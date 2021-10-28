Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Sunday Supper Club and World Series Specials

Looking for a spot to watch the Astros crush the Braves? During all World Series games, Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton, will be offering $6 Crawford Bock Buckets (six beers to a bucket), $1 hot dogs and $5 “F*** the Braves” shots.
Over at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company, 2101 Summer, fans can taste Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers, Jr.'s new ThreeSun Hard Seltzer flavors, Huckleberry and Mango, on tap on all three floors of the brewery for the duration of the World Series.
At Eighteen36, 2221 West Alabama, Game Day Specials are available every night the Astros play during the World Series, including the $13 Bottled Beer Combo and $15 Draft Beer Combo, each with a beer and choice of Fat Dog, Classic Roadster, Turkey Burger or Chicken Roadster and a side; plus $10 wings and $10 “pitzas.”
Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, is also bringing back its World Series-winning Houston Astros Home Run Sandwich ($22.95). Made with kosher salami as “first base,” pastrami as “second,” corned beef as “third,” and house-roasted turkey breast as “home” and featuring layers of rye, coleslaw, and Russian dressing in between, plus provolone cheese and red sweet peppers, the sandwich is available all day on game day until the last game is won.
Those looking to add to their watch party, can plan on hand-decorated Astros butter cookies from Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby.
As Underbelly Hospitality’s time at 1100 Westheimer comes to an end, head honcho Chris Shepherd is feeling nostalgic, and he’s ready to get back in the kitchen after taking a step back to run the big picture and grow his team. He’ll be feeding guests again in a special dinner series, beginning with an intimate dinner held at Georgia James on Monday, November 1 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. With one community table set for 10 guests only, the feast will be served old-school Underbelly style, right at the pass so guests will have a direct view of Shepherd in the kitchen. Tickets will be purchased via a lottery system, and anyone interested in attending can enter the lottery by making a $20 donation to Southern Smoke. On Friday, October 29, five names will be chosen at random and contacted with a link to purchase the dinner ($275 per person) for themselves and a guest. If payment isn’t received by Sunday, October 31, another name will be randomly selected from the lottery. Any names not chosen for the first dinner on November 1 will remain in the lottery for future dinners (this is likely the only dinner in 2021, but Shepherd plans to resume the series next year and the process will be the same).
Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, will be celebrating the ancient Indian holiday, offering a luxurious Araam Thali special from November 3 to November 7. The sampler platter will feature Vegetable Market Curry, Herb Pooris, Sindhi Dal, okra and a sweet rose laddu, and guests can add a side of lamb keema or butter chicken for an additional charge. There will also be a Malai Cheesecake on offer for dessert and a Diwali Sweet Box containing classic Indian treats like Besan Mithai, Chocolate Peanut Mithai, Sindhi Laddu, and more available for purchase upstairs at the Pondicheri Bake Lab + Shop and online.
The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak, will host its next Supper Club featuring Disco Inferno songs by the Richard Brown Orchestra on Sunday, November 7. Guests are invited to don disco/'70s attire and enjoy a three-course prix-fixe meal by executive chef Robert Del Grande and chef de cuisine Jose Valencia, with seatings at 5 and 8 p.m. in the main dining room. Tickets are $195/person, with standing room only tickets to join the Disco Dance Party ($100 with heavy hors d'oeuvres plus a glass of champagne upon arrival) in the Post Oak Room available as well.