Upcoming Houston Food Events: Place Your Vote in the Burger Battle of the Century

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Rodeo Goat Ice House, 2105 Dallas, is running the Burger Battle of the Century campaign through Tuesday, November 3. Choose between the The Biden Burger — a Delaware surf and turf served with blue crab cake, beef tenderloin patty, arugula, beefsteak tomato, red onion, Joe’s crabby sauce and lemon-almond aioli; and the The McDonald — two all-beef patties, Russian sauce, lettuce, American cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun. The burgers are $14 each, and each burger ordered is a vote with the most popular selection moving on to the next round of burger battles.

Torchy’s Tacos has launched its Tacos/Queso 2020 campaign, which includes the return of The Washingtonian as the October Taco of the Month, as well as election-themed merchandise available at torchysmerch.com. The Washingtonian features smoked pulled pork, grilled onions, jack cheese, pickles, sour cream and fresh avocado with chipotle BBQ sauce on a flour tortilla for $5.75. Through election day, guests will receive a Tacos/Queso 2020 campaign button free with the purchase of The Washingtonian (while supplies last).

For more Election-themed food and drink specials, check out our 2020 Houston Restaurant Guide for Voter Perks.

Potente, 1515 Texas, will host a Taste of "Puglia" Wine Dinner on Tuesday, October 27 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The six-course dinner and wine pairing will feature one of Italy's loveliest regions, with food from chef Danny Trace (think burrata and bluefin, cavatelli with rabbit ragu and braised veal cheek with sweet potato and swiss chard) and wines by sommelier Vinny Montecuollo. Tickets (limited) are $115++.

Executive chef Joey Chavez will whip up some of his newest dishes and share his take on Creole cooking with guests at a special Date Night Cooking Class at Brennan's, 3300 Smith, on Friday, October 30. The event begins with a reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by the cooking demo and dinner at 7. Wine guy Marcus Gausepohl has also selected paired wines for the evening. Cost is $150++ per couple and seating is limited.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is now offering Weekend Game Day Appetizer Boards To-Go, featuring six signature appetizers for $66 on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Munch on pork chop bite sliders, applewood bacon-wrapped shrimp brochette, steakhouse pizza, truffle wedge fries, seafood stuffed mushrooms and beef & bleu bites.

EXPAND Celebrate the Day of the Dead with special menus at Xochi, Caracol and Hugo's. Photo by Paula Murphy

H Town Restaurant Group will be celebrating Dia de los Muertos this year at Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, and Xochi, 1777 Walker. Each restaurant will be decorated for the holiday, including altars, and will feature special multi-course menus ($46) on Friday, October 30 through Sunday, November 1, available both dine-in and to-go. At Hugos, choose from dishes such as slow-roasted pork tamal, wood-grilled masa stuffed with beans and cheeses, and pumpkin cheesecake. Caracol offers sopa Azteca, catch of the day Veracruzana, slow-braised short ribs, chocolate pumpkin tart and more. At Xochi, dine on dishes such as blue corn empanadas stuffed with chicken picadillo, pumpkin mole, scallops with savory red corn and pan de muerto.

Superica, 1801 North Shepherd, will host a three-day Day of the Dead Celebration from Friday, October 30 through Sunday, November 1, featuring holiday-themed food and beverage specials (dine-in only), restaurant décor, staff costumes, Mexican candy gift bags and more. Sip Bloody Marias and Morgue-rita featuring Espolon tequila and activated charcoal, and nosh on salsa macha chicken wings and tacos ‘del fuego.’