winner Christensen will join Shepherd on a Zoom cooking class, with a menu featuring highlights from the book — charred brussels sprouts with pomegranate, pecorino and white balsamic vinaigrette; cornbread crab cakes with charred summer squash and fresh herbs; macaroni au gratin; and sour cream panna cotta. The class will take place at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $100 per couple (including ingredients, a copy of the cookbook and a $20 donation to Southern Smoke's Emergency Relief Fund for food and beverage industry employees in crisis. Participants will pick up all ingredients and their cookbook at 1100 Westheimer on September 25 between noon and 5pm.

Sunday, September 27

First Anniversary at Heights Mercantile Farmers Market

Heights Mercantile Farmers Market, 714 Yale, is celebrating its first anniversary with a open-air, socially-distanced celebration. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., guests can pop by to shop more than 40 local vendors and enjoy fresh beats by DJ Chaney and a celebrity chef dunking booth benefiting IHWSH. The market features organic produce, grass-fed meats, pasture-raised eggs, vibrant flowers, honey, fresh pasta, prepared foods, Ayurvedic teas, bread and more.

All month long



Oktoberfest at Bowl & Barrel

Now through Monday, October 26,

, 797 Sorella, is hosting Oktoberfest with featured beers and half-priced pretzels, sausages and full-liter steins. Beer selections include St. Arnold’s Oktoberfest, Revolver Blood and Honey, and Karbach Oktoberfest.

National Recovery Month Fundraiser at Common Bond

September is National Recovery Month, and local sober high school Archway Academy and Common Bond have teamed up to help bring awareness to addiction recovery and raise funds for the Archway nonprofit. All month long, Common Bond will donate $1 from each Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake Macaron sold to Archway Academy. The macaron is available for $2.50 at all five locations.

Houston Restaurant Weeks

has announced it will extend its run through the end of September in order to raise more money to fight hunger and further support the restaurants and industries that support the charitable cause. Diners can continue to enjoy multi-course prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner (with dine-in and takeout options) at over 200 local restaurants.

September Wine Club at Montrose Cheese & Wine

For September, Montrose Cheese & Wine’s monthly wine club will explore some domestic producers challenging the popular misconception that only the West Coast can produce world-class wine, including Texas’ C.L. Butaud, Old Westminster Winery in northern Maryland, and New York’s Boundary Breaks, accompanied by Marieke Gouda by Holland’s Family Cheese. An optional webinar series will be hosted on Tuesday, September 22 at 6 p.m. Order online for pickup now.

Tailgater Taco of the Month at Torchy’s Tacos

has created a Tailgater Taco of the Month for football fans, available throughout the month of September. Priced at $5.75, the Tailgater features a panko-battered chicken tender on a bed of crispy bacon, with Torchy’s famous Green Chile Queso, Diablo wing sauce, poblano ranch slaw, blue cheese crumbles, and a drizzle of honey, all served on a flour tortilla.

New and ongoing specials

New Menu Items and Bar Bites at Brennan’s

, 3300 Smith, has rolled out out an extensive new bar bites and beverage menu for the Courtyard Bar and Patio, with wines, cocktails, happy hour bites ($7 each during daily happy hour, 4 to 7 p.m.), plus features including Creole steak frites, crab rolls, fig flatbread and a $13 weekend-only frosty Mint Julep Snoball. Dine-in and takeaway guests can also sample seasonal creations from executive chef Joey Chavez, including Pot Liquor BBQ Beef Rib, Roasted Quail & Pepita Mole, Flat Iron Au Poivre and Crispy Softshell Crab.

Seasonal Flavor at Jeni’s

Jeni’s, 375 West 19th, has debuted a new seasonal ice cream flavor, Pumpkin Cake Roll. Nutty and creamy with warm spices, the pumpkin ice cream base features a spiced sweet cream cheese ice cream swirl and cake. Head to Jeni's scoop shop or shop online for local delivery.

EXPAND Take down Ninfa’s epic Mexican seafood cocktail and support a great cause at the same time. Photo by Tim Loftin

National Hispanic Heritage Month Special at Ninfa’s

The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation and The Original Ninfa’s Uptown will be featuring a special dish in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, with 50 percent of sales from the Campechana de Mariscos going to The Ninfa Laurenzo Scholarship Fund now through Thursday, October 15. Sold for $25, the Mexican seafood cocktail is made with fresh Gulf shrimp and crab meat, Spanish octopus, Texas red fish, cocktail and leche de tigre sauces, and chipotle aioli.

No Kid Hungry at Phat Eatery and Tobiuo Sushi & Bar

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, will participate in the No Kid Hungry campaign by donating $1 from every purchase of its legendary flaky roti canai ($5) to the cause. The promotion runs now through October 16 and is offered for dine-in and to-go orders.



Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch, has also signed up to participate for the entirety of No Kid Hungry's Houston campaign, donating $1 for each purchase of one of its signature cold tastings, both by dine-in and to-go customers. Featured tastings include Sake Ginger (salmon, tomato ginger water, compressed mango, pickled red onions, $16); Hirame Crudo (flounder, white chili ponzu, yuzu tobiko, $14); Smoked Ceviche (flounder, onions, serranos, smoked avocado puree, smoked maldon salt, $13); Wagyu Tataki (American wagyu, basil pesto, ponzu reduction, fried garlic, $22); and Hamachi Kosho (yellowtail, tomato oil, ponzu, serrano salt, serrano puree, garlic chip, $14).

Seasonal Off-the-Menu Dishes at Perry’s

is now offering seasonal off-the-menu dishes and dessert available for dine-in by request every day from 4 p.m. to close, and to-go every day from 11 a.m. to close. The seasonal specials include Perry’s Miso Roasted King Crab, Wild-Caught Dover Sole with Brown Caper Butter, Roasted Lemon Chicken Oreganato and a Toasted Almond Seasonal Cheesecake.

Teacher Freebie Fridays at Pluckers Wing Bar

With school back in session, Teacher Freebie Fridays is in full swing at Pluckers Wing Bar. Every Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge and dining in (one appetizer per two people, excluding app sampler).

Louie’s Sandwiches Happy Hour at Riel

By popular demand, Riel, 1927 Fairview, is now offering Louie's sandwiches during Happy Hour dine-in service (chef Ryan Lachaine launched Louie's at Riel as a to-go only ghost kitchen last month). The entire Louie's menu is now available at Happy Hour on Monday through Friday from 5-6:30 p.m. Items are first-come, first-served in the bar area only, with a hard cutoff at 6:30. Louie's will continue to be available to-go Monday-Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. In addition, Riel also has introduced four new cocktails from bar manager Derek P. Brown (formerly of Pass & Provisions), including the bourbon, watermelon, lime and green chile-kissed WaP and the Mr. Speed, with gin, green chartreuse, lime, absinthe and vanilla.

Presidential Cookie Poll at Three Brothers

Bakery

Three Brothers Bakery, 4036 South Braeswood, 12393 Kingsride, 4606 Washington, has brought back its Presidential Cookie Poll this election season, offering gingerbread cookies dipped in white chocolate with a scan of your favorite candidate and outlined with royal icing. Each Presidential cookie purchase ($4.99 a pop) is a vote for your favorite candidate – Biden, Trump or Gingy (the house favorite). The bakery will report the results per store and online each week on social media.